Strange Science: Could the 'Essex Serpent' Have Been a Crocodile?

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrget_0gWxYH8r00
(Apple TV+)

If you've been watching The Essex Serpent, you probably know the intrepid Cora Seaborne (Clare Danes) relocates to the English coast in search of the legendary beast. The villagers believe the serpent, which is rumored to have killed a local girl, has been sent by devil and they don't take kindly to the wealthy Londoner's arrival to investigate—to put it mildly. Cora, on the other hand, is a Victorian Mary Anning. She knows her science, knows her fossils, and she thinks the serpent just might be a modern-day Plesiosaurus.

I read Sarah Perry's debut novel The Essex Serpent last year and found it as fascinating as I find natural history. So when I read an interview in which she discussed a medieval account of a “real-life” Essex serpent, I decided to do a little investigating of my own.

According to Perry, she first heard of the serpent from her husband, who was reading a 1938 book called Companion into Essex:

The book includes an excerpt from a pamphlet printed at Clerkenwell in 1669, which relates the appearance of “a Monstrous Serpent.” The pamphlet goes on to show “the length, proportion, the bigness of the Serpent, the places where it commonly lurks and what means hath been used to kill it.”

The idea of an actual serpent in Essex sparked her imagination like nothing had before. She soon tracked down the pamphlet, which has the fantastically mysterious title The Flying Serpent, or, strange news out of Essex, being a true relation of a Serpent seen at Henham on the Mount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2huOvn_0gWxYH8r00
Illustration from the front page of the pamphlet.(British Library)

Perry needed to see the antique text in person at the British Library but you can read it online for free. I admit I gave up after a few lines. Still, if you're curious it's there for your reading pleasure. Despite the pamphlet's larger-than-life drawing, the serpent doesn't look all that terrifying and the villagers seem weirdly happy about the situation. Perry found the creature rather endearing—“familiar as an old pet”—and made her own Essex Serpent far more malevolent.

Not surprisingly, the same is true of the beast in the Apple TV+ miniseries. I don't want to include any spoilers so I'll simply say that after the girl's death fear takes hold. Despite the local vicar's assurances that the beast isn't real, they are convinced a monster has entered their lives. One episode in particular has an intense Salem witch trials vibe.

Cora and Will Ransome (Tom Hiddleston) are philosophically opposed—science vs. faith and all that—but their measured approach to the unknown puts them at odds with everyone else in Aldwinter. It's a lovely triangulation that captures so much of the of the intellectual intensity of the oft-misrepresented Victorian era.

Pure fiction or partial fact?

Even so, the show and the novel didn't answer my question. What was the actual serpent like, as described in the pamphlet? Was it the equivalent of a big, cuddly Gecko of or more akin to the kind of dragon that needs slaying? That is to say, was the pamphlet pure fiction, a wildly exaggerated true story, or based partly on fact?

Though I couldn't bring myself to slog through the pamphlet's typeset, I found a 1979 article by someone who did. In “The Dragon as Crocodile,” Michael Behrend argues that the winged Essex serpent could very well have been a crocodile:

Although the London publishers entitled it “the Flying Serpent”, and supplied an extravagant picture, the text gives a straightforward account, signed by seven witnesses, of a large unknown animal.”

Behrend goes on to explain that the first witness encountered the creature while on horseback. Shortly afterward, two more witnesses came across it sunning itself on a hill. According to his article, the so-called serpent sounds suspiciously like a crocodile:

They described it as “8 or 9 foot long, the smallest part of him about the thickness of a man’s leg, or the middle as big as a man’s thigh, his eyes very large and piercing, about the bigness of a sheep’s eye, in his mouth he had two row of teeth which appeared to their sight very white and sharp.”

That sounds somewhat plausible, but what about the wings—which appear in the text as well as in the drawing? Behrend believes they weren't wings at all, simply the crocodile's forelegs with their webbed feet. He goes on to explain that the locals were about as happy about its arrival in Essex as the Aldwinter villagers are about their serpent in the miniseries. Like Perry, Behrend almost seems fond of the mysterious creature:

The local people tried several times to kill it, but it hid away in the undergrowth where guns were useless, and none dared go near it with clubs. However, this specimen did no harm that was known of."

If the guns reference strikes you as odd, you're not alone. But they have been around since the 10th century. I, too, felt bad for this creature caught in the usual Frankenstein scenario.

The Essex serpent isn't the only crocodile in medieval literature, at least according to Behrend. In his view, many medieval “dragon sightings” recorded in old texts might have been crocodile sightings. In support of his theory, he mentions numerous accounts of the mythical creature that appear in other texts and regions. As is true in the miniseries, some church pews bore dragon carvings in towns where such legends had been passed down from generation to generation. The Somerset carvings, which date back to 1500, are “clearly” crocodiles in Behrend's view.

I realize that there is no positive proof that all the dragons I have mentioned were really crocodiles. Previous writers have suggested, for instance, that the serpents of Horsham and Henham were in fact large snakes, and the theory cannot be ruled out. Nor am I denying the importance of the dragon as a symbol of fertility, whose image was carried in procession in Spring festivals and during the blessing of the crops at Rogationtide. However, the possibility that some dragon legends owe their origin to an encounter with a real animal is one that future researchers might like to keep in mind.

There's only one problem. Crocodiles haven't been native to England for more than 120,000 years, when large tropical animals lived in the Thames valley during the Eemian interglacial period. Crocodiles have a very temperature-sensitive breeding cycle and would not have been able be to reproduce in the wild due to the cold.

An unfortunate escape

If the Essex serpent was indeed a crocodile, how could it possibly have gotten there? There are a few explanations, but the most convincing one involves the Crusades.

In Thames: The Biography Peter Ackroyd writes that Richard the Lionheart brought a crocodile back from the Crusades and housed it in the Tower menagerie, which included three leopards and a polar bear. According to Ackroyd's account, which he does not cite, the reptile escaped into the river. Other accounts allude to this legend as well.

While crocodiles aren't suited for Northern climates, there have been a few contemporary sightings of crocs roaming England. One such sighting happened in Yorkshire in 2021. While some dismissed it as a hoax, wildlife photographer Lee Collings swears he really did encounter a crocodile at a nature reserve near Castleford:

"I am 46 years old and have been a birdwatcher for over 30 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this, other than a crocodile or alligator. It walked like it was rigid. It moved slow, but too fast to photograph it by the time I realized what I thought it was.”

I've always been a fan of dragons but am in no rush to run into a crocodile. Cassius, the world's largest croc, is nearly 18 feet long and looks disturbingly like a dragon, if you ask me. If that's what these medieval knights were facing, good luck to them. Crocodiles have the most powerful bite force on earth, a virtually impenetrable skin and a brutal way of attacking their prey:

After lying in wait in the water, modern crocodilians bite onto their target with some of the strongest bite forces in the animal kingdom, making it very hard for the target to get free. The crocodilians then perform a behaviour known as a death roll, [where they twist around to remove muscle from bone].

So was the Essex serpent an oddity—but an oddity within the realm of possibility—or an impossibility? Did it escape from a king's tower? Or did someone else bring a crocodile to the area? Or is it just a good dragon tale?

We can't know for sure, at least not unless paleontologists discover crocodile bones in Essex. In the meantime, you can watch the six-part series and imagine what Mulder and Scully might be like if they time traveled to 1890.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# science# culture# history# TV# lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

2036 followers

More from Lori Lamothe

The Cheesecake Factory Adds an Unusual Flavor for National Cheesecake Day

The Cheesecake Factory's newest addition is a little different than its other flavors. Its Classic Basque Cheesecake, which traces back to San Sebastian, Spain, is crustless, has a creamy custard-like filling and a "burnt" caramelized top. Garnished with whipped cream and fresh berries, the slice has fewer calories than classic cheesecake (I couldn't find a nutritional listing on the site, but Basque cheesecake normally comes in at a relatively reasonable 350 calories). The company will introduce its latest flavor on July 30 for National Cheesecake Day.

Read full story

Strange History: How French Rose Growers Outmaneuvered the Nazis

Peace Rose(heirloomroses.com) Its color pattern of delicate yellow petals tinged with crimson captures the opposite impulses contained within our genetic code. Its unlikely survival story makes us believe beauty can win out in the end, at least some of the time.

Read full story
11 comments

The Key to Whoopie Pies Is Marshmallow Filling

(Vania Zhukevych/Shutterstock) Whoopie pies have been a staple at my family's get togethers for decades. My great grandmother made them and handed down the recipe to my grandmother, who gave it to my mom. In my generation, it's actually my brother who has perfected the recipe. We've come to expect his huge whoopie pies stuffed with sweet filling every Thanksgiving (they're more like little cakes).

Read full story
3 comments

Escape the Heat: Mysteries Set in the North

(Ethan Robertson on Unsplash) It's July, the hottest month of the year. Just how hot it will get in 2022 is up in the air but last year's summer was the warmest ever recorded. Ideally, I recommend taking a trip to somewhere cool, preferably with a large body of water nearby.

Read full story

Crepes: An Easy Summer Meal

When I was a kid my favorite night was Friday—and not just because it marked the start of the weekend. My mom was a fabulous cook but Sunday through Thursday was reserved for the so-called square meal, complete with at least one veggie I hated. Fridays were always more laid back, especially in the summer.

Read full story

Boxed Mac and Cheese: Make It Taste Homemade

Homemade mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. There's nothing better than sitting down to a plateful of creamy goodness topped with crusty breadcrumbs. Unfortunately, the real thing takes some effort to make from scratch and it can be costly.

Read full story
34 comments

Author Interview: The Vet Whose Dream of Becoming a Bestselling Writer Never Faded

USA Today bestselling author Emma Rous's debut novel, The Au Pair, was an international success. The book shot to the top of many “Must Read” lists, including POPSUGAR’s Must-Read Books of 2019, Cosmopolitan’s Books of 2019 to Bring to Your Bookclub, Woman’s Day’s Best Fiction Books of 2019 and Goodreads’ Top Mysteries & Thrillers of 2019.

Read full story

Webull vs. Robinhood: Which App is Right for You in a Bear Market?

(Ishant Mishra on Unsplash) Whether you're an investor or just somebody trying to survive out-of-control inflation, money might not be something you want to talk about these days. The term bear market has become a buzzword, cryptocurrencies have dropped precipitously and interest rates have risen. Oh, and it's probably going to get worse, with many experts warning a recession is on the horizon.

Read full story

7 Gripping Irish Mysteries: Women Suspense Writers You Should be Reading

As someone whose Irish ancestors came to America during the potato famine, I’ve always gravitated toward whodunits set in the Emerald Isle. I've recently been streaming Gillian Anderson in The Fall, which is currently free on Peacock. It's a three-season crime drama series based on the BTK Killer that's set in Northern Ireland. I started the show mainly because of nostalgia for Dana Scully in The X-Files but kept going because its depiction of DCI Stella Gibson's cat-and-mouse game with serial killer Paul Spector is intensely dark and complex.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.

Read full story
29 comments
Massachusetts State

Molly Bish Investigation: An Allegedly False Alibi, DNA Delays, a POI's Imprisoned Son and an Unrealistic Timeline

(storiesoftheunsolved.com) Note: This is a follow-up to an article I wrote last year. It is a long piece so here are the key takeaways:. A 15-year-old worker allegedly present the day Molly disappeared has called the alibi of Bish's supervisor into question.

Read full story
6 comments

The Strange History of the Red Violin

They don't make 'em like they used to couldn't be more true in this case. But do instruments have souls? If any specimen has one, it's the "Red Violin." Antonio Stradivari created the one-of-a-kind violin in 1720 in Italy. When the world’s most famous violin maker made the instrument , its wood would have been close to white. He would then have left the violin out in the sun to dry and, when it was ready days or weeks later, he would have painted it with his own secret varnish.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

American Sherlock: The Father of Forensics That History Forgot

Heinrich at work.(University of California, Berkeley) Nicknamed the “American Sherlock” during his time, famed criminologist Edward Oscar Heinrich has fallen into obscurity. Not only did Heinrich solve more than 2,000 cases in the first half of the twentieth century — including some of the most famous crimes of his era — but he also discovered many scientific techniques that are still in use today. Yet, despite his brilliant contributions to forensics, Heinrich didn't even have a Wikipedia entry until late 2020.

Read full story

One Year Later: Some Doubt Engineer's Claim He Solved the Final Zodiac Ciphers But Will Forensics Reveal the Truth?

The Z13 cipher Fayçal Ziraoui claims he cracked.(Zodiackillerciphers.com) 2021 was a banner year for amateur detectives. In January, true crime activists brought the case of an anonymous hiker found dead in a tent to national attention, which led to his identification. In April, authorities arrested Kristin Smart’s killer based on facts that came out during the course of a podcast. Months earlier, in December 2020, three amateur code breakers solved the Zodiac Killer’s infamous 340-cipher — a task that the world’s top cryptologists, police and the FBI had been working on for more than 50 years.

Read full story

Dangerous Liaisons: Emilie Du Chatelet and Voltaire’s Passionate Love Affair

Cerris Morgan-Moyer as Emilie du Châtelet in “Legacy of Light” with Lenny von Dohlen as Voltaire.(Ichi.pro) A quick inspection of the “most famous historical couples” listicles doesn’t offer many surprises. I may not know the details of their romantic lives but I’ve seen enough movies about Anthony and Cleopatra, Napoleon and Josephine, Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson, among others, to know my way around history’s top ten love stories. But I’d never heard of the intense, 15-year relationship between Voltaire and Emilie du Châtelet, the wife of an obscure but wealthy Frenchman.

Read full story

Where to Start with John le Carre: A Beginner’s Guide to the Spy Business

John le Carre at home.(Charlotte Hadden) John le Carre’s death at age 89 marked the passing of one of England’s finest espionage novelists. Le Carre, whose real name was David Cornwell, began writing when he was serving as an MI5 agent in the late 1950s. His richly characterized, intricately plotted thrillers took off after The Spy Who Came in from the Cold became an instant bestseller and he left the espionage business to write full-time.

Read full story

Craving Stranger Things: Try the Vintage Pie Winona Ryder Couldn't Resist

I've been a fan of Winona Ryder since Girl, Interrupted so it's been satisfying to watch her comeback as the kooky Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. If you've already watched volume one of season 4, you probably know you've got to wait until early July for volume two to drop. Ryder also stars in the upcoming thriller Gone in the Night but that won't be out until July 15.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Will the Zodiac Killer Ever Be Caught? Key Facts about the Case

July 4 marks the day most Americans celebrate the Declaration of Independence, but for true crime buffs it has a darker meaning. On July 4, 1969 the man who would become known as "The Zodiac Killer" murdered a young couple as they sat in their car at a park in California. The following day he would phone the police to claim credit not only for the murders of Michael Renault Mageau and Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin, but for the killing of another young couple six months earlier.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Haunted History: In Search of the Real Story Behind the Disappearance of Lucy Keyes

(Enrique Meseguer/Pixabay) If you’ve ever found your child after a frantic search at a park, this ghost story is for you. According to the legend — which I recently stumbled across on Amazon Prime— Lucy Keyes set out after her older sisters one fine spring day. It was 1755 when the four-year-old hurried out the door of her farmhouse at the foot of Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts. Her sisters weren’t far ahead and the path to their destination, a nearby lake, was about a mile away.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy