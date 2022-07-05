Webull vs. Robinhood: Which App is Right for You in a Bear Market?

(Ishant Mishra on Unsplash)

Whether you're an investor or just somebody trying to survive out-of-control inflation, money might not be something you want to talk about these days. The term bear market has become a buzzword, cryptocurrencies have dropped precipitously and interest rates have risen. Oh, and it's probably going to get worse, with many experts warning a recession is on the horizon.

When it costs an exorbitant amount to fill your tank, spending money on stocks may seem like a bad idea:

"The financial markets have struggled in their worst start to a year in decades," John Lynch, chief investment officer for Comerica Wealth Management, said in a June 13 research note.

Believe it or not, now is a good time to invest if you're interested in long-term wealth. According to New York Times financial columnist Jeff Sommer, 2022 offers an opportunity for new investors:

If you have never put money into the market before, this may not seem the most obvious time to start. Yet there are advantages to investing in a bear market. With stocks falling in value and day traders giving up, you are less likely to be swept away by fads because almost none of them are profitable. Instead, you can focus on the essential goal of increasing your wealth over the long run.

If you do decide to invest, which app offers the best fit for you?

You’ve probably heard of Robinhood , which was founded by former Stanford University roommates Baiju Bhatt and Vlad Tenev in 2014. Robinhood is an extremely popular investing app, especially with newbies like me. The brokerage has had a tough year but it still boasts 22 million users.

Founded by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Webull is headquartered on Wall Street and stores user data locally. The Chinese company increased its clients tenfold last year and it now has more than 10 million users. Many of those new investors are millennials who migrated to Webull from Robinhood. Originally founded as a research platform, Webull has taken off since it released its mobile app in 2018.

Which app should you choose?

Webull is definitely the better choice for intermediate to advanced investors and investors who want to learn how to use analytics. Robinhood might be better for new traders but it offers a very basic experience.

Robinhood's worth continues to plummet, which is somewhat worrisome. In addition, a number of investment sites have ranked Webull as superior even for beginning investors.

After posting more than $3 billion of losses since its initial public offering in late July, Robinhood’s shares have plunged more than 80%, cutting its market capitalization to as low as $5.99 billion. The firm had $6.19 billion of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter.

Here’s my breakdown for both apps:

What Both Brokerages Offer

Free stock and ETF trades

Both brokerages offer zero-commission trades of all major stocks, which is the norm nowadays. You can place market orders, stop market orders, limit orders, stop limit orders and trailing stop orders on both apps. If you’re interested in cheap offerings, Robinhood and Webull both allow you to buy and sell NASDAQ/NYSE penny stocks.

Free options trades

Both brokers offer investors the chance to trade options. As someone new to investing, I stay away from this type of trading and I would advise you to do the same until you know what you’re doing. Webull does warn you about the risks and requires you to apply to be an options trader. As part of the application process, the brokerage asks how familiar you are with options trading and trading in general. Despite my responses, which disclosed that I was a newbie, Webull approved me right away for the options feature.

Free fractional share trades

This was the biggest reason not to give up your Robinhood account. Back in January 2021, Robinhood was one of the few brokerages that allowed investors to buy fractions of a stock. If you wanted to buy Tesla, Facebook or Amazon stock and you couldn’t afford to buy an entire share, you could still buy a portion of one on Robinhood. The company launched this feature in December 2019.

Webull no longer requires you to buy an entire share. Last July the company introduced this new option. However, at this time Webull’s required minimum purchase of a fractional share is $5.

Free cryptocurrency trades

Robinhood allows users to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin SV (BSV).

Webull offers trading in dozens of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC).

Cryptocurrencies have plummeted recently, with some investors losing millions, so you might want to proceed with caution. I stayed away from it because its value fluctuated wildly, even before the recent downturn. Nor is it insured by the SIPC.

You can buy fractional cryptocurrency shares on both platforms. Again, Webull required me to apply for crypto trading privileges, but I was approved quickly with no issues.

Phone and desktop apps

The phone apps are essential for me but I also use the desktop platforms. It’s easy to use both on Robinhood and Webull.

SEC and SIPC protection

Like all major brokers, both companies are regulated the U.S. Securities and Exchange Corporation (SEC) and insured by Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Cash in Robinhood and Webull is insured up to $250,000 by SIPC. Keep in mind, however, that you are not protected against losses of crypto assets and stocks by the SIPC.

Though some investors are wary because Webull is a Chinese company at a time when relations are rocky, it voluntarily sought a review of its ownership by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (Cfius), according to Anthony Denier, the American who is Webull’s CEO. Cfius collected information from the company and decided in December that it wouldn’t conduct a review, said Denier.

Limited day trades

Both brokerages limit your day trading, unless you have more than $25,000 in an account. This is a standard rule applies to all day traders. If you have less than $25,000, Webull and Robinhood limit you to 3 day trades every 5 business days. Otherwise your account will be flagged for Pattern Day Trading (PDT).

Pre-market and after-hours trading (see below)

What Robinhood Offers that Webull Doesn’t

Robinhood platform (Robinhood)

An easy trading experience

I convinced a friend to sign up for Webull and he hated it because he found the app confusing and hard to navigate. I'm pretty sure he's still trying to find his free stocks and close his account. If you're not computer savvy and into analytics, I would consider starting with Robinhood.

Nerdwallet thinks the same:

Robinhood provides a bare-bones trading platform for new investors looking for a streamlined experience.

Educational information

According to Stockmarket.com, Robinhood’s educational component is better than Webull’s when it comes to basic investing information. Personally, I don’t find this advantage significant. It’s easy enough to google this type of stuff. On the other hand, Webull is not strong on this point.

What Webull Offers that Robinhood Doesn’t

Webull platform (Webull.com)

Webull offers both traditional and Roth IRAs. You need to apply for them but the process is simple and only took a couple of days. I got approved for both.

A traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is a tax-deferred account that allows your money to grow and compound faster than it would in a taxable brokerage account. You can invest in almost anything using an IRA, so it makes sense to open one. A Roth IRA doesn’t offer an immediate tax break but allows your money to grow tax-free in the account. When you retire you can take your money out without paying taxes.

Detailed investment information

Webull takes more time to figure out but that’s because it offers so much more information than Robinhood. The brokerage’s app has tons of detailed data, including balance sheets, financial calendars, research agency ratings, cash flow reports, initial public offering (IPO) info, dividend data, popular exchange-traded fund (ETF) data, Forex, etc., etc.

In addition, Webull charts have up to 44 technical indicators, as well as 12 charting tools, and you can put more companies on your watchlist than you can with Robinhood.

Even as a beginner, I have found it pretty easy to navigate the site. All you need to do to research a stock is type in the symbol. This gives you instant access to the company’s income statement, financial forecast, balance data, recent company news, press releases, corporate actions, key executives, options information and so on.

Every single source I researched recommended Webull’s data over Robinhood’s. It’s pretty obvious the brokerage began as a research platform.

According to Wall Street Survivor, “These tools are far superior to anything that Robinhood provides to-date.”

As for cryptocurrencies, Webull allows you display two different currencies simultaneously. You can also add a currency to a watchlist or establish an alert. When it comes to options trading, Webull’s additional information makes it the better choice for this somewhat risky endeavor.

I'm far from the outlier on this one. A slew of investment sites rate Webull as a top app, including Stockbrokers.com, Nerdwallet and Benzinga. Stockbrokers.com even ranks it in the top 5 for beginning investors--way above Robinhood:

Robinhood's lack of trading tools and research leaves it a step behind the competition.

This is why I opened my Webull account, though it shouldn’t be the reason you choose one brokerage over the other. If you deposit "any amount" you get six free stocks automatically, two when you sign up and four after the deposit goes through.

When I opened my account in December it was four free stocks and a 100-dollar deposit, so this seems to mark an improvement but I can't vouch that there isn't a catch. Webull notified me which stocks I received as soon as my money transferred into the app.

According to the site, you could end up with four shares of Apple or Google. I received 2 shares of stock valued at $8.45 each and 2 shares of another stock valued at $3.96 each for a total of $24.82. Let's just say the odds of getting a high fractional share of Tesla are not in your favor.

Still, for a small initial deposit, a 25-buck return wasn’t bad. It does take a couple of weeks for the stocks to transfer. I ended up selling all four shares for a slight profit.

The current offer will give you two free fractional share stocks valued between $3 and $300 for opening an account. When you deposit any amount, you will get four additional fractional share stocks valued from $7–$3,000 each.

Robinhood also has a free stock offer but you only get 1 stock and "limitations apply," which means the potential value is a maximum of $200. vs. Webull’s potential $12,600 value. Granted, there is a very high chance the shares you get will be valued at low amounts.

Robinhood has a referral program that gives you a free stock for every friend who signs up. Webull’s referral program again wins out, however: for the first referral you get free stocks valued between 3 and 300 dollars.

IPO investing

An initial public offering is a company’s first offer of stock to the public. Until a company goes public, individual investors usually can’t buy company stock. At Webull, investors are not guaranteed an allocation, and the number of deals is limited, but investors can participate in IPOs for amounts as small as 100 dollars. Robinhood customers can submit limit orders before an IPO goes live, but the company doesn’t offer full IPO participation.

According to Access IPOs, Webull is ahead of the competition on this one:

I’ve had a Webull account for the past few months now and tested out the interface. It’s the simplest way to invest in IPOs I’ve seen so far. That said, the functionality is more of an add-on than a feature. The app is not the most user-friendly experience overall, but it is highly functional.

Pre-market and after-hours trading

Webull users can trade from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. during Eastern Standard Time with a basic account. I have done this a few times with no problem. According to Brokeragereview.com, Webull outshines the competition here as well:

Webull not only offers the longest extended-hours period in the industry (4:00 am until 8:00 pm, EST), but also paper trading, IRA accounts, and an excellent trading platform, all of which are not available on Robinhood.

Robinhood now offers after hours trading as well. Here's the breakdown:

Pre-market hours: 7–9:30 AM ET

After hours: 4–8 PM ET

So there's a three-hour difference during the pre-market hours. Again, for new investors that's probably not a huge deal. Am I going to get up to trade before I've had coffee? No way.

Short Selling

Webull allows short-selling commission-free but this is not an option with Robinhood. When you short sell you’re essentially betting against a company because you believe the stock is overvalued and will drop. Short sellers borrow shares, sell them and then buy the shares back at a lower price and make money from the difference.

This investing strategy is far riskier than regular investing but the returns are potentially quite large. One of the most famous short sellers, Jim Chanos, made $100 million by shorting German fintech company Wirecard.

Paper Trading

Paper trading is simulated trading that allows you to practice before jumping in. Again, if you’re a new investor this feature comes in handy if you want to test out different trading strategies without having to worry about risking actual money.

Live Customer Service

Webull offers a live customer service hotline during trading hours, while Robinhood does not. I will say Robinhood has always been super responsive via email.

Live chat with other traders

Webull has a community forum on its mobile app that lets you chat with other traders.

Neither firm offers

Mutual Funds

This is kind of a big deal. Mutual funds should be an important part of anyone’s investment portfolio but you can easily use another brokerage to buy them.

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Stocks

Stocks that trade via OTC are small companies that don’t meet exchange NYSE or NASDAQ listing requirements. Neither company offers this type of trading but if you’re new to investing, you probably don’t want to trade OTC stocks anyway.

Bonds

Same as above

As the lists above suggest, Webull is the clear winner, albeit less user friendly. But the beauty of the internet is that it’s easy to use more than one brokerage. While Webull is a better deal now than Robinhood, advisors always talk about diversifying investments and I see no reason not to use the same strategy with brokerages.

Whichever app you choose, long-term investing is always a good idea. As for the short term, if you're the type that likes risk and rollercoasters, then this may be the market for you. . .