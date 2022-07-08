Boxed Mac and Cheese: Make It Taste Homemade

Lori Lamothe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041TN4_0gTADmLB00
(yummly.com)

Homemade mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. There's nothing better than sitting down to a plateful of creamy goodness topped with crusty breadcrumbs. Unfortunately, the real thing takes some effort to make from scratch and it can be costly.

A quick(ish) solution is to hack boxed mac and cheese. It's easy and you'll have a tasty meal on the table in under an hour. It's also a lot cheaper than buying cream, butter and expensive cheese for the homemade version.

Hacked Homemade Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

1 box of mac and cheese

1/2 cup cream cheese

Shredded cheddar cheese

Bread crumbs for topping

Instructions

1. Prepare mac and cheese according to the instructions on the package.

2. Stir in the cream cheese.

3. Butter a baking dish and add the mac and cheese.

4. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the mac and cheese.

5. Top with bread crumbs.

6. Bake uncovered at 350 for 25 minutes.

Is this just as good as the real thing? No, but it's pretty tasty. It's got that same gooey texture that contrasts with the crunch of the bread crumbs. I've also substituted Ritz crackers for the bread crumbs and may even like that version better (Ritz crackers go back a long way in my family. I still remember that mock apple pie recipe on the reverse side of the box).

You can also experiment with different brands of mac and cheese. I love Annie's because it's organic but there's nothing like Kraft to bring back memories. If you're interested, you can check out Taste of Home's ranking of popular brands here.

Kraft, which is cheap at about a dollar a box, placed number one in their 2022 taste test. Plus it's still packaged in the iconic blue box that dates back to the Depression era:

In the end, the classic macaroni and cheese brand took the crown. That’s right, your standard box of Kraft is really the best boxed mac and cheese out there! Costing less than a dollar a box, we’re not complaining!
What set this macaroni apart from the crowd was really its perfect ratio of cheese sauce to noodles. Our other favorite was tasty, but we just didn’t get quite enough cheese! Kraft, on the other hand, gave us a wonderfully smooth cream sauce that coated every single noodle.

The taste and blue packaging have remained the same over the years, but the name will soon be different. Kraft recently announced that it's changing "Kraft Macaroni and Cheese" to Kraft Mac & Cheese. They also intend to update the packaging. As long as they keep the blue, I'm okay with that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ttxEH_0gTADmLB00
(KraftHeinz)

10 More Mac Hacks

Whether you like Kraft or another brand, the recipe above isn't the only way to jazz up boxed flavor. Here are 10 more variations to try:

1. Add sauce. You can mix in barbeque sauce, Tabasco sauce, Sriracha or anything else that appeals to you. Even a teaspoon can add a lot of punch.

2. Add herbs or spices. Throw in a teaspoon of red pepper flakes, a dash of cayenne, chili powder, basil or anything else that will up the flavor. I love spicy food so I like to add some heat to my mac and cheese.

3. Add salsa or a teaspoon of Taco mix for a Mexican twist. Increase the amount you add as needed. You can also mix in leftover taco meat.

4. Stir in fancy cheese like Gruyere, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, Havarti, fontina, smoked gouda, pepper jack or any other gourmet-type flavor. This will give your boxed mix that creamy texture that "homestyle" versions promise but don't really deliver on.

5. Stir in 2 cups of vegetables. You can add a bag of frozen vegetables to the water or roast fresh veggies then add them to the mix after the fact. I especially like to stir in sauteed summer veggies I buy from the local Farmer's market.

6. Add bacon or 1-2 cups of cubed chicken or ham.

7. Add 1-2 cups lobster, crab, or shrimp.

8. Add Panko, breadcrumbs, crushed crackers, or even broken potato chips. As I mentioned above, I'm a sucker for Ritz cracker crumbs but the crumbled potato chips can be surprisingly good, especially if you buy a flavored, ridged version like barbeque.

9. Add marinara sauce for an Italian twist. Fresh or diced tomatoes work well too.

10. Add cold, cubed butter to the mix at the very end. This chef-approved hack that will up the creaminess and the shine:

Some boxed mac and cheese naysayers say that the sauce made with the cheese packets lacks the silky, glossy texture of a from-scratch cheese sauce. Chef, owner, and recipe developer Devan Cameron of Braised and Deglazed solves this problem using a classic French technique: adding cold butter.
"You need to add cold, cubed butter to the mac and cheese at the end. This is actually a classic French technique called "Monter au Beurre," which makes the sauce extra creamy and shiny. Be sure to also add a splash or two of the pasta water to get the sauce to the right consistency," says Cameron.

Still craving the real stuff? Try this recipe:

However I make it, mac and cheese will always be one of my staples. There are healthier meals (high carbs much?) but it's a go-to comfort food I won't be giving up any time soon.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# cooking# lifestyle# home# money

Comments / 34

Published by

Writer, assistant professor, former baker. I cover cold cases, history, recipes, and culture. If you have a story idea you'd like me to investigate, you can email me at lorilamothe29@gmail.com.

2177 followers

More from Lori Lamothe

The Cheesecake Factory Adds an Unusual Flavor for National Cheesecake Day

The Cheesecake Factory's newest addition is a little different than its other flavors. Its Classic Basque Cheesecake, which traces back to San Sebastian, Spain, is crustless, has a creamy custard-like filling and a "burnt" caramelized top. Garnished with whipped cream and fresh berries, the slice has fewer calories than classic cheesecake (I couldn't find a nutritional listing on the site, but Basque cheesecake normally comes in at a relatively reasonable 350 calories). The company will introduce its latest flavor on July 30 for National Cheesecake Day.

Read full story
3 comments

Strange History: How French Rose Growers Outmaneuvered the Nazis

Peace Rose(heirloomroses.com) Its color pattern of delicate yellow petals tinged with crimson captures the opposite impulses contained within our genetic code. Its unlikely survival story makes us believe beauty can win out in the end, at least some of the time.

Read full story
11 comments

The Key to Whoopie Pies Is Marshmallow Filling

(Vania Zhukevych/Shutterstock) Whoopie pies have been a staple at my family's get togethers for decades. My great grandmother made them and handed down the recipe to my grandmother, who gave it to my mom. In my generation, it's actually my brother who has perfected the recipe. We've come to expect his huge whoopie pies stuffed with sweet filling every Thanksgiving (they're more like little cakes).

Read full story
3 comments

Escape the Heat: Mysteries Set in the North

(Ethan Robertson on Unsplash) It's July, the hottest month of the year. Just how hot it will get in 2022 is up in the air but last year's summer was the warmest ever recorded. Ideally, I recommend taking a trip to somewhere cool, preferably with a large body of water nearby.

Read full story

Crepes: An Easy Summer Meal

When I was a kid my favorite night was Friday—and not just because it marked the start of the weekend. My mom was a fabulous cook but Sunday through Thursday was reserved for the so-called square meal, complete with at least one veggie I hated. Fridays were always more laid back, especially in the summer.

Read full story
1 comments

Author Interview: The Vet Whose Dream of Becoming a Bestselling Writer Never Faded

USA Today bestselling author Emma Rous's debut novel, The Au Pair, was an international success. The book shot to the top of many “Must Read” lists, including POPSUGAR’s Must-Read Books of 2019, Cosmopolitan’s Books of 2019 to Bring to Your Bookclub, Woman’s Day’s Best Fiction Books of 2019 and Goodreads’ Top Mysteries & Thrillers of 2019.

Read full story

Strange Science: Could the 'Essex Serpent' Have Been a Crocodile?

If you've been watching The Essex Serpent, you probably know the intrepid Cora Seaborne (Clare Danes) relocates to the English coast in search of the legendary beast. The villagers believe the serpent, which is rumored to have killed a local girl, has been sent by devil and they don't take kindly to the wealthy Londoner's arrival to investigate—to put it mildly. Cora, on the other hand, is a Victorian Mary Anning. She knows her science, knows her fossils, and she thinks the serpent just might be a modern-day Plesiosaurus.

Read full story

Webull vs. Robinhood: Which App is Right for You in a Bear Market?

(Ishant Mishra on Unsplash) Whether you're an investor or just somebody trying to survive out-of-control inflation, money might not be something you want to talk about these days. The term bear market has become a buzzword, cryptocurrencies have dropped precipitously and interest rates have risen. Oh, and it's probably going to get worse, with many experts warning a recession is on the horizon.

Read full story

7 Gripping Irish Mysteries: Women Suspense Writers You Should be Reading

As someone whose Irish ancestors came to America during the potato famine, I’ve always gravitated toward whodunits set in the Emerald Isle. I've recently been streaming Gillian Anderson in The Fall, which is currently free on Peacock. It's a three-season crime drama series based on the BTK Killer that's set in Northern Ireland. I started the show mainly because of nostalgia for Dana Scully in The X-Files but kept going because its depiction of DCI Stella Gibson's cat-and-mouse game with serial killer Paul Spector is intensely dark and complex.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Molly Bish: Have Police Been Searching for the Wrong Man for 20 Years? How a Visit to the Crime Scene Changed My Mind

Sketch of the man in the white car many believe may have murdered Molly Bish. The man has been the focus of the investigation for 2 decades.(The Republican) Note: I published this story last February 23 and received dozens of emails in response to my theory. I continue to believe the man in the police sketch above did not murder Molly Bish. I apologize in advance for my lack of photography skills.

Read full story
29 comments
Massachusetts State

Molly Bish Investigation: An Allegedly False Alibi, DNA Delays, a POI's Imprisoned Son and an Unrealistic Timeline

(storiesoftheunsolved.com) Note: This is a follow-up to an article I wrote last year. It is a long piece so here are the key takeaways:. A 15-year-old worker allegedly present the day Molly disappeared has called the alibi of Bish's supervisor into question.

Read full story
6 comments

The Strange History of the Red Violin

They don't make 'em like they used to couldn't be more true in this case. But do instruments have souls? If any specimen has one, it's the "Red Violin." Antonio Stradivari created the one-of-a-kind violin in 1720 in Italy. When the world’s most famous violin maker made the instrument , its wood would have been close to white. He would then have left the violin out in the sun to dry and, when it was ready days or weeks later, he would have painted it with his own secret varnish.

Read full story
Berkeley, CA

American Sherlock: The Father of Forensics That History Forgot

Heinrich at work.(University of California, Berkeley) Nicknamed the “American Sherlock” during his time, famed criminologist Edward Oscar Heinrich has fallen into obscurity. Not only did Heinrich solve more than 2,000 cases in the first half of the twentieth century — including some of the most famous crimes of his era — but he also discovered many scientific techniques that are still in use today. Yet, despite his brilliant contributions to forensics, Heinrich didn't even have a Wikipedia entry until late 2020.

Read full story

One Year Later: Some Doubt Engineer's Claim He Solved the Final Zodiac Ciphers But Will Forensics Reveal the Truth?

The Z13 cipher Fayçal Ziraoui claims he cracked.(Zodiackillerciphers.com) 2021 was a banner year for amateur detectives. In January, true crime activists brought the case of an anonymous hiker found dead in a tent to national attention, which led to his identification. In April, authorities arrested Kristin Smart’s killer based on facts that came out during the course of a podcast. Months earlier, in December 2020, three amateur code breakers solved the Zodiac Killer’s infamous 340-cipher — a task that the world’s top cryptologists, police and the FBI had been working on for more than 50 years.

Read full story

Dangerous Liaisons: Emilie Du Chatelet and Voltaire’s Passionate Love Affair

Cerris Morgan-Moyer as Emilie du Châtelet in “Legacy of Light” with Lenny von Dohlen as Voltaire.(Ichi.pro) A quick inspection of the “most famous historical couples” listicles doesn’t offer many surprises. I may not know the details of their romantic lives but I’ve seen enough movies about Anthony and Cleopatra, Napoleon and Josephine, Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson, among others, to know my way around history’s top ten love stories. But I’d never heard of the intense, 15-year relationship between Voltaire and Emilie du Châtelet, the wife of an obscure but wealthy Frenchman.

Read full story

Where to Start with John le Carre: A Beginner’s Guide to the Spy Business

John le Carre at home.(Charlotte Hadden) John le Carre’s death at age 89 marked the passing of one of England’s finest espionage novelists. Le Carre, whose real name was David Cornwell, began writing when he was serving as an MI5 agent in the late 1950s. His richly characterized, intricately plotted thrillers took off after The Spy Who Came in from the Cold became an instant bestseller and he left the espionage business to write full-time.

Read full story

Craving Stranger Things: Try the Vintage Pie Winona Ryder Couldn't Resist

I've been a fan of Winona Ryder since Girl, Interrupted so it's been satisfying to watch her comeback as the kooky Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. If you've already watched volume one of season 4, you probably know you've got to wait until early July for volume two to drop. Ryder also stars in the upcoming thriller Gone in the Night but that won't be out until July 15.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Will the Zodiac Killer Ever Be Caught? Key Facts about the Case

July 4 marks the day most Americans celebrate the Declaration of Independence, but for true crime buffs it has a darker meaning. On July 4, 1969 the man who would become known as "The Zodiac Killer" murdered a young couple as they sat in their car at a park in California. The following day he would phone the police to claim credit not only for the murders of Michael Renault Mageau and Darlene Elizabeth Ferrin, but for the killing of another young couple six months earlier.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Haunted History: In Search of the Real Story Behind the Disappearance of Lucy Keyes

(Enrique Meseguer/Pixabay) If you’ve ever found your child after a frantic search at a park, this ghost story is for you. According to the legend — which I recently stumbled across on Amazon Prime— Lucy Keyes set out after her older sisters one fine spring day. It was 1755 when the four-year-old hurried out the door of her farmhouse at the foot of Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts. Her sisters weren’t far ahead and the path to their destination, a nearby lake, was about a mile away.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy