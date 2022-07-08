Boxed Mac and Cheese: Make It Taste Homemade

(yummly.com)

Homemade mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. There's nothing better than sitting down to a plateful of creamy goodness topped with crusty breadcrumbs. Unfortunately, the real thing takes some effort to make from scratch and it can be costly.

A quick(ish) solution is to hack boxed mac and cheese. It's easy and you'll have a tasty meal on the table in under an hour. It's also a lot cheaper than buying cream, butter and expensive cheese for the homemade version.

Hacked Homemade Mac and Cheese

Ingredients

1 box of mac and cheese

1/2 cup cream cheese

Shredded cheddar cheese

Bread crumbs for topping

Instructions

1. Prepare mac and cheese according to the instructions on the package.

2. Stir in the cream cheese.

3. Butter a baking dish and add the mac and cheese.

4. Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the mac and cheese.

5. Top with bread crumbs.

6. Bake uncovered at 350 for 25 minutes.

Is this just as good as the real thing? No, but it's pretty tasty. It's got that same gooey texture that contrasts with the crunch of the bread crumbs. I've also substituted Ritz crackers for the bread crumbs and may even like that version better (Ritz crackers go back a long way in my family. I still remember that mock apple pie recipe on the reverse side of the box).

You can also experiment with different brands of mac and cheese. I love Annie's because it's organic but there's nothing like Kraft to bring back memories. If you're interested, you can check out Taste of Home's ranking of popular brands here.

Kraft, which is cheap at about a dollar a box, placed number one in their 2022 taste test. Plus it's still packaged in the iconic blue box that dates back to the Depression era:

In the end, the classic macaroni and cheese brand took the crown. That’s right, your standard box of Kraft is really the best boxed mac and cheese out there! Costing less than a dollar a box, we’re not complaining!

What set this macaroni apart from the crowd was really its perfect ratio of cheese sauce to noodles. Our other favorite was tasty, but we just didn’t get quite enough cheese! Kraft, on the other hand, gave us a wonderfully smooth cream sauce that coated every single noodle.

The taste and blue packaging have remained the same over the years, but the name will soon be different. Kraft recently announced that it's changing "Kraft Macaroni and Cheese" to Kraft Mac & Cheese. They also intend to update the packaging. As long as they keep the blue, I'm okay with that.

(KraftHeinz)

10 More Mac Hacks

Whether you like Kraft or another brand, the recipe above isn't the only way to jazz up boxed flavor. Here are 10 more variations to try:

1. Add sauce. You can mix in barbeque sauce, Tabasco sauce, Sriracha or anything else that appeals to you. Even a teaspoon can add a lot of punch.

2. Add herbs or spices. Throw in a teaspoon of red pepper flakes, a dash of cayenne, chili powder, basil or anything else that will up the flavor. I love spicy food so I like to add some heat to my mac and cheese.

3. Add salsa or a teaspoon of Taco mix for a Mexican twist. Increase the amount you add as needed. You can also mix in leftover taco meat.

4. Stir in fancy cheese like Gruyere, Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, Havarti, fontina, smoked gouda, pepper jack or any other gourmet-type flavor. This will give your boxed mix that creamy texture that "homestyle" versions promise but don't really deliver on.

5. Stir in 2 cups of vegetables. You can add a bag of frozen vegetables to the water or roast fresh veggies then add them to the mix after the fact. I especially like to stir in sauteed summer veggies I buy from the local Farmer's market.

6. Add bacon or 1-2 cups of cubed chicken or ham.

7. Add 1-2 cups lobster, crab, or shrimp.

8. Add Panko, breadcrumbs, crushed crackers, or even broken potato chips. As I mentioned above, I'm a sucker for Ritz cracker crumbs but the crumbled potato chips can be surprisingly good, especially if you buy a flavored, ridged version like barbeque.

9. Add marinara sauce for an Italian twist. Fresh or diced tomatoes work well too.

10. Add cold, cubed butter to the mix at the very end. This chef-approved hack that will up the creaminess and the shine:

Some boxed mac and cheese naysayers say that the sauce made with the cheese packets lacks the silky, glossy texture of a from-scratch cheese sauce. Chef, owner, and recipe developer Devan Cameron of Braised and Deglazed solves this problem using a classic French technique: adding cold butter.

"You need to add cold, cubed butter to the mac and cheese at the end. This is actually a classic French technique called "Monter au Beurre," which makes the sauce extra creamy and shiny. Be sure to also add a splash or two of the pasta water to get the sauce to the right consistency," says Cameron.

Still craving the real stuff? Try this recipe:

However I make it, mac and cheese will always be one of my staples. There are healthier meals (high carbs much?) but it's a go-to comfort food I won't be giving up any time soon.