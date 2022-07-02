The Elegant, Versatile Crepe

(Austin P on Unsplash)

When I was a kid my favorite night was Friday—and not just because it marked the start of the weekend. My mom was a fabulous cook but Sunday through Thursday was reserved for the so-called square meal, complete with at least one veggie I hated. Fridays were always more laid back, especially in the summer.

My mom often didn't feel like making a full meal when the end of the work week rolled around, so she would break out the electric griddle and make us all pancakes. These night pancakes always tasted so much better than the ones we ate at breakfast. It felt like we were getting away with something.

Years later, I've carried on the tradition but when it gets hot I like to substitute crepes for pancakes. They're lighter, thinner and I can make them beforehand. All I need to do is take them out of the fridge and add fillings.

Not only are crepes fast and easy to make, they're incredibly versatile. They can be served hot or cold, rolled up or folded in delicate triangles. Add some chicken, broccoli and cheddar for a heartier, more savory meal. Add Nutella, sliced bananas and ice cream for a cool dessert. Or use a handful of blueberries, strawberries and zero-sugar whipped cream for a healthy, low-calorie snack. The possibilities are endless.

While I love to experiment with pancakes and waffles, nothing looks better than plated crepes. They're elegant enough to serve when guests come over but can also be fun for kids. Set out a few bowls filled with fresh fruit, along with some sprinkles, chocolate sauce and whipped cream then let them make their own.

Last but not least, you can opt for a low-cal crepe by substituting skim milk for whole milk, eliminating the sugar and using non-stick cooking spray instead of butter (just be sure to coat the pan enough). For a vegan version, use vegetable oil to coat the skillet and substitute soy milk for regular milk.

I use the simple recipe below but vary it according to the filling I plan to use. For sweeter crepes I add an extra teaspoon of sugar, a ½ teaspoon of vanilla, a dash of cinnamon or whatever flavor of sugar-free syrup I happen to have on hand.

Basic Crepes

Ingredients

1 cup flour

2 large eggs

1 tbsp. granulated sugar

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cups milk

2 tbsp. butter

Instructions

1. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and sugar.

2. Make a well in the center and add eggs.

3. Gradually whisk in the milk until combined.

4. Let stand 15-20 minutes.

5. Melt butter in skillet until it sizzles and add about ¼ cup of batter in the center of the pan.

6. Swirl batter to coat pan and cook until the edges begin to turn up (about 1 minute). Flip and cook for about 1 more minute.

While a hand whisk works fine, I like to use a blender for about 10 seconds to eliminate lumps in the batter.

After you've used all the batter, store the crepes or eat them right away. You can refrigerate crepes for up to 5 days or freeze them in plastic storage bags for as long as a month. Just insert a sheet of parchment paper between the crepes. And be sure to let them thaw before you try to separate them.

To serve a crepe, put some of the filling into the center and fold one side over the other then flip it over so the smooth side is on top. Or leave as is and hold down the flaps with toppings. You can also coat the inside of the crepe with toppings then fold it in half and fold in half again for a triangular appearance.

Want to make your crepes the French way? Check out Julia Child's recipe. There's not much difference, although she recommends straining the batter and using a spoon to prevent lumps. She also calls for the batter to chill for a significantly longer amount of time:

Cover the mixing bowl with a plastic wrap, place the bowl in the refrigerator and chill the batter for at least 2 hours before using to allow flour particles to expand in the liquid to yield a tender and light crêpe. The batter can be made the day before and kept chilled until ready to use.

Though I don't follow this method, I let the batter sit at room temperature for 15 minutes to prevent the crepes from tasting too chewy.

Want to see another French chef demonstrate how to make crepes? Watch Jacques Pepin:

Toppings and fillings: mix & match

Below are a few ingredients that make good fillings. Sweet cream cheese pairs beautifully with strawberries, maple syrup goes well with ham, feta is perfect with spinach, and so on. Experiment until you find the combinations that work for you.

Sweet: confectioner's sugar, whipped cream, maple syrup, chocolate syrup, jam, ice cream, Nutella, peanut butter, cream cheese, ricotta cheese, sweet cream cheese, bananas, peaches, blueberries, strawberries, mangoes, apples, coconut flakes

Savory: ham, chicken, bacon, smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, goat cheese, Gruyere cheese, feta cheese, maple syrup, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, asparagus, red onions, pesto, scallions, fresh herbs

The best thing about crepes is that it's impossible for your family to get bored with them. Oh, and if you have some time to yourself one Friday night, it's easy to make a crepe for one.

Crepe for One:

Ingredients

1 egg

1tbsp. sugar

1 1⁄2 tbsp. milk

2 tbsp. flour

A dash of salt

Butter or cooking spray to coat pan

Instructions

Follow same procedure listed above.

Calories: 197

Enjoy!