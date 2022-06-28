Dangerous Liaisons: Emilie Du Chatelet and Voltaire’s Passionate Love Affair

Cerris Morgan-Moyer as Emilie du Châtelet in “Legacy of Light” with Lenny von Dohlen as Voltaire. (Ichi.pro)

A quick inspection of the “most famous historical couples” listicles doesn’t offer many surprises. I may not know the details of their romantic lives but I’ve seen enough movies about Anthony and Cleopatra, Napoleon and Josephine, Prince Edward and Wallis Simpson, among others, to know my way around history’s top ten love stories. But I’d never heard of the intense, 15-year relationship between Voltaire and Emilie du Châtelet, the wife of an obscure but wealthy Frenchman.

Nor had I come across a pairing that was as exciting — and as startling — as the one between Voltaire and du Châtelet. It was du Châtelet’s genius that inspired Voltaire to produce many of his best-known works.

Likewise, Voltaire’s belief in du Châtelet spurred her to undertake significant work of her own, including a stunning translation of Newton’s Principia which helped usher in the French school of theoretical physics.

“Let us be certain of who we want to be. Let us choose for ourselves our path in life, and let us try to strew that path with flowers.”―Émilie Du Châtelet

Two of a Kind

Emilie du Châtelet was not only a brilliant thinker — able to understand Newton’s dense equations and speak in multiple languages — she was also a woman who lived life exactly as she wanted to, or at least to the extent that she could in eighteenth-century France.

Emilie du Chatelet (whatshernamepodcast.com)

Du Châtelet corresponded with the greatest mathematicians and scientists of her time, sending off book-length explanations of her ideas. She even secretly entered a paper on the nature of light in the illustrious French Academy’s competition, a work which received special mention and anticipated electromagnetic theory.

As one mathematician remarked, “When you read [du Châtelet’s paper], you will find it hard to believe they gave the prize to anyone else.”

What makes this especially shocking is that most of her female peers couldn’t sign their own names. Even the king’s daughters were illiterate. Fortunately, du Chãtelet’s father recognized her genius early on and made sure she received the instruction she deserved.

Voltaire was just as brilliant and he could work like a madman. If you want to feel really unproductive — or to get inspired — take in the fact that Voltaire wrote more than 20,000 letters and 2,000 books and pamphlets.

Voltaire (jujuqui.philosophy)

While many great thinkers become famous, philosophy isn’t normally a lucrative field. Voltaire would have none of it. He not only became one of the age’s most important intellectuals (if not the most important) but he also earned enormous amounts of money through his plays, novels, and nonfiction works.

He may have taken some satisfaction from his success since as a young man he defied his respectable middle-class father — who wanted him to be a lawyer. To show his contempt for Francois Arouet’s “conventional” values, he adopted the pen name Voltaire after he finished his first play in 1718.

Yet despite his brilliance and his success, doubts and insecurities plagued him. It wasn’t until he met du Châtelet that he truly began to believe in himself. Because he respected her as his equal, her opinion mattered to him.

“That lady whom I look upon as a great man… She understands Newton, she despises superstition and in short she makes me happy.” — Voltaire

Du Châtelet felt the same about the rebel philosopher. She wrote a friend about the impact Voltaire had on her:

“Women usually don’t recognize their own talents or they bury what skills they have. I know — for it’s what I’ve done….I’ve started to feel different. I’ve begun to believe I’m a being with a mind.”

Until she met Voltaire, men treated her as an oddly alluring sexual object but not much more. At one point she grew so frustrated with a lover’s dismissal of her intellect that she took a carriage to a spot outside Paris where she had a horse waiting.

She jumped onto its back and galloped to a remote home where her lover was meeting with a roomful of other male scientists. When she arrived in the dead of night, she pounded on the door and demanded to be let in.

The reason for her fury?

Her lover wouldn’t even consider her request to accompany him on an expedition to the North Pole, where he planned to measure distortions of the Earth’s curvature.

Card Counting and Forest Fires

Du Châtelet and Voltaire’s iconoclastic way of thinking extended to other areas of their lives as well.

Though Voltaire was the love of du Châtelet’s life, he was not her first lover — nor her last. When she was in need of money she would gamble to win what she needed — a feat which wasn’t too difficult for a woman who could count cards.

All styles are good except the boring kind. — Voltaire

Voltaire was the perfect match for du Châtelet’s larger-than-life personality. Best known for his novella Candide, he is usually regarded as a great mind and an advocate for free thought. In David Bodanis’s book Passionate Minds: The Great Enlightenment Love Affair, readers get a much clearer and more amusing picture of Voltaire.

Our first glimpse of him is as a young man about to be arrested for writing poetry critical of the king.

As it turns out, Voltaire hadn’t even written the incendiary lines, but he was happy to take credit for them, sending the chief of police on a wild goose chase that led straight to his toilet — and ended with a broken sewer pipe that nearly incited a riot. His antics earned him an 11-month visit to the Bastille but his imprisonment did nothing to quell his rebelliousness.

Voltaire’s attempts to prepare his entry for the French Academy prize are just as comical. Whereas du Châtelet did most of her calculations in her head, Voltaire’s efforts were energetic, if misdirected.

For weeks he threw himself into his scientific work, hiring glassblowers, ordering air pumps and thermometers, and even setting fire to small forests (with servants standing nearby with buckets of water).

(Arthur V./Unsplash)

When his manic endeavors didn’t produce the results he hoped for he eventually returned to his truest talent: writing.

Like du Châtelet, he wasn’t above beating the system when it came to money. By exploiting a flaw in the French lottery in 1729 he made a fortune. With nearly half a million francs in his pocket, he no longer had to worry about money and could devote himself fully to his literary and scientific pursuits.

And, of course, to du Châtelet.

"In Short, She Makes Me Happy"

When du Châtelet and Voltaire met in 1733, she had begun a new chapter in her life. At nineteen, she had married the wealthy but dull Marquis du Châtelet and born him three children before she turned 27.

At that point, she decided to devote herself to mathematics. However, she was lonely and bored. Her husband was always away on military missions and it wasn’t considered proper for aristocratic women to play an active role in child-rearing. Voltaire was also in a bad place. It wasn’t long afterward that two mutual friends set them up.

Voltaire was living in a poor quarter of Paris and had no food to serve du Châtelet and their two friends when they turned up. While Voltaire is the more famous of the pair today, at the time he was considered to be of a class that was unsuitable for du Châtelet — even as a lover.

Always the iconoclast, du Châtelet didn’t care at all what others thought of her. The four friends rode to an inn outside of town, where they drank too much wine and ate chicken fricassee by candlelight.

(Bogdan Zaleski/Unsplash)

Both of them were instantly smitten. Voltaire jokingly wrote to a friend:

“I swear to you, she’s a tyrant. To be with her I have to speak of metaphysics (I’d rather speak of sex).“

Du Châtelet’s husband was never around, so what could be better than Voltaire living with her? Not that they were putting anything over on the Marquis. He not only knew of their affair, but he also gave it his tacit approval.

Granted, the circumstances of their move to a crumbling, little-used château 150 miles east of Paris were a bit more frantic than they let on. Voltaire was on the run from authorities for writing a book that mocked France. His printer had already been imprisoned in the Bastille and a price was on Voltaire’s head. It was possible he could be burnt at the stake.

Emilie was furious with him. She was also terrified for his safety. So when he asked if he could hide out in the family château, which was almost completely isolated, she was quick to agree. It took her longer to decide to follow him to Cirey with her children, but follow him she did. It was simply too agonizing for them to be apart.

Throughout most of their years together, their affair was not only intellectually intense, it was ardently sexual. Defying the Paris gossips, du Châtelet would grab Voltaire and kiss him passionately in public. When they were in private, they would seclude themselves in a bedroom for hours — whether or not they had guests.

All Good Things Must Come to an End

After sharing years of happiness, the couple began to fight just as violently as they had loved. Servants and visitors would hear them arguing until dawn. Du Châtelet was unhappy with Voltaire’s clandestine activities against the government. Voltaire, for his part, had a wandering eye.

Yet, both were devastated by the split. Du Châtelet stopped working on mathematics and tried to start a “happiness” journal to thwart her deepening despair. Voltaire wrote nothing at all. They eventually found other lovers, but neither could replace what they had with each other.

Voltaire began a relationship with his much younger niece Marie Louise. She grew bored with him very quickly. Voltaire also lost interest and it wasn’t long before he launched various attempts to win back du Châtelet.

Du Châtelet was in no mood to return to him. After her long depression, she had fallen in love with a handsome man much younger than she was. At 44, she became pregnant with his child but the Marquis de Saint-Lambert had no interest in being a father. He soon skipped town and stopped responding to her increasingly desperate letters.

Fortunately, du Châtelet’s husband was more responsible. He returned to Cirey as soon as he could and soon afterward Emilie announced her pregnancy to the world. The Marquis didn’t always approve of her decisions but he wanted his children to be legitimate.

"Perfectly Happy but for a Telescope"

Still, it was Voltaire who gave Emilie what she needed most: his love.

Lambert may have disappeared but Voltaire refused to leave du Châtelet’s side. They never got back together but were inseparable throughout her risky pregnancy.

Du Châtelet had premonitions of her death but instead of resting, she set herself a grueling schedule. While Voltaire tried to reassure her, she would not listen. She worked morning until night translating Newton’s Principia.

At one point, the two were traveling to Paris to retrieve necessary books and papers. Their carriage lost a wheel when they were still miles from their destination, forcing them to spend hours waiting to be rescued.

(Jeremy Thomas/Unsplash)

Despite the fact that the ground was covered in deep snow and that Emilie was pregnant with Lambert’s child, she and Voltaire wrapped themselves in furs and studied the vast canopy of stars above them. According to Voltaire’s servant:

“I believe that only the fact that they lacked a telescope kept them from being perfectly happy.”

"I’ve Lost Half of Myself"

Unfortunately, Du Châtelet’s forebodings were correct. A week after giving birth to a daughter, she died of an infection. Her newborn child passed away a few days later.

Voltaire could not be consoled. “I’ve lost half of myself— a soul for which mine was made,” he lamented. He moved back to Paris and at night he would wander through the rooms of the apartment they had shared, calling out Emilie’s name in the dark.

However, the legacy of their love lives on in their work. Voltaire’s ideas shaped the world and paved the way for democracy and du Châtelet’s impact was equally important.

“Her translation and commentary on Newton’s Principia…laid the groundwork for much of contemporary science.” — David Bodanis