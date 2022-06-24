Easy No-Bake Whipped Key Lime Pie

When it comes to summer desserts, there's nothing like the refreshing taste of key lime. These two no-bake recipes are simple variations on the classic version of the pie. The first softens the tartness of the lime by folding whipped cream into the mix instead of using it as a topping. This also gives the pie a lighter texture than the traditional recipe.

The second recipe uses cream cheese, which makes for a deliciously creamy pie that's reminiscent of cheesecake. If you want to change things up you can prepare this recipe in a tart pan, with mason jars or in small, elegant glasses.

For both versions, I use regular limes and skip the zest because I prefer a less tangy pie. If I'm in a rush or want to reduce calories, I use store-bought whipped cream, Zero Sugar Cool Whip or reduced fat cream cheese.

I have also made the first recipe with my mother's vintage limeade variation (substitute 6 oz. of frozen limeade concentrate, thawed and undiluted, for the lime juice). In my opinion, this is the best version but it's not always easy to find frozen limeade in my local grocery store.

Key Lime Pie #1

Ingredients

For the crust:

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

5 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons sugar

For the filling:

2 tsp. lime zest (optional)

½ cup lime juice

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups heavy cream

Green food coloring (optional)

Instructions

1. Combine graham cracker crust, melted butter and sugar in a medium bowl.

2. Press into a 9-inch pie plate and refrigerate for one hour.

3. In a large bowl, combine condensed milk, lime juice and zest (if desired). If you want filling to look green, add a few drops of the food coloring.

4. In a separate bowl, beat 2 cups heavy cream on high speed until soft, billowy peaks form.

5. Whisk the whipped cream into the condensed-milk mixture. Do not over mix.

6. Spoon the filling into the crust, mounding it slightly in center.

7. Freeze at least 2 hours. Top with zest if desired.

8. Let the pie thaw 15 minutes before slicing and serving.

Key Lime Pie #2

Ingredients

For the crust:

Use crust recipe above.

For the filling:

2 8 oz. packages cream cheese at room temperature

1 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. zest (optional)

1/3 cup lime juice (about 3 limes if you want fresh juice)

Green food coloring (optional)

Instructions

1. Beat together softened cream cheese, condensed milk and lime juice on medium speed in large bowl until fluffy (about 3-4 minutes). Add a few drops of food coloring if desired.

2. Spoon the filling into the graham cracker crust.

3. Refrigerate about 4 hours. Garnish with whipped cream and lime slices if desired.

Enjoy!