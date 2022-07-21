Greater Family Health’s Franklin Park Location to Open on July 25th, 2022

Picture of the front of the Health Center located at 10225 Grand Avenue. Photo provided by Lorena Nunez

July 18, 2022, Franklin Park, IL –

Greater Family Health is excited to announce the opening of its 11th Health Center in Franklin Park, Illinois. Opening on July 25th, 2022, the new Health Center will be located at 10225 Grand Avenue, Franklin Park, IL. Individuals and families can make appointments by calling 844.599.3700.

For the second time this year, Greater Family Health will be expanding its high-quality, affordable primary health care services and extending their mission of providing quality, affordable health care for all, including those without the ability to pay.

The new Health Center in Franklin Park will offer:

Adult and Senior Health: Including sick care, chronic disease management, work and annual physicals, laboratory and diagnostic testing, gynecology services for women, and free pregnancy testing.

Including sick care, chronic disease management, work and annual physicals, laboratory and diagnostic testing, gynecology services for women, and free pregnancy testing. Pediatric Care : Including well child care, sick care, immunizations, school and sports physicals, chronic disease management, and laboratory and diagnostic testing.

: Including well child care, sick care, immunizations, school and sports physicals, chronic disease management, and laboratory and diagnostic testing. Behavioral Health Services : Including mental health counseling/therapy for individuals, families and groups and Medication Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder.

: Including mental health counseling/therapy for individuals, families and groups and Medication Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder. Patient Support Services: Including translation, health benefits enrollment, care management, Sliding Fee Discount Program and discounted pharmaceuticals for qualifying uninsured patients, transportation assistance/reimbursement, and we welcome the uninsured and most insurances!

Greater Family Health has worked with Rocco D. Biscaglio, Leyden Township Supervisor, in its planning, along with other partners. “Leyden Township is looking forward to Greater Family Health joining our community. We know that Greater Family Health will fill the need for quality, affordable health care for our area residents, including those without the ability to pay. Leyden Township is pleased to have Greater Family Health as a partner in providing much needed services to our community” said Biscaglio.

The Health Center will feature 15 accommodating examination rooms, 2 behavioral health offices, a full-service laboratory operated by LabCorp, and a CLIA-waived laboratory for point-of-care testing. 3 full-time practitioners, including Medical Director Dr. Engjellush Sadik and 2 Physician Assistants, all of whom are already providing care to Greater Family Health patients at other locations. The location will be open Mondays – Thursdays, 8:00 am – 7:30 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

A Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening celebration is scheduled to occur on August 25, 2022.

Greater Family Health presently offers health care services out of 10 Health Centers in DeKalb, Elgin, Hanover Park, McHenry, Palatine, Streamwood, Sycamore and Wheeling. Additional services include family and adult medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, dental care, behavioral health care, including counseling, psychiatry and substance use disorder treatment, and an array of supportive services.

Greater Family Health is the area’s premier Federally Qualified Health Center, a non-profit corporation providing the full range of quality, affordably priced, fully integrated primary care services to almost 59,000 area residents by over 178,000 medical, behavioral health and dental appointments annually.

Greater Family Health is committed to improving the quality of care provided. For that reason, Greater Family Health is accredited by The Joint Commission, Primary Care Medical Home certified, repeatedly nationally recognized for both its health outcomes and cost efficiency and provides care regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.

Visit www.greaterfamilyhealth.org for more information.

