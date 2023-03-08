Hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza revealed for the first time

corridor in the Great Pyramid of Giza Photo by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

In a groundbreaking discovery, Egyptian antiquities officials confirmed the existence of a hidden internal corridor above the main entrance of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Using an endoscope, video footage revealed the inside of the corridor, which measures 9 meters (30 feet) long and 2.1 meters (7 feet) wide. Experts believe this corridor could have been created to redistribute the pyramid's weight around the entrance or another undiscovered chamber.

The corridor was first detected in 2016 using an imaging technique called museography. Scientists from the ScanPyramids Project were able to sense density changes inside the pyramid by analyzing how it was penetrated by muons, which are by-products of cosmic rays that are only partially absorbed by the stone. This non-invasive technique detected a space behind the northern face of the Great Pyramid, about 7 meters above the main entrance, in an area where there is a stone chevron structure.

Further tests were carried out with radar and ultrasound before a 6mm-wide (0.24in) endoscope was fed through a tiny joint in-between the stones that make up the chevrons. The footage from the camera was unveiled at a news conference beside the pyramid, showing an empty corridor with walls made out of roughly-hewn stone blocks and a vaulted stone ceiling.

Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said, "We're going to continue our scanning so we will see what we can do... to figure out what we can find out beneath it, or just by the end of this corridor."

The Great Pyramid, which is 146 meters high, was built on the Giza plateau during the fourth dynasty by the pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops, who reigned from around 2609 BC to 2584 BC. Despite being one of the oldest and largest monuments on Earth, there is no consensus about how it was built.

Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass said the corridor represented a "major discovery" that would "enter houses and homes of people all over the world for the first time." He also said that it might help reveal whether the burial chamber of King Khufu still existed inside the pyramid. He speculated that there might be "something important" in the space below the corridor, then added: "I'm sure in a few months from now we can see if what I'm saying is correct or not."

A second, larger void inside the pyramid was detected using myography in 2017. It is estimated to be 30 meters long and several meters in height and is located directly above the Grand Gallery.

The discovery of this hidden corridor is a testament to the ongoing efforts to uncover the mysteries of the Great Pyramid of Giza. Using non-invasive techniques like mammography and endoscopy is crucial in preserving this ancient wonder while still providing insight into its construction and purpose. The possibility of uncovering new chambers and passageways inside the pyramid is an exciting prospect for historians, archaeologists, and enthusiasts alike. It may shed light on one of the most enigmatic and awe-inspiring structures ever built.