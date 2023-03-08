Bizzare Alert: Chicago Woman Gets Addicted To Eating Toilet Paper Rolls

Alert! Don't try this at home Photo by YouTube / tlc uk

Kesha, a 34-year-old woman from Chicago, has developed a rare clinical condition called Xylophagia. In this condition, individuals consume paper, such as tissue paper or toilet paper, as a form of addiction. Kesha’s addiction to eating toilet paper rolls began 23 years ago when she was in sixth grade and moved out of her maternal house to stay with her grandmother and aunt.

In an episode of the TLC show ‘My Strange Addiction’, Kesha revealed that she craves the feeling of the toilet paper on her tongue and the way it dissolves when it hits her tongue. Despite her addiction, Kesha acknowledges that she experiences problems in the restroom if she consumes too much toilet paper and even suffers from stomach cramps at times.

Kesha’s mother, who has been concerned about her daughter’s addiction for years, shared her worries on the show. She said, "Every time I'd see Kesha, she'd have tissue in her hand and she'd try to hide it behind her back. If you tried to take it from her she'd get upset. I've never been able to understand why she eats tissue, and I never will."

Although Kesha’s addiction may seem strange to most people, it is important to understand that Xylophagia is a real condition that affects a small number of people. The condition is often associated with other eating disorders, such as Pica, which is characterized by the consumption of non-food items like dirt, chalk, and clay.

In an interview with a medical professional, it was revealed that the consumption of paper can lead to gastrointestinal problems and blockages. Eating paper can also interfere with the body's ability to absorb nutrients, leading to malnourishment and other health problems.

Despite the potential health risks, Kesha’s addiction to eating toilet paper rolls has not stopped her from living her life. She has learned to manage her condition and has even developed a social media following, where she shares tips and tricks on how to cope with the addiction.

Kesha’s story is a reminder that addiction comes in many forms and can be caused by a variety of factors, including trauma and emotional distress. It is important to seek professional help if you or someone you know is struggling with addiction.

Overall, Kesha’s story sheds light on a rare clinical condition that affects a small number of people. While her addiction to eating toilet paper rolls may seem strange to most people, it is important to understand that Xylophagia is a real condition that requires professional help. We hope that Kesha’s story encourages more people to seek help and support for their addictions, no matter how strange they may seem.