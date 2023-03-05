The Unbelievable Story of Solomon Perel: The Jewish Teenager Who Posed As A Nazi To Survive The Holocaust

Solomon Perel Photo by wikimedia commons

The Holocaust was one of the darkest periods in human history, where millions of Jews and other minority groups were persecuted and murdered by the Nazi regime in Germany. Amid this tragedy, one young Jewish boy managed to survive by adopting an audacious disguise: posing as a Nazi soldier.

Solomon Perel was born on April 21, 1925, in Peine, Germany, to a Jewish family. As a child, he attended a Jewish school and had a happy childhood until the rise of Hitler and the Nazi party in 1933. The family business, a shoe store, was boycotted by locals, and Perel's father was arrested and sent to a concentration camp. The family was forced to flee, and Perel's parents and younger brother managed to emigrate to Palestine. However, Perel and his older brother Isaak were unable to leave due to their age.

Perel was only 14 years old when he was captured by the Nazis and sent to a labor camp in Poland. There, he witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust firsthand, as he saw Jews being executed, starved, and worked to death. Perel knew he had to find a way to escape if he wanted to survive.

One day, while being transported to a new camp, Perel saw an abandoned Nazi uniform by the side of the road. He took the uniform and, using his fluent German, pretended to be a member of the Hitler Youth. He was taken in by a group of German soldiers and trained as a radio operator.

Perel's plan worked, and he spent the next few years posing as a Nazi soldier, even rising in the ranks to become a corporal. He became known as "Jupp," and he was able to gather information about the Nazis' plans by listening to their radio communications. He also helped to lead the Nazis astray by sending false messages to their troops.

Despite the danger of being discovered, Perel was able to keep up his charade for several years. He even had a girlfriend, Inge, who believed he was a German soldier. However, his luck eventually ran out when he was wounded in battle and taken to a military hospital. There, his true identity was discovered when a nurse noticed that he was circumcised.

Perel was interrogated and almost killed, but he managed to convince his captors that he was a victim of circumstance and not a traitor. He was eventually released and reunited with his family in Palestine.

Today, Perel is still alive and continues to speak out about his experiences during the Holocaust. He has written a book about his experiences, called "Europa, Europa," which was later adapted into a film. His story is a testament to the human spirit and the power of hope in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Despite the danger, Solomon managed to keep up his disguise and even rose in the ranks of the Hitler Youth, ultimately becoming an interpreter for the German army. He used his language skills to eavesdrop on conversations and gather valuable intelligence for the Allies, risking his life to do so. In one particularly harrowing moment, Solomon was almost caught when a German officer asked him to recite the Lord's Prayer. Solomon had never learned it and had to improvise a prayer on the spot. Miraculously, the officer accepted his excuse and he avoided detection.

Solomon's incredible story of survival and espionage is chronicled in the book and subsequent movie "Europa Europa." After the war, Solomon moved to Israel, changed his name to Shlomo Perel, and joined the Israeli Defense Forces. He later became a successful businessman and public speaker, sharing his story and advocating for peace and understanding among all people.

