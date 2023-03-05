John Young: The Man Who Smuggled a $30 Million Sandwich Into Space

Representative Image Photo by DALL-E (AI)

In the history of spaceflight, there have been many groundbreaking moments that have pushed the boundaries of human exploration. However, one small act of rebellion during the Gemini 3 mission in 1965 has become the stuff of legend. Astronaut John Young, known for his moonwalks and commanding the first space shuttle mission, became infamous for smuggling a corned-beef sandwich into space.

The Gemini 3 mission was the first U.S. mission to carry two astronauts, with Young and his crewmate Gus Grissom aboard. However, tensions were high as the Soviets had launched their two-person mission, Voskhod 2, less than a week earlier. The Gemini 3 mission was a success, completing its objectives with efficiency, but it was Young's sandwich that caused a stir.

Young had slipped the sandwich into his pocket just before launch, intending to share it with Grissom during the flight. The sandwich sparked a brief conversation between the two astronauts, as Grissom tasted it but quickly declared it was starting to break up, causing crumbs of rye bread to float around the cabin. Young suggested the sandwich was "a thought … not a very good one," but Grissom countered that it was "pretty good, though, if it would just hold together."

The incident quickly caught the attention of Congress, leading to a review by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations. One member of Congress called it "a $30 million sandwich," and safety concerns were raised about crumbs interfering with spacecraft operations. Several senior NASA officials, including then-Administrator James Webb, testified at the proceedings.

Despite the controversy, Young defended his actions in his memoir "Forever Young," stating that it was a common practice to carry sandwiches on spacecraft. The incident even prompted George Mueller, then NASA's associate administrator for manned space flight, to declare, "We have taken steps … to prevent recurrence of corned-beef sandwiches in future flights."

The sandwich itself has become a symbol of NASA's early space program, with a similar one preserved in acrylic on display at the Grissom Memorial Museum in Mitchell, Indiana. Today, astronauts on the International Space Station commonly make sandwiches and even pizzas, but they use tortilla bread to reduce crumbs.

Despite the backlash, Young never regretted smuggling the sandwich into space. He even defended his actions in his memoir, "Forever Young," saying, "I didn't think it was any big deal."

According to Young, carrying sandwiches on spacecraft was common at the time, and one of the mission objectives of Gemini 3 was to test NASA food. The corned-beef sandwich was not the first to be brought aboard a spacecraft, as it was preceded by two other sandwiches.

While the original sandwich is no longer available to historians, a similar one, preserved in acrylic, is on display at the Grissom Memorial Museum in Mitchell, Indiana. The museum describes the sandwich as "infamous," and it remains a reminder of John Young's sense of humor and rebellious spirit.

In the end, the sandwich incident may have been a small blip in the history of space exploration, but it serves as a reminder that even the most serious and high-stakes endeavors can have moments of levity and humanity. John Young's sneaky sandwich will forever be remembered as a small act of rebellion that brought a little bit of Earth into the vastness of space.