Giant Jurassic-era Insect Found on Walmart Wall After a Decade Turns Out to Be Rare Lacewing Species

In an extraordinary discovery, a university scientist stumbled upon a mysterious insect on the wall of a Walmart building in Arkansas a decade ago. The scientist, Michael Skvarla, director of Penn State University's Insect Identification Lab, initially thought the insect was an antlion and kept it in his hand while he finished his shopping. However, when he recently reviewed the specimen for a Zoom call online course on insect biodiversity, he realized it was a rare giant lacewing species.

Skvarla and his colleagues confirmed the identification of the insect, known as Polystoechotes punctate, through DNA testing. The giant lacewing is a Jurassic-era species that is extremely rare and hardly ever seen in North America. It has an elongated body and intricately veined wings that are mottled with browns and blacks.

The discovery of the giant lacewing on a Walmart wall has significant implications for biodiversity and environmental change. Scientists believe that the disappearance of giant lacewings from North America could be due to various factors such as light pollution, urbanization, suppression of forest fires, and the introduction of non-native predators and earthworms.

The insect's rediscovery after a decade in obscurity is exciting for entomologists and researchers who will have access to the specimen for further study. The giant lacewing is now housed in the collections of the Frost Entomological Museum at Penn State.

Skvarla's chance encounter with the giant lacewing has reignited public interest in the diversity of insects and the need to conserve their habitats. Insects often overlooked as pests or nuisances, are essential components of ecosystems and play critical roles in pollination, decomposition, and food webs.

The discovery of this rare giant lacewing in an urban area highlights the importance of preserving natural habitats and reducing human impact on the environment. It also underscores the value of curiosity, observation, and scientific inquiry in unlocking the mysteries of the natural world.

The finding of the giant lacewing also highlights the importance of citizen science and the role that ordinary people can play in scientific discovery. Skvarla's chance encounter with the insect is a reminder that we can all contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge, even in our everyday activities.

The discovery of the giant lacewing also raises questions about the existence of other rare and endangered insect species that may be living in urban areas. As cities and towns continue to expand, we must pay attention to the impact of human activities on local ecosystems and the biodiversity they support.

Efforts to conserve and protect insect species must also take into account the effects of climate change, which is affecting insect populations in various ways. Changes in temperature and precipitation patterns, as well as extreme weather events, can have significant impacts on insect populations and their habitats.

Climate change is causing alterations in the timing of seasonal events such as the emergence of insects, their mating cycles, and their migration patterns. These changes can disrupt the intricate relationships between insects and their food sources, predators, and habitats. Insects that emerge too early or too late may not have access to the resources they need to survive and reproduce.

In addition, changes in temperature and precipitation patterns can create conditions that favor the growth and spread of invasive species that compete with native insects for resources. As a result, many insect populations are declining or shifting their ranges to adapt to changing conditions, with some species disappearing altogether.

To address these challenges, scientists and conservationists are working to better understand the impacts of climate change on insect populations and develop strategies to mitigate these impacts. These efforts include promoting habitat restoration, reducing the use of pesticides and other harmful chemicals, and implementing policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Citizen science initiatives also play a crucial role in tracking insect populations and documenting changes over time. By engaging the public in collecting data on insect populations, researchers can gain a better understanding of the impacts of climate change on these important species.

In conclusion, the impacts of climate change on insect populations are complex and varied and require a multifaceted approach to address. By working together to conserve and protect insect species, we can help ensure that these critical components of ecosystems continue to thrive and contribute to the health and well-being of our planet.