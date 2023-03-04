Congress Renews Push for Permanent Daylight Saving Time Across the US

Sample Image(AI) Photo by DALL-E (AI)

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the United States. The bill aims to end the "antiquated practice" of changing clocks twice a year, which Rubio believes is "stupid" and has "overwhelming bipartisan and popular support."

The legislation passed the Senate last year by unanimous consent, but it stalled in the House and expired at the end of the last session of Congress. However, Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., has introduced companion legislation in the House, and several senators in both parties have co-sponsored the original bill.

If enacted, daylight saving time, which begins in March and ends in November, would become permanent year-round in the US, with exceptions for American Samoa, most of Arizona, Guam, Hawaii, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, which do not observe daylight saving time.

Supporters of the bill cite enormous health and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent, including more daylight hours for outdoor activities, lower energy consumption, and reduced traffic accidents during the evening commute. However, opponents argue that the change could disrupt daily routines, affect agriculture and livestock, and cause confusion for travelers and business operations across time zones.

The US first adopted daylight saving time in 1918 to save oil and electricity during World War I, but now it isn't associated with energy savings. A 2011 study found that it cost Indiana households an extra $9 million per year in electricity bills because they spent more on heating and cooling, even though people used lights less often.

Despite the mixed reactions and historical precedents, Rubio and his colleagues hope that this time around, the Sunshine Protection Act can pass both chambers of Congress and become a permanent fixture of American life. As Rubio stated, "It's time for America to move forward and stop falling back. Congress should listen to the people and make Daylight Saving Time permanent."

If the bill becomes law, the United States would join a growing list of countries that have abandoned seasonal time changes. In 2019, the European Union voted to end daylight saving time after a public survey showed that 80% of respondents favored abolishing the practice. Russia, China, Japan, and South Korea are among other countries that have eliminated or reduced the frequency of time changes.

However, the issue remains controversial in the US, with some states and territories opting out of daylight saving time or proposing alternative schedules. For example, Florida passed a law in 2018 to stay on daylight saving time year-round, but the federal government has yet to approve the exemption.

The renewed push for permanent daylight saving time coincides with a growing interest in sleep health and chronobiology, the study of how biological rhythms and environmental factors affect human health and behavior. Research has shown that disruptions to sleep patterns, such as those caused by jet lag or shift work, can increase the risk of chronic diseases, cognitive impairment, and accidents.

As more people become aware of the importance of circadian rhythms and the negative effects of sleep deprivation, policymakers may face pressure to reconsider the benefits and drawbacks of daylight saving time. Whether or not the Sunshine Protection Act becomes law, the debate over the future of seasonal time changes is likely to continue for years to come.

In addition to the health effects, there are also economic considerations related to daylight saving time. While some industries, such as tourism and outdoor recreation, benefit from the extended daylight hours in the evening, others, such as agriculture and transportation, face challenges due to the disruption of schedules and logistics.

Opponents of permanent daylight saving time argue that it could lead to darker mornings, which could be dangerous for students and commuters, particularly in northern regions where the sun rises later in the day. They also point out that if the US adopts a year-round daylight saving schedule, it would be out of sync with neighboring countries and could create confusion for international travel and commerce.

On the other hand, supporters of permanent daylight saving time believe that it would promote energy efficiency, reduce crime and traffic accidents, and provide more opportunities for outdoor recreation and leisure activities. They also argue that the twice-yearly time changes are unnecessary and disruptive and that a consistent schedule would benefit public health and well-being.

As the debate over the Sunshine Protection Act continues, it remains to be seen whether the bill will gain enough support to pass into law. However, with the growing awareness of the importance of sleep health and the potential benefits and drawbacks of seasonal time changes, the issue is likely to remain a topic of interest for policymakers, researchers, and the general public alike.