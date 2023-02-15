From Pies to Playtime: The Surprising Origin of the Frisbee

Frisbee Photo by wikimedia commons

Are you a fan of the classic outdoor game of Frisbee? If so, you may be surprised to learn that the flying disc's origin story is rooted in a humble and unexpected source: pies.

The story goes that in the late 1800s, the Frisbie Pie Company of Bridgeport, Connecticut, would deliver their delicious baked goods to local customers. After enjoying their pies, many customers would toss the empty pie tins back and forth for fun. This simple game eventually caught the attention of college students in the area, who began playing with the empty tins on their campuses.

At first, the game was called "Tin Lid" or "Flat Tin" and involved tossing the pie tins back and forth. It quickly became a popular pastime at colleges and universities, with students at Yale University reportedly being among the earliest adopters of the game. As the game spread, the name "Frisbie" began to be used as a shout to alert players when a pie tin was flying their way.

The story of how pies started the game of Frisbee took on a life of its own, with many variations and embellishments added over the years. One popular version of the story claims that the Frisbie Pie Company began stamping the word "Frisbie" on the bottom of their pie tins to prevent them from being mistaken for competitors' tins. This allegedly led to the game being renamed "Frisbie" and the toy company Wham-O trademarking the name and manufacturing their plastic flying discs.

While some aspects of the legend may be more myth than fact, there is no denying that the game of Frisbee has become an enduring and beloved pastime for people of all ages. From casual backyard games to organized tournaments and competitions, the Frisbee remains a symbol of fun, play, and lightheartedness.

Interestingly, the Frisbee is not the only toy or product to have originated from unexpected or unconventional sources. Many other popular products and inventions have similarly surprising origin stories. For example, the Slinky toy was invented by a naval engineer who was initially trying to create a device to stabilize equipment on ships. Likewise, the microwave oven was the result of an accidental discovery by a scientist working on radar systems during World War II.

As the popularity of the Frisbee continued to grow, it evolved into more than just a game played with pie tins. In the 1940s and 1950s, several different companies began manufacturing plastic flying discs, and the design of the Frisbee began to take shape. In 1955, Wham-O, a toy company based in California, began producing a plastic flying disc called the "Pluto Platter," which was eventually renamed the Frisbee.

Wham-O's Frisbee quickly became a sensation, and the company began sponsoring tournaments and competitions to promote the sport. By the 1970s, the game of Frisbee had taken on a life of its own, with players performing elaborate tricks and stunts with the flying disc. Today, the sport of Ultimate Frisbee is played worldwide, with official rules and competitions held at both the amateur and professional levels.

The Frisbee has also become an important cultural icon, appearing in movies, television shows, and even music. In the 1990s, the band Cake released a hit song called "The Distance," which features the line "He's racing and pacing and plotting the course, he's fighting and biting and riding on his horse, he's going the distance... he's going for speed, she's all alone in her time of need... because he's racing and pacing and plotting the course, he's fighting and biting and riding on his horse, he's going the distance." The music video for the song prominently features the band members playing Frisbee in a park.

In addition to its use as a recreational toy and a competitive sport, the Frisbee has also been adapted for other purposes. For example, the sport of disc golf, which involves throwing a Frisbee-like disc into a series of targets or holes, has become a popular pastime. The Frisbee has also been used in a variety of scientific experiments, including studies of aerodynamics and wind resistance.

In conclusion, the story of how pies started the game of Frisbee is a fascinating example of how a simple and humble origin can lead to something truly extraordinary. From a casual backyard game played with empty pie tins to a worldwide sport and cultural icon, the Frisbee has captured the imagination and the hearts of generations. Whether you're a seasoned Ultimate player or just enjoy tossing a Frisbee around with friends, the legacy of the Frisbee is a testament to the enduring power of play and innovation.