From Resilience to Movement: Unraveling the History of the Migrant Mother Photo

Introduction

Do you recognize this photo?

It's been called "the most famous photograph in the world." It was taken by Dorothea Lange in 1936, and it shows a destitute mother of seven, Florence Owens Thompson, during the Great Depression. Lange snapped the picture at a moment when Thompson wasn't aware of the photographer's presence, and it was published in magazines and newspapers all over the country.

The photo has come to represent the struggles of the working class and has been used as an emblem of the Great Depression. It's been reproduced in art galleries and reproduced on posters, T-shirts, and coffee mugs. But what's the real story behind this iconic image?

A Brief Overview of Dorothea Lange’s Work

Dorothea Lange was an American documentary photographer and photojournalist, best known for her Depression-era work for the Farm Security Administration (FSA). In early 1936, Lange was commissioned by the FSA to document the effects of the Great Depression on rural California. Lange spent months driving from farm to farm, taking photographs of the people she met.

One of Lange’s most famous photos is that of a migrant mother, taken in February or March of 1936. The photograph has come to represent the human cost of the Great Depression. However, this is not the whole story behind the photograph.

The Circumstances That Led to the Iconic “Migrant Mother” Photo

Your mother was 32 years old when she posed for that iconic photograph. It was taken on the side of a road in Nipomo, California, amid a frantic roadside picnic. She, her husband, and their seven children had been on the road for weeks, following the harvests up and down California in search of work.

Life as a migrant worker was hard. The family often went without food and slept in the open air. They were constantly on the move, searching for any opportunity to make a little money. When they finally stopped near the town of Nipomo, your mother had been carrying your two-year-old sister on her back for hours. She was exhausted.

A photographer named Dorothea Lange saw your mother and her children and asked if she could take their picture. Your mother agreed, but she didn't know that Lange would capture an image that would come to symbolize the desperation of the Great Depression.

The People in the Photograph

Do you know the story behind the iconic "Migrant Mother" photograph?

The woman in the photo is Florence Owens Thompson, and she was 32 years old when the photo was taken. She was a migrant worker who had just lost her job and was struggling to support her family. The photographer, Dorothea Lange, spotted her while she was waiting in line for food and asked if she could take her picture.

Thompson later said, "I was hungry and tired and thirsty and homesick." But she also said that the photograph captured "the feeling of something permanent and timeless."

Lange's photograph has come to symbolize the suffering of migrant workers during the Great Depression. It's one of the most famous images of all time, and it's been used to protest everything from wars to immigration policies.

How This Photograph Impacted the World

The photograph of Florence Owens Thompson, famously known as “Migrant Mother”, changed the world in many ways. Taken by Dorothea Lange for the Farm Security Administration in March of 1936, the photograph left a powerful impact on the people of America, creating awareness about the Great Depression and sparking action from government officials.

Upon publication of the image, it became an instant sensation. People were moved by her gaze, her sorrowful expression encapsulating desperation for a better future. This photo not only sparked immediate action to provide aid to migrant workers but also brought political and societal changes to America during this time such as labor laws, increased wages, and the creation of nutrition programs.

This iconic photograph was crucial in uniting Americans during this time and bringing a spotlight to issues that needed change. As said best by Dorothea herself “I saw and approached the hungry and desperate mother, as if drawn by a magnet. I do not remember how I explained my presence or my camera to her but I do remember she asked me no questions…There was a sort of equality about it”.

How It Reflects the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

The "Migrant Mother" photograph has taken on a life of its own but it remains an important reminder of the struggle and suffering that thousands of migrants have faced, and continue to face. It has become an iconic symbol of the struggle of the working class, a reminder that our actions today shape the lives of future generations.

The photo also reflects our ongoing humanitarian crisis. This is why it's important to remember the original story behind it and to recognize how much progress we've made since then, while still acknowledging that there is still work to be done to ensure better for all those who are affected by poverty.

At its core, this photo stands as a powerful reminder that no matter how difficult circumstances might be, human beings are capable of overcoming them with resilience and hope.

Conclusion

Despite the hardships and heartache that plagued her life, the strength and determination of Rosalie nonetheless shine through in the photograph. The iconic image serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity and as a testament to the strength of motherhood.