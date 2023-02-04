From Resilience to Movement: Unraveling the History of the Migrant Mother Photo

Lord Ganesh

Migrant motherPhoto bywikimedia commons

Introduction

Do you recognize this photo?

It's been called "the most famous photograph in the world." It was taken by Dorothea Lange in 1936, and it shows a destitute mother of seven, Florence Owens Thompson, during the Great Depression. Lange snapped the picture at a moment when Thompson wasn't aware of the photographer's presence, and it was published in magazines and newspapers all over the country.

The photo has come to represent the struggles of the working class and has been used as an emblem of the Great Depression. It's been reproduced in art galleries and reproduced on posters, T-shirts, and coffee mugs. But what's the real story behind this iconic image?

A Brief Overview of Dorothea Lange’s Work

Dorothea Lange was an American documentary photographer and photojournalist, best known for her Depression-era work for the Farm Security Administration (FSA). In early 1936, Lange was commissioned by the FSA to document the effects of the Great Depression on rural California. Lange spent months driving from farm to farm, taking photographs of the people she met.

One of Lange’s most famous photos is that of a migrant mother, taken in February or March of 1936. The photograph has come to represent the human cost of the Great Depression. However, this is not the whole story behind the photograph.

The Circumstances That Led to the Iconic “Migrant Mother” Photo

Your mother was 32 years old when she posed for that iconic photograph. It was taken on the side of a road in Nipomo, California, amid a frantic roadside picnic. She, her husband, and their seven children had been on the road for weeks, following the harvests up and down California in search of work.

Life as a migrant worker was hard. The family often went without food and slept in the open air. They were constantly on the move, searching for any opportunity to make a little money. When they finally stopped near the town of Nipomo, your mother had been carrying your two-year-old sister on her back for hours. She was exhausted.

A photographer named Dorothea Lange saw your mother and her children and asked if she could take their picture. Your mother agreed, but she didn't know that Lange would capture an image that would come to symbolize the desperation of the Great Depression.

The People in the Photograph

Do you know the story behind the iconic "Migrant Mother" photograph?

The woman in the photo is Florence Owens Thompson, and she was 32 years old when the photo was taken. She was a migrant worker who had just lost her job and was struggling to support her family. The photographer, Dorothea Lange, spotted her while she was waiting in line for food and asked if she could take her picture.

Thompson later said, "I was hungry and tired and thirsty and homesick." But she also said that the photograph captured "the feeling of something permanent and timeless."

Lange's photograph has come to symbolize the suffering of migrant workers during the Great Depression. It's one of the most famous images of all time, and it's been used to protest everything from wars to immigration policies.

How This Photograph Impacted the World

The photograph of Florence Owens Thompson, famously known as “Migrant Mother”, changed the world in many ways. Taken by Dorothea Lange for the Farm Security Administration in March of 1936, the photograph left a powerful impact on the people of America, creating awareness about the Great Depression and sparking action from government officials.

Upon publication of the image, it became an instant sensation. People were moved by her gaze, her sorrowful expression encapsulating desperation for a better future. This photo not only sparked immediate action to provide aid to migrant workers but also brought political and societal changes to America during this time such as labor laws, increased wages, and the creation of nutrition programs.

This iconic photograph was crucial in uniting Americans during this time and bringing a spotlight to issues that needed change. As said best by Dorothea herself “I saw and approached the hungry and desperate mother, as if drawn by a magnet. I do not remember how I explained my presence or my camera to her but I do remember she asked me no questions…There was a sort of equality about it”.

How It Reflects the Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

The "Migrant Mother" photograph has taken on a life of its own but it remains an important reminder of the struggle and suffering that thousands of migrants have faced, and continue to face. It has become an iconic symbol of the struggle of the working class, a reminder that our actions today shape the lives of future generations.

The photo also reflects our ongoing humanitarian crisis. This is why it's important to remember the original story behind it and to recognize how much progress we've made since then, while still acknowledging that there is still work to be done to ensure better for all those who are affected by poverty.

At its core, this photo stands as a powerful reminder that no matter how difficult circumstances might be, human beings are capable of overcoming them with resilience and hope.

Conclusion

Despite the hardships and heartache that plagued her life, the strength and determination of Rosalie nonetheless shine through in the photograph. The iconic image serves as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity and as a testament to the strength of motherhood.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Journal# Great depression# History# News# Migrants

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a passionate writer, and I mostly write about travel blogs. Hope you like it and please make sure to keep supporting, thank you.

N/A
5K followers

More from Lord Ganesh

From Tragedy to Triumph: The Story Behind Coca-Cola's Birth

The creation of Coca-Cola is one of the most well-known stories in the world of business and beverages. The iconic soft drink has become a household name and a symbol of American culture, enjoyed by millions of people around the world every day. However, behind the sweet, fizzy taste and the successful marketing lies a darker and often overlooked history, marked by tragedy and heartache.

Read full story

The History Behind the California Sushi Roll's

The California roll is a type of sushi roll that has become a staple in the cuisine of many countries around the world. Despite its popularity, the origin of this roll is not well known and is a topic of debate among food historians and sushi enthusiasts.

Read full story

The Hidden Message in President Lincoln's Watch

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, was known for many things, but did you know that he carried a secret message hidden inside his pocket watch?. Lincoln was known to be a frugal man, who did not waste money on material goods. However, his pocket watch was one of the few luxury items he owned and he carried it with him at all times. The watch was a gift from a group of wealthy supporters in Springfield, Illinois, and it was said to have been a symbol of their gratitude for Lincoln’s leadership.

Read full story
13 comments

A Food Scientist's Folly: How a Melted Chocolate Bar Led to the Invention of the Microwave

The invention of the microwave oven is a story that is often told in just a few sentences, but it's much more interesting and complex than most people realize. It all started with a melted chocolate bar, and from there, a series of serendipitous events led to one of the greatest technological innovations of the 20th century. In this blog post, we'll explore the fascinating history of the microwave oven and how a melted chocolate bar played a critical role in its development.

Read full story

Uncovering the Mysteries of the Two Dollar Bill

The Two Dollar Bill is one of the lesser-known denominations in the United States currency. Despite its unfamiliarity, it has a rich history that spans over 150 years. From its design to its production, the Two Dollar Bill has undergone many changes, some of which are unusual and even bizarre. Here’s a closer look at the interesting history of this unique piece of American currency.

Read full story
216 comments

Fordlandia: The lost City of Henry Ford

The Lost City of Fordlandia is a story of ambition, hubris, and failure. In the early 20th century, American industrialist Henry Ford set his sights on creating a utopia in the Amazon rainforest. He wanted to establish a massive rubber plantation that would provide the raw materials for his burgeoning automobile empire and serve as a model for sustainable development. The result was Fordlandia, a sprawling city that was unlike anything the world had ever seen.

Read full story
7 comments

Gautam Adani: The Billionaire at the Center of India's Corporate Scandals

Adani Group, founded by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, is one of India's largest conglomerates with interests in ports, logistics, agribusiness, real estate, and renewable energy. The company has been the center of numerous controversies, both in India and abroad. This article takes a comprehensive look at the rise and fall of the Adani Group, exploring its journey through disputes and its impact on India's economy and environment.

Read full story

The Home Front: Life in the United States During World War 2

The United States was plunged into World War 2 in 1941, following the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. The country quickly mobilized to support the war effort on the front lines and the home front. Life in the US was dramatically impacted by the war, as millions of Americans took on new roles and faced new challenges. In this blog, we will explore the impact of World War 2 on life in the United States.

Read full story
3 comments

The D-Day Invasion: A Strategic and Tactical Masterpiece

On June 6, 1944, the Allies launched one of the most extensive amphibious invasions in history to free Nazi-occupied Europe. This invasion, known as D-Day, marked a major turning point in World War 2 and would prove to be a decisive factor in the defeat of Germany. The D-Day invasion was a complex and daring operation that required precise planning and execution and remains a testament to the bravery and skill of the Allied forces.

Read full story
6 comments

The Search for El Dorado: The Lost City of Gold

The story of El Dorado, the legendary lost city of gold, has captivated explorers and adventurers for centuries. The name “El Dorado” translates to “The Gilded One” and refers to a powerful indigenous ruler who was said to cover himself in gold dust and jump into Lake Guatavita in Colombia. This event was believed to be a ritual to appease the gods and symbolize the riches of the land.

Read full story
26 comments
New York City, NY

Unbelievable: In 1938, BBC TV Was Transmitted to NYC By Freak Atmospheric Conditions

It’s almost unbelievable that in 1938, BBC TV was transmitted to New York City due to freak atmospheric conditions! This extraordinary event happened in the pre-WWII era and it was a breakthrough in TV technology. In this blog post, I’ll be discussing how this amazing occurrence occurred, how it affected the development of TV technology, and how the people of New York City reacted to it. So, let’s take a look at this unbelievable event!

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Exploring the Colorful History of New York City's Subway System

When it comes to iconic forms of public transportation, few can rival the New York City subway system. This vast network of underground and above-ground rail lines has been transporting New Yorkers and visitors to the city since 1904, and it has come to represent a symbol of the city itself. Here, we’ll take a look at the colorful history of the New York City subway system, from its earliest days to its current state.

Read full story

The Birth of Beatlemania: How the Beatles Became International Sex Symbols

It was the early 1960s, and Beatlemania was in full swing. The Beatles were international sex symbols, with hordes of screaming teenage girls following them wherever they went. How did the Beatles become such icons?

Read full story

How Stalingrad Defied the Odds and Refused to Fall

In October 1942, the German Sixth Army reached the city of Stalingrad on the Volga River. The city was named after Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, and the Germans hoped to capture it and use it as a base to push further into Russia. But they didn't reckon with the Russian spirit.

Read full story
1 comments

How Hitler's Downfall Ended the War and the Third Reich

It's been over seventy years since Adolf Hitler committed suicide in his Berlin bunker, effectively ending the Third Reich and World War II. But how did it all happen? How did Hitler's downfall end the war and the Third Reich?

Read full story
6 comments

From Sea to Victory: How the Battle of Chesapeake Led to American Independence

On September 5, 1781, the British were decisively defeated at the Battle of Chesapeake by French and American forces. This battle was a turning point in the American War of Independence, and it ultimately led to American victory and independence.

Read full story
1 comments

The Dark Money Behind Hitler's Rise: How Germany's Elite Financed the Nazis?

Imagine if a small group of millionaires financed a political party. What kind of influence would they have on the government?. This is exactly what happened in Germany in the 1920s and 1930s. A group of wealthy businessmen and industrialists bankrolled the Nazi party, helping them gain and rise to power.

Read full story
2 comments

Germany at a Crossroads: The Role of Nazi Pacifism and All Quiet on the Western Front

The Historical Context of Germany in the Early 20th Century. The year is 1918. You are a citizen of Germany. The World War is over, and you and your country are left in tatters. You've lost loved ones, seen horrors beyond imagining, and been through more than you ever thought you would. And now, as the dust begins to settle, you're looking for someone to blame.

Read full story
6 comments
New York City, NY

The Unforgettable Impact of the Stonewall Uprising on US LGBTQ+ History

It was just a typical night in New York City. But on June 28, 1969, the events that unfolded at the Stonewall Inn would change the course of LGBTQ+ history forever. Early that evening, police officers had raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village. For years, the LGBTQ+ community has experienced routine discrimination and harassment from law enforcement officials. But this time, the bar's patrons decided they'd had enough.

Read full story
66 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy