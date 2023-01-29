WW1 Trickery: Explore the Story Behind Creating Fake Paris to Trick German Bombers

sample image Photo by flickr

Introduction

Imagine if, to stop a German air assault during World War 1, the Allies created a fake city—complete with fake buildings, roads, and citizens. Believe it or not, that's exactly what happened.

In 1917, the British Ministry of Information teamed up with engineer Charles Penney to create a phony Paris suburb. This faux city was designed to fool German bombers into thinking they were attacking a heavily populated area, instead of an uninhabited stretch of countryside.

Penny's project was a success: the Germans bombed the fake Paris for four consecutive nights until an Allied reconnaissance mission finally revealed the truth. In this article, we'll take a closer look at Peney's bizarre story, and explore the implications of his deception.

WW1 and the Problem of German Bombers

In the early days of World War 1, the German Luftstreitkräfte (Air Force) was wreaking havoc on the Western Front. Their bombers were effectively dodging all of the allied anti-aircraft defenses and destroying strategic targets.

The allies were in a race against time to find a solution to this problem. They couldn't keep building more and more defenses because that would just be too costly and it wouldn't be long before the Germans found a way to overcome them. So, they had to come up with a plan that would stop the bombers without costing too much.

And that's when they came up with an idea: what if they created a fake Paris?

The Origins of the Fake Paris Idea

The story of the fake Paris starts with Leon Serpollet. In 1914, he was a young engineer working for the French railway company. When he heard that the Germans were planning to bomb Paris, he had a crazy idea: he would build a replica of the city, out in the countryside, and fool the bombers into attacking it instead of the real thing.

His bosses thought he was mad, but they permitted him to go ahead anyway. He started work on the project in August 1914, and by October, he had finished. The fake Paris consisted of 1,500 buildings made from wood and plaster. It was even fitted with electric lights so that it would look just like the real thing at night.

The Germans never bombed Paris (thanks in part to Serpollet's fake city), but his story has become one of the most famous examples of wartime camouflage.

How the Fake Paris Was Constructed

The story of the fake Paris begins with a French civil engineer named Gustave Eiffel. In 1914, as German WW1 bombers began to target Paris, Eiffel came up with an ingenious plan to fool them.

He would construct a mock city out of wood and metal, just a few miles outside of Paris. This replica would be identical to the real city, down to the last brick. When the bombers flew overhead, they would mistake the fake Paris for the real thing and bomb it instead.

Eiffel recruited hundreds of workers to help him build his fake Paris. The construction process was dangerous and challenging, but they managed to complete it in just a few months. The dummy city was so convincing that even experienced pilots had trouble telling it apart from the real thing.

The fake Paris saved countless lives and was a triumph of engineering. It's a fascinating piece of history that's often overlooked.

The Efforts Taken to Make the Fake Paris Believable

Have you ever wondered how one man managed to create a fake Paris from scratch? It turns out, architect and opera set designer Paul Alfred Née did more than just lay out the buildings of a miniature replica—he also added lighted signs and trains to help make believe the faux city was real.

Née was a master craftsman, constructing detailed models with tiny streets, roads, and alleys all illuminated with electric lights. He even went so far as to add simulated train tracks that would be switched on at night to give the impression of real traffic and movement.

To complete the illusion, Née built a warehouse full of dummy buildings. The fake buildings were mostly made from balsa wood, and cardboard cutouts painted by artists, and some even featured large balloon-like contraptions that gave the appearance of smoke rising from the chimneys. The result was an impressive scale model of Paris that could have easily been mistaken for the real thing.

The Real Impact of the Fake Paris

The question is, did the fake Paris have an impact on WWI? When it comes to the specifics, we'll never know for sure. But what we do know is that thanks to this masterful deception, many of the French airfields were able to survive—and what's more, they were unharmed.

And if that wasn't enough, the story of fake Paris played a major role in popular culture. It reached far beyond France and even Europe—it made its way into books, films, and TV shows worldwide.

Like so many stories from WW1, this strange one will go on to live forever in history—and it all started with one man’s ingenious idea to create a replica of Paris out of wood and wire to save his country from enemy bombers.

The Legacy and Lessons of Fake Paris

You may be wondering what the legacy of Fake Paris is. While some may view the whole thing as a strange and interesting footnote in history, it’s also a lesson in resourcefulness and guile. It shows us that when faced with formidable challenges, courageous people can achieve remarkable things.

Fake Paris was also ahead of its time in its use of technology. Not only did it deploy decoys on a large scale, but it also used light projection to create an even more realistic illusion for aerial observers. Considering this was over 100 years ago, it shows that creativity is timeless.

Ultimately, Fake Paris stands as an example of how people can come together to surmount any obstacle—no matter how daunting—with the help of ingenuity, courage, and hard work.

Conclusion

In the end, whether or not the ruse stopped any German bombers is up for debate, but the story of the fake Paris has captured the imaginations of many over the years. It's a bizarre, quirky tale that proves that sometimes, the most ingenious solutions are the simplest ones.