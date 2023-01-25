BlackRock, the Untold Story of the Company That Rules the Market

Larry Fink, CEO, BlackRock, Joe Kernen, Anchor, CNBC Photo by flickr

Introduction

You know BlackRock. You've probably heard of them, even if you don't realize it. Chances are, your money is invested in something that BlackRock either created or oversees.

They're the world's largest asset manager, with trillions of dollars in assets under management. In this article, we're going to take a look at the company behind the curtain, and see what makes BlackRock so successful.

What Is BlackRock?

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager.

It's a company that most people have never heard of, but it wields an incredible amount of power. BlackRock is so powerful that some people have called it the "secret company that owns the world."

What makes BlackRock so special? It's the largest shareholder in virtually every major corporation in the world. That includes Apple, ExxonMobil, Google, Microsoft, and Volkswagen. It also has significant stakes in Amazon, Facebook, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo.

In short, BlackRock is a company that you need to know about if you want to understand the markets.

How BlackRock Controls the World

If you're not familiar with the name, BlackRock is the world's largest asset management firm, with over $9 trillion in assets under management. In other words, they pretty much rule the world.

But how did they get to this position? And what does it mean for the rest of us?

Well, BlackRock was founded in 1988 by Laurence Fink and Ralph Schlosstein. At the time, Fink was working at Lehman Brothers, and he recognized the potential for a company that could provide investment management services to institutional investors like pension funds and endowments.

Fast forward to today, and BlackRock is the go-to firm for all kinds of investors. They have a massive range of products and services, and they're always on the lookout for new opportunities.

What does this mean for you and me? Well, it means that BlackRock has a lot of power over the world economy. They can make or break companies, and they can influence government policy. In short, they can do whatever they want.

How BlackRock Has Grown and Evolved

As you've no doubt read by now, BlackRock is a pretty big deal. But how did it become the world's largest asset manager?

The company was founded in 1988 by Larry Fink and Robert Goldstein. At the time, it was called BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. It was all about helping clients manage their money and investments.

The company grew steadily over the years, and in 2006, it merged with Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. This gave BlackRock a significant boost in assets under management (AUM).

Then the global financial crisis of 2007-2008 hit. And BlackRock came out stronger than ever. It was one of the few companies that managed to thrive during that time. It had the resources and expertise to help its clients navigate through the crisis and come out on the other side unscathed.

Since then, BlackRock has only grown bigger and stronger. It now manages more than trillions in assets and has a global reach that extends to more than 130 countries.

Analyzing BlackRock's Business Strategy

BlackRock’s success is mainly due to its business strategy. Perhaps one of the most important parts of this strategy is its heavy investment in technology. BlackRock has made a significant investment in developing and deploying sophisticated software, which helps it to analyze and manage global markets effectively.

In addition, BlackRock has been able to leverage its expertise in investing and portfolio management to give it a competitive advantage in offering services like risk management, asset allocations, and portfolio optimization. By creating these services, BlackRock has been able to offer something that no other company can match: the ability to understand the needs of its clients and provide them with better solutions.

This capability has enabled BlackRock to remain ahead of its competition by constantly innovating new products, services, and strategies. These advancements have allowed BlackRock to become the world's largest asset manager—and one of the most critical players on Wall Street.

Examining the Impact of BlackRock's Influence

The influence of BlackRock's assets and investments can be seen everywhere today. As the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock has a hand in a variety of investments, from government bonds to cryptocurrency.

This kind of influence can be incredibly beneficial to investors, providing stability during economic uncertainty and allowing them to gain exposure to new markets. But it can also have its downsides. As BlackRock grows in power, its decisions have more repercussions for the markets and the global economy as a whole—which means that even small actions can have big consequences for ordinary people around the world.

For example, when BlackRock decided to increase their bets on U.S. Treasuries back in 2019, it caused panic among investors and contributed to an economic downturn. This illustrates how powerful BlackRock has become—and how much caution investors should take before making decisions based on their advice or investments.

What Lies Ahead for Blackrock?

What lies ahead for the world’s largest asset manager? The answer may have less to do with BlackRock’s current investments and more with its long-term vision.

Blackrock’s focus is on markets that enable greater inclusion and growth—from digital assets to innovative tech solutions. They are also exploring models that push the boundaries of traditional investments, such as direct indexing, which eliminates the need for third-party intermediaries, allowing investors to access financial markets at an even lower cost.

The company is also making inroads in sustainability initiatives, such as driving awareness and action for climate change. BlackRock launched the Aladdin Carbon Risk Platform, a tool that allows investors to assess the climate risks associated with investments. This was followed by a pledge to exit from coal companies, further signaling its commitment to environmental protection and progress.

Overall, it’s clear that BlackRock is looking to the future—a future filled with technology-driven investment opportunities and innovation on social issues like climate change.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that BlackRock is a powerful company that most people have never heard of. It's the largest investor in the world, and it has a significant amount of influence over the global economy. Thanks to its size and unique business model, BlackRock is positioned to make or break entire industries.

Although BlackRock is a relatively secretive company, it's worth taking a closer look at what it does and how it affects the world around us. So far, BlackRock has been a positive force in the global economy, but there's always the potential for things to change. It's important to be aware of BlackRock's power and to keep an eye on its activities.