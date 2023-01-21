The Failures of the USA in North Vietnam and How It Led to Defeat

Lord Ganesh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zopwE_0kMfgRwL00
Vietnam WarPhoto byflickr

Introduction

The Vietnam War is one of the most fascinating, and heartbreaking, examples of the United States military might crumbling in the face of adversity.

Despite years of bombings, invasions, and massive troop deployment, the USA was unable to conquer North Vietnam and bring an end to the conflict. In this article, we'll take a closer look at what went wrong for the USA in North Vietnam, and how their failures led to an eventual defeat.

The Initial USA Strategy

The United States of America (USA) decided to enter the Vietnam War to win. Their primary strategy was to bomb North Vietnam into submission. This, however, failed miserably. North Vietnam was not the only country involved in the war; there were also South Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. However, the USA only decided to bomb North Vietnam because it was thought that they were responsible for the majority of the fighting in South Vietnam.

Escalation of the War

The United States did not lose the Vietnam War because they were militarily inferior to the North Vietnamese. The United States lost the Vietnam War because it made strategic, tactical, and moral mistakes. This paper will explore these mistakes in detail.

The first mistake was the escalation of the war. In 1965, President Lyndon Johnson sent ground troops to Vietnam. This escalated the war and made it much more challenging to win. The United States also began to bomb North Vietnam, which led to the North Vietnamese bombing South Vietnam. This resulted in the death of thousands of innocent civilians.
The second mistake was the use of Agent Orange. Agent Orange was a chemical weapon that was used to defoliate trees and destroy crops. It was also sprayed on the people of Vietnam. Agent Orange is responsible for many birth defects and diseases in Vietnam.
The third mistake was the My Lai Massacre. On March 16, 1968, American soldiers massacred 347 unarmed civilians in the village of My Lai. This was a terrible massacre and it destroyed any support that the United States had in Vietnam.

Politics and Opposition at Home

It wasn't just the Vietcong that the USA was fighting in Vietnam. They also had to contend with political opposition and public discontent at home.

The War escalated under President Johnson, and by 1968, it was clear that the USA was losing. Opposition to the War was growing, with large segments of the population calling for it to be brought to an end. The National protests in 1967 and 1968 were among the largest in American history.

The President was also under increasing pressure from within his party. Many members of Congress were uncomfortable with the direction the War was taking, and Johnson realized that he didn't have enough support to continue waging it. In 1968, he announced that he would not be running for re-election.

The Tet Offensive and USA Defeat

The Tet Offensive was the last major campaign of the war and it marked a turning point in the USA’s involvement in Vietnam. The Tet Offensive was an audacious bid by North Vietnam to launch a surprise attack on key targets throughout South Vietnam and occupy them for a short time.

The USA had superior forces, but they were unable to overcome the fierce resistance of North Vietnamese troops. The Chinese and Soviet Union provided additional support and supplies to the North Vietnamese during this time, enabling them to fight on despite heavy losses.

The Tet Offensive demonstrated that the USA could not achieve its stated objectives in South Vietnam through military means alone — prompting the nation to pursue diplomatic solutions instead. This ultimately led to their withdrawal from South Vietnam in 1973, followed by its fall just two years later.

Consequences of Defeat

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why the US ultimately lost the war in North Vietnam, but one key reason was its failure to develop a comprehensive strategy. The US relied heavily on air power and chemical weapons and failed to take into consideration the fact that North Vietnam had been fighting for decades against French rule.

The result of the US’s defeat in North Vietnam was catastrophic. It led to hundreds of thousands of deaths and caused untold suffering on both sides. For the US, it also led to a significant loss of public support for potential future military engagements overseas, as well as a major blow to their reputation on the international stage.

The legacy of America’s defeat in North Vietnam continues to this day. It has shaped our foreign policy, contributed to our reluctance to get involved in certain international conflicts, and caused us to become wary of foreign entanglements in general. Looking at it from a broader perspective, it’s clear that this was one of the most disastrous defeats in American history.

Lessons Learned From North Vietnam

As the Vietnam War came to a close, it's important to reflect on the lessons we can take away from this conflict. One of the most significant takeaways is the critical importance of having an understanding of the enemy.

The Americans were blindsided in North Vietnam because they never fully understood their enemy. They incorrectly assumed that their tactics would work in a new and unknown environment, and that proved to be disastrous. Instead of being able to focus on a strategy that would bring them success, they were caught off guard repeatedly by North Vietnam’s tactics.

Secondly, the United States also failed to anticipate how much North Vietnam was willing to sacrifice for victory. This made it virtually impossible for them to win a war against an enemy who was determined enough and ready to make any sacrifice needed for success.

The USA's failures in North Vietnam are great reminders of how important it is to understand your enemy and be prepared for anything they may throw your way - no matter what sort of sacrifices they may be willing to make.

Conclusion

To win the Vietnam War, the United States military needed to achieve several things. They needed to destroy the North Vietnamese army, they needed to unite the country against the North, and they needed to win the support of the people. However, the United States failed to achieve any of these goals, and as a result, they were defeated.

There are several reasons why the United States failed in Vietnam. Some of these reasons include the fact that the United States was fighting a guerrilla war, they did not understand the culture and the people of Vietnam, and they were fighting a war in a foreign country.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Vietnam war# History of Vietnam war# USA war in Vietnam# Documentary of Vietnam war# Trending history news US

Comments / 47

Published by

I am a passionate writer, and I mostly write about travel blogs. Hope you like it and please make sure to keep supporting, thank you.

N/A
4K followers

More from Lord Ganesh

Uncovering the Dark Food Policies Used by the Nazis During the Third Reich

When most people think of the Nazis, they think of the Holocaust and the millions of people who were killed as a result of their policies. However, the Nazis were not just focused on extermination; they were also focused on control. And one way they did this was by controlling the food that people ate.

Read full story

From Strength to Weakness: How the Ukraine Conflict Is Weakening the Soviet Empire

Possible routes of the alleged Russian invasion of UkrainePhoto bywikimedia commons. The war in Ukraine is a turning point in the decline of the Soviet Empire. As Russia sends more troops and equipment to support the separatists in Eastern Ukraine, the conflict is taking a toll on the Russian economy. The cost of the war, combined with Western sanctions, is accelerating Russia’s economic and political collapse.

Read full story
2 comments

Walking the Difficult Road Towards Acceptance: Britain and Brexit

Brexit text with British and European Union flagPhoto byflickr. The vote to leave the European Union (EU) rocked Britain to its core. The decision, made in June of 2016, pitted neighbor against neighbor and tore families apart. In the months since the referendum, the country has been in a state of turmoil.

Read full story

BlackRock, the Untold Story of the Company That Rules the Market

Larry Fink, CEO, BlackRock, Joe Kernen, Anchor, CNBCPhoto byflickr. You know BlackRock. You've probably heard of them, even if you don't realize it. Chances are, your money is invested in something that BlackRock either created or oversees.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

The Myth Of Texas Secession: Can The Lone Star State Legally Leave The U.S.?

Texas is a proud and independent state, so it stands to reason that many Texans would love to break away from the United States and revel in their Lone Star freedom. But is this something that can realistically happen? In this blog post, we'll delve into the myth of Texas secession and uncover the truth about whether it really can legally leave the U.S.

Read full story
2 comments

When Digital Romance Goes Sour: The Effects of the I Love You Computer Virus

You're in the middle of a passionate love affair. The conversations are never-ending, the romance is mind-blowing, and you can't bear to be apart. But then one day it all comes crashing down. You open your computer to find a message from your partner that says, "I love you." And then you realize that your computer has been infected with a virus.

Read full story

Uncovering the Secrets of Operation Peter Pan: The War Against Cuba

You may have never heard of Operation Peter Pan, but it's one of the most interesting stories of the Cold War. In the early 1960s, Fidel Castro had come to power in Cuba and the United States was worried about what he would do next. So they hatched a plan to fly all the Cuban children to America and keep them there until Castro was gone.

Read full story

Voyage Into the Unknown: Exploring America Before Columbus

Most people would say "not very well," and they'd be right. America wasn't discovered until 1492 when Columbus sailed to the New World. But what if there was another, earlier America? A continent that was here long before Columbus arrived?

Read full story
42 comments

Step Into the Future and See What Earth Would Look Like With Saturn's Rings

Take a step into the future and see what Earth would look like with Saturn's rings. If you were to take a trip to our solar system's seventh planet, you'd be in for a treat. Not only does Saturn boast the most beautiful rings in our solar system, but it also has more than 60 satellites whirling around it.

Read full story
1 comments

1983: A Closer Look at the Soviet Nuclear False Alarm Incident

Stanislav Petrov: The man who may have saved the worldPhoto bywikimedia commons. You may have heard about the 1983 Soviet nuclear false alarm incident, but do you know the full story? As it turns out, there were a few close calls in the days leading up to the incident.

Read full story
1 comments

Exploring the Political and Religious Causes Behind the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Over Jerusalem

Woman on a Free Palestine Protest in BerlinPhoto bywikimedia commons. It's no secret that the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict is one of the most contentious and long-running issues in the world. Jerusalem is at the heart of this conflict, with both Israelis and Palestinians claiming the holy city as their capital.

Read full story
26 comments

Explore Nokhur Cemetery: The Unique Graveyard With Goat-Horned Gravestones

Are you looking for a unique destination to explore? If so, you'll want to check out Nokhur Cemetery. This one-of-a-kind graveyard is home to dozens of goat-horned gravestones, and it's well worth a visit for anyone interested in unusual sights.

Read full story
11 comments

Investigating the Unfortunate Scapegoating of Chinese Americans for the Bubonic Plague

Back in the early 1900s, when the Bubonic Plague was wreaking havoc on San Francisco, the city's residents were quick to blame their Chinese American neighbors. It's hard to believe now, but at the time, many people believed that the Chinese were deliberately infecting others with the plague. Newspapers and politicians published inflammatory articles and speeches that stoked the fires of hatred and fear.

Read full story
2 comments

The Mayflower Compact: The Groundbreaking Document That Sparked American Democracy

If you could go back in time and be a part of one moment in history, what would it be? The signing of the Declaration of Independence? The Battle of Gettysburg?. While those moments are certainly important, they're not the only significant events in our country's history. The Mayflower Compact is an equally important document—and it all started with a group of pilgrims aboard the Mayflower.

Read full story
41 comments

From Worldly Opulence to Dust: Recounting the Fall of Constantinople

Imagine a city so opulent, so grand, that its very name was synonymous with luxury and power. A city that was the jewel in the crown of an empire that spanned three continents. That was Constantinople.

Read full story

Passing Through Time: America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony

Looking for a little-known slice of American history? Check out America's forgotten Swedish colony. Situated in the heart of the Midwest, this tiny settlement was founded in the early 1800s by a group of Swedish immigrants seeking to establish a new life in the New World. For a time, the colony flourished, but over time it fell into decline and was eventually abandoned.

Read full story
27 comments

From Escapee to Sailing Master: The Incredible Story of an Escaped Slave Who Helped Sir Francis Drake

Imagine being a slave. Imagine the fear of being caught, the pain of being whipped, the hopelessness of being trapped. Now imagine escaping. Imagine risking everything to find freedom.

Read full story

A Year of Tragedies: Exploring Queen Elizabeth II's 'Annus Horribilis'

It's been called the Queen's "Annus Horribilis." 1992 was an especially trying year for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced several personal and public tragedies. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this dark year, we're exploring some of the events that led to the Queen calling 1992 her "Annus Horribilis." Join us as we take a closer look at some of the most difficult moments of the year, and see how the Queen soldier on in the face of adversity.

Read full story
Alaska State

Native American Heroes: The Role They Played in Protecting Alaska During WWII

Alaska has a unique history that is often overshadowed by the events that transpired on the East Coast and in the Midwest. During World War II, for example, the Japanese bombed Alaska's military bases in the Aleutian Islands. The attacks were devastating, but the residents of Alaska refused to back down.

Read full story
23 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy