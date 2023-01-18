Explore Nokhur Cemetery: The Unique Graveyard With Goat-Horned Gravestones

Nokhur Cemetery Photo by flickr

Introduction

Are you looking for a unique destination to explore? If so, you'll want to check out Nokhur Cemetery. This one-of-a-kind graveyard is home to dozens of goat-horned gravestones, and it's well worth a visit for anyone interested in unusual sights.

Nokhur Cemetery is located in the small town of Nokhur, which is about an hour's drive from the city of Tabriz. If you're interested in history or architecture, you'll want to add this place to your itinerary!

Introduction to Nokhur Cemetery

Nokhur Cemetery is a unique graveyard located in the city of Shiraz, Iran. The cemetery contains graves with goat-horned gravestones, which are unique to this location.

The origin of these gravestones is unknown, but they are thought to date back to the ancient century. The horns were added as a decorative element, and they are said to protect the deceased from evil spirits.

If you're in the area, be sure to visit this unusual cemetery and explore its strange and fascinating history.

Where Is Nokhur Cemetery?

The Nokhur Cemetery is located in the town of Nokhur, approximately two hours northwest of Tehran. If you're in the area, it's worth a visit. The cemetery features graves adorned with goat-horned gravestones, and it's quite a sight to see.

History and Origin of Nokhur Cemetery

The Nokhur Cemetery is a unique cemetery located in the city of Urfa, in southeastern Turkey. What makes it so unique is the fact that almost all of the gravestones are adorned with goat horns.

The cemetery was founded by the local Kurdish community in the late 19th century, and it is still in use to this day. The origin of the goat-horned gravestones is a mystery, but it is thought that they may have been intended to scare off evil spirits.

Whatever the reason, the effect is certainly eerie—and makes for a fascinating tourist destination. If you're ever in the area, be sure to visit the Nokhur Cemetery and explore its strange and spooky history.

A View of the Unique Gravestones

Walking up to Nokhur Cemetery, you will be instantly struck by its uniqueness. Looking around the graveyard, you'll see that the headstones have been designed to captivate visitors utterly. The most impressive graves belong to local elders and are marked with two engraved goat horns pointing upwards—a symbol of respect and a nod to local animal husbandry practices.

The eyes of the goats are often decorated with red ochre paint, which is said to protect against evil spirits—something which is not unique in the local folklore. Adding even more decoration, several of the cemeteries feature intricate carvings on their slabs, such as bees and sgraffito images. Some graves may also have a large ceramic plate placed at the foot of them, which is said to represent a feast that invites the deceased into their final resting place.

These stunning decorations make it clear why Nokhur Cemetery is one of the fascinating graveyards in East Asia––it's truly a sight to behold!

The Cultural Significance of Goat-Horned Gravestones

The goat-horned gravestones are one of the most interesting features of Nokhur cemetery and carry great cultural significance. It's believed that the horns symbolize resurrection, protection, and the importance placed on family in Turkmen culture.

The horns also have a spiritual meaning, too: they represent the mountain spirits, who protected their ancestors and provided strength during difficult times. This is why you'll find more goat-horned gravestones than any other type at Nokhur Cemetery.

Additionally, these works of art were often crafted by local artisans, making each one unique. Some even feature intricate patterns carved into the stone – a display of local craftsmanship you won't want to miss!

Conclusion

So if you're ever in the area, be sure to check out this unique and spooky graveyard. Just be sure to watch out for the goats!