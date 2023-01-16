Investigating the Unfortunate Scapegoating of Chinese Americans for the Bubonic Plague

Sample Image Photo by flickr

Introduction

Back in the early 1900s, when the Bubonic Plague was wreaking havoc on San Francisco, the city's residents were quick to blame their Chinese American neighbors.

It's hard to believe now, but at the time, many people believed that the Chinese were deliberately infecting others with the plague. Newspapers and politicians published inflammatory articles and speeches that stoked the fires of hatred and fear.

As a result of this scapegoating, Chinese Americans suffered immense persecution and discrimination. Their businesses were boycotted, they were refused entry into public places, and they were even attacked in the streets. This shameful chapter in American history is one that we should all remember.

Why Chinese Americans Were Scapegoated

It's one of the most unfortunate and lesser-known chapters in American history: the time when Chinese Americans were scapegoated for the bubonic plague.

There are a few reasons why this happened. For one, there was a lot of fear and hysteria surrounding the plague, which led to a lot of finger-pointing. And since the Chinese were seen as a "foreign" race, it was easy to place the blame on them.

There was also a lot of anti-Chinese sentiment at the time, which contributed to the scapegoating. Laws were passed that barred Chinese immigrants from entering the country, and they were discriminated against in just about every way possible.

This all came to a head in 1900 when a group of Chinese Americans was falsely accused of starting the plague. They were rounded up and quarantined—an act that was later ruled unconstitutional. But by that time, it was too late: their reputations had already been destroyed.

The Baseless Allegations of Chinese Importation of the Plague

The plague is thought to have originated in rodents in Central Asia, and gradually made its way westward. The outbreaks in China were most likely a result of the close contact that Chinese people had with the infected rodents.

Nonetheless, many Westerners were convinced that the Chinese were deliberately infecting others with the plague. This false accusation was based on prejudice and racism, as well as the belief that the Chinese were an inferior race. The scapegoating of Chinese Americans was also a convenient way to divert attention from the real causes of the plague.

Mistreatment and Discrimination Against Chinese Americans

It's hard to believe that, even in the 21st century, discrimination against Chinese Americans is still rampant. But it's true. The scapegoating of Chinese Americans for the Bubonic Plague is a perfect example of this.

You may be wondering why this happened. Well, there were several factors at play. For one, the majority of people who contracted the plague were from China. Additionally, many Americans feared anything foreign, and China was seen as a very different and strange country.

As a result, Chinese Americans were subjected to mistreatment and discrimination. They were banned from entering certain areas, their homes were burned down, and they were even lynched in some cases. It was a terrible time for them, and they are still working to recover from it.

Historical Context and Government Responses to the Outbreak

Even before the bubonic plague, Chinese immigrants were subjected to discrimination, fear, and violence across the United States. This was connected to the overwhelmingly negative media representations of Chinese immigrants, which labeled them as ‘the yellow peril’.

In response to the bubonic plague outbreak, many US officials chose to scapegoat Chinese Americans rather than address systemic health and housing issues in Chinatowns. The deliberate targeting of Chinatowns was illustrated in San Francisco’s attempts to quarantine the area and restrict access—actions that lacked any scientific basis.

Additionally, newspapers at the time reported inaccurate correlations between bubonic plague and Chinese Americans, creating an even greater sense of suspicion around their presence in certain states. It wasn't until 1957 that a clearer picture emerged—a picture that finally exonerated Chinese Americans of any responsibility for spreading the bubonic plague.

The Repercussions of Blaming Chinese Americans for the Pandemic

It's hard to fathom a time when an entire group was scapegoated and blamed for a pandemic. You can imagine how this type of stereotyping would have devastating effects.

Chinese Americans were subjected to discrimination, violence, and segregation as a result of the scapegoating. They were driven out of communities, lost their jobs, and even faced human rights abuses such as imprisonment, public humiliation, and torture in some instances.

Moreover, the anti-Chinese sentiment that fueled this scapegoating created a further divide between two different groups of people and further impacted the quality of life for Chinese Americans at that time. This includes the inability to access education, employment opportunities, healthcare resources, and social services—all basic human rights that anyone should have access to regardless of ethnic background or origin.

It was an unfortunate episode in history and serves as an important reminder of what can happen when we allow fear and discrimination to dictate our actions toward a group of people who are “different” from us.

Legacies of Anti-Chinese Sentiment and What We Can Learn From It

Unfortunately, Chinese Americans were scapegoated for the Bubonic Plague back then, but that doesn’t mean we can’t learn from it today. Racism still exists in the US and around the world, and it’s our responsibility to recognize it, speak out against it, and make sure history doesn’t repeat itself.

From this period, we can learn why such a situation was possible—the terrible power of fear and the scapegoating of vulnerable people. We can understand how stereotypes take hold in society—like how blaming Chinese immigrants for bringing over an infectious disease could have made sense to some people—and counter these by promoting facts and science instead.

All in all, although this unfortunate episode of history is a grim reminder of what could happen if we allow racism to prevail, it can also help guide us in building a fairer world.

Conclusion

In the end, scapegoating does nothing to solve the problem at hand. Instead, it only serves to further alienate and divide people. And, as we've seen in history, it can be dangerously easy to scapegoat a minority or vulnerable group. We need to be mindful of the language we use and the stories we tell, and make sure that we are not unfairly targeting any particular group.