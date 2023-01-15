Passing Through Time: America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony

The Swedish settlements on the Delaware Photo by flickr

Introduction

Looking for a little-known slice of American history? Check out America's forgotten Swedish colony.

Situated in the heart of the Midwest, this tiny settlement was founded in the early 1800s by a group of Swedish immigrants seeking to establish a new life in the New World. For a time, the colony flourished, but over time it fell into decline and was eventually abandoned.

Today, few traces of the colony remain. But if you're lucky enough to stumble across it, you'll be able to see first-hand how this small community played an important role in the early history of America.

Overview of America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony

If you were to take a road trip up the East Coast of the United States, you might be surprised to find a small Swedish community tucked away in the backwoods of Maine. Established in 1638, this colony was the first permanent Swedish settlement in America.

For years, the community thrived, but it eventually went into decline and was all but forgotten. Today, only a handful of residents remain in the once-bustling colony.

Why is this small Swedish community so overlooked? It's likely due to its location—far away from any major population center. And since it's such a small community, there's not much to see or do there. But if you're interested in history or Americana, it's worth a visit.

How the Swedish Colony Developed in America

The colony started developing in the early 1800s when a group of Swedes sailed over and established a settlement. At first, things were tough – they had to learn how to survive in an unfamiliar land, and there was constant conflict with the Native Americans.

But the Swedes were a resilient bunch, and they slowly started to make progress. They built homes, churches, and schools, and began to develop their own unique culture. The colony grew steadily over the years, and by the mid-1800s it had become a thriving community.

Sadly, the colony began to decline in the late 1800s. The settlers were hit hard by diseases like cholera and smallpox, and many of them died. The railroad also bypassed the colony, which made it increasingly difficult to survive. Over time, the settlement faded into obscurity and was all but forgotten.

The History and Impact of the Swedish Colonists in 17th-Century America

You might not know this, but America has a little-known Swedish colony that dates back to the 17th century.

The colonists were originally drawn to the area by the promise of land and religious freedom. And for a time, their settlement thrived. But over time, the colony began to decline, and eventually disappeared altogether.

What caused the colony's downfall? There's no one answer to that question. Some say it was internal strife among the colonists. Others point to external factors, like wars and natural disasters. Still, others believe that the Swedes simply assimilated into the larger American culture.

Whatever the reason, the Swedish colony is a fascinating piece of America's history—and one that's largely been forgotten.

The Legacy of the Swedish Colony on Local Culture and Economy

Though the Swedish colony was short-lived, its influence still lingers. Many of the original settlers stayed and intermarried with residents, leaving behind a lasting legacy that can be seen today. The area is filled with Swedish-American descendants whose ancestors founded the colony in 1638.

The Swedish Colony also helped shape the economy and culture of colonial America. It was the first permanent European settlement in Delaware, introducing trade and providing a base of operations for pioneers, hunters, and adventurers looking to explore beyond the Delaware River. The Swedes brought many new agricultural methods to North America that helped stimulate crop production and promote better animal husbandry practices.

The Swedes also established a trading post in Wilmington, which quickly grew into a bustling port city that served as an important hub for trade between Europe and America. This led to more opportunities for commerce and wealth creation, benefiting both locals and European settlers alike.

Though it may have been forgotten over time, the lasting legacy of America’s forgotten Swedish colony remains an integral part of our nation’s history—and continues to influence modern-day culture and economy.

Activities for Travelers in America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony

Ready to explore America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony? Whether you’re just passing through or here for a while, there are plenty of ways to experience this unique area.

One option is to join a guided tour. You’ll learn all about the colony's history, culture, and people as you walk through the streets and visit sites and museums. Or why not take it slow and wander around at your own pace? Take in the architecture, marvel at the sculptures and monuments, and try some traditional Swedish cuisine for an immersive experience.

If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of outdoor activities available too. Spend a day kayaking on the river or renting bikes to explore nearby trails. Or head out on a fishing trip—you might even catch some of the local freshwater fish!

No matter how you decide to spend your time in America’s Forgotten Swedish Colony, it's sure to be an unforgettable experience.

Conclusion

So what happened to the colony? It’s a complicated story that involves economics, war, and natural disaster. But, in short, the colony failed because the Swedes couldn’t make the land productive, the Dutch trading company was hostile to them, and the Lenape people didn’t want them there.

The Swedes left in 1655, and the colony was mostly forgotten. But, over time, the legacy of the colony has been gradually rediscovered. In the early 21st century, there was a renewed interest in the colony, and some efforts have been made to commemorate it.

So, although the colony ultimately failed, it’s an important part of America’s history. It’s a reminder that America is a country of immigrants, and that the country’s history is complex and fascinating.