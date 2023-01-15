SIR FRANCIS DRAKE'S GOLDEN HINDE Photo by picryl

Introduction

Imagine being a slave. Imagine the fear of being caught, the pain of being whipped, the hopelessness of being trapped. Now imagine escaping. Imagine risking everything to find freedom.

This is the story of John Drake, an escaped slave who helped Sir Francis Drake circumnavigate the globe. It's a story of courage and determination, of hope and determination. It's a story about fighting for freedom, and it's a story that deserves to be told.

Diego's Early Life and Escape

You were born a slave in 1550 in what is now Panama. Your name was Diego and your life was hard. You worked on a plantation growing maize and cotton, and your only hope for freedom was to run away.

So that's what you did. You escaped one night and made your way into the jungle. You were lost, hungry, and scared, but you survived. And then, one day, you met Sir Francis Drake.

Meeting Sir Francis Drake

You met Sir Francis Drake in the port of Nombre de Dios, a small, dusty town in Panama. You were an escaped slave, and he was a pirate—or so they said. He was also one of the most famous men in the world.

You didn't know what to make of him. He was smaller than you expected, and his eyes were cold. But there was something in his manner that made you think he might be different from the other men you had met. He wasn't like the Spanish conquistadors, who had beaten and tortured you for years. He wasn't like the pirates, who had killed your family and burned your village.

Drake invited you to join him on his ship, the Golden Hind, and you accepted. It was the smartest decision you ever made.

Diego’s Role in the So-Called Voyage of Circumnavigation

It was 1572 when Sir Francis Drake finally set sail from Plymouth, England, on his voyage of circumnavigation. He had a crew of about 73 men, and one very important passenger: Diego, an escaped slave.

For years, historians have known very little about Diego and his role on the voyage. But new research has uncovered the incredible story of this forgotten figure. Diego was not just a passenger on the ship—he was a key member of the crew, helping to navigate the ship and take care of the horses.

Drake's voyage was an incredible accomplishment, and it would not have been possible without the help of Diego. Thanks to his efforts, Drake became the first person to circumnavigate the globe.

Diego's Legacy and Honor

You may have heard of Diego's incredible feat of navigating the journey around the world with Sir Francis Drake but what you may not know are all of the contributions he made to further exploration and help shape our understanding of the world.

Diego’s legacy is one rooted in courage and adventure. After successfully sailing around the globe with Drake, he went on to teach navigational techniques to other sailors, many of whom were on Magellan’s first voyage around the world. Diego was also a valuable consultant for other explorers, like Sir Humphrey Gilbert and John White. He even worked as an advisor to English ships in their attacks against Spain!

Diego was also recognized by Queen Elizabeth I, who honored him with presents and a pension in his later years. In 1576, Diego was knighted by Sir Francis Drake himself – an incredible honor and symbol of recognition for his achievements in helping to circumnavigate the globe.

Today, Diego's story is finally being told and he is being honored for his amazing accomplishments – a testament to his courage, strength, and tenacity.

Diego's Final Years

You might be wondering what happened to Diego after the circumnavigation. In 1580, he became a purser aboard Drake's Golden Hind and eventually worked his way up to become a sailing master. He served in Drake's expedition to the West Indies in 1585-86, before dying at sea sometime between 1587 and February 1588.

Diego was remembered by Drake and other members of the crew during their voyage of circumnavigation. According to one account by Edward Barlow, Diego was “very honest and diligent” in his service and “of very good parts,” telling stories of his past life in Africa - something unusual among slaves at that time.

Without Diego’s help, who knows if Drake would have been able to circumnavigate the globe successfully? For however long he stayed with the explorer, Diego served as a reminder of how powerful freedom is - no matter who you are or where you come from.

Resurrecting Diego's Story Today

Today, we are still inspired by Diego's incredible story. Not only do we learn from Diego’s bravery but also from his strong determination to leave his suffering in slavery behind and pursue his dreams.

The exact strength of character shared by Diego helped him become a respected figure in both military and maritime history. The story of Diego has been a source of inspiration for people who were, and still are, trying to make something out of their lives and achieve greatness.

Diego has also become an icon for the Afro-Latino community because of the newfound visibility that his story brings to all their cultural successes, many times unrecognized. He has since been recognized with monuments in Spain, England, Canada, and in the US (especially California). His legacy as an escaped slave serves as a reminder that even in the darkest times, it is possible to rise, triumph, and claim success.

Conclusion

In short, Cudjo and his fellow captives helped Sir Francis Drake circumnavigate the globe, and their remarkable story has been passed down for centuries. Cudjo's legacy will never be forgotten thanks to his bravery and determination.