A Year of Tragedies: Exploring Queen Elizabeth II's 'Annus Horribilis'

Introduction

It's been called the Queen's "Annus Horribilis." 1992 was an especially trying year for Queen Elizabeth II, who faced several personal and public tragedies.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of this dark year, we're exploring some of the events that led to the Queen calling 1992 her "Annus Horribilis." Join us as we take a closer look at some of the most difficult moments of the year, and see how the Queen soldier on in the face of adversity.

Background on the British Royal Family

It was the summer of 1992. The Gulf War had ended less than a year ago, and the world was still reeling from the images of warplanes and tanks. In Britain, things were about to get even more complicated.

Queen Elizabeth II was dealing with a series of personal tragedies. Her daughter Diana had divorced Prince Charles and was in the process of suing for custody of their two children. Her son Andrew had separated from his wife Sarah, and her other son Edward had split from his wife Sophie. To top it all off, the monarchy itself was being questioned after a sex scandal involving Prince Charles and his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles came to light.

It was in this context that Queen Elizabeth II referred to 1992 as her "annus horribilis." Latin for "horrible year," annus horribilis is a term often used to describe a year of great difficulty or tragedy. In the case of Queen Elizabeth II, it seemed to perfectly capture the events that had unfolded in her personal life.

Overview of Queen Elizabeth II's 1992 'Annus Horribilis'

In 1992, the British monarchy faced a series of scandals and tragedies that rocked the royal family to its core. There was a fire at Windsor Castle, a divorce between Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, and a sensational murder trial in which Prince Andrew was accused of having sex with a minor.

To make matters worse, Buckingham Palace was also hit with a devastating burglary in which valuable jewelry was stolen. In light of all these scandals, Queen Elizabeth II famously referred to 1992 as her "Annus Horribilis."

In this article, we'll take a closer look at each of these scandals and explore what led to the Queen's disastrous year.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s Divorce

It was perhaps the most tumultuous year in Queen Elizabeth II's reign. Not only did she lose two of her beloved corgis, but also two of her children found themselves in the middle of highly publicized divorces.

First, Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation in December 1991. The following month, the world learned about Diana's extramarital affairs with James Hewitt and Oliver Hoare. In a now-infamous interview with Martin Bashir, Diana even alluded to Charles' infidelities.

The divorce proceedings were highly publicized and often played out in the press. In the end, Diana was awarded a lump sum of $22 million and nearly $360,000 a year in alimony. She also received custody of their two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Prince Andrew’s Scandal With Jeffrey Epstein

As if the Queen didn’t have enough on her plate, 1992 saw yet another scandal involving the Royal Family—this one concerning the Queen's second son, Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew was caught up in a nasty scandal when it was revealed that he had an association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The scandal created a massive media frenzy and was highly damaging to the reputation of the Royal Family. This forced the Queen to issue a public apology for her son’s actions and put in stringent measures to limit his public appearances.

It was clear from this controversy that even members of the Royal Family were not immune from scrutiny and that the press could now access even members of the inner circle. This incident marked a turning point in perceptions of members of the Royal Family, who had traditionally been seen as untouchable.

Windsor Castle Fire Destroys a Large Portion of the Castle

As if the other tragedies weren't bad enough, in November 1992, a fire broke out at Windsor Castle, one of the Queen's residences. This was a huge blow to the Queen, who had just celebrated her 40th year on the throne in September. The fire caused more than $100 million in damages and destroyed large portions of the castle.

The Queen said of this event: “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'Annus Horribilis.'"

This is understandable considering how much Windsor Castle means to her—she spends many weekends there each year and also holds important state ceremonies there. This was an immense loss for her and certainly added to her difficult year. It was especially heartbreaking for her seeing how much damage had been done to such a beloved landmark that held so many memories for her.

Queen Elizabeth II's Speech Announcing This "Horrible Year"

So why did Queen Elizabeth II give her now famous speech where she coined the phrase ‘Annus Horribilis’? Well, it wasn’t just to talk about the tragedies but to express her hope for better days.

On November 24th, 1992, the Queen delivered a speech to Guildhall in London where she summed up the tumultuous year and declared it an 'Annus Horribilis'.

She noted that it felt like a “personal sorrow”, as many of these events related directly to family members or the royal family in general. Towards the end of her speech, she said: “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'Annus Horribilis.' I am not sure that I can entirely disagree with him."

The Queen used this moment to bring attention to different causes while also calling for better times ahead. Ultimately, her message was one of togetherness and unity—and in doing so, reminded everyone why she has been such a beloved leader for so many years.

Conclusion

In 1992, the British monarchy experienced a series of personal and public tragedies, leading Queen Elizabeth II to famously declare the year an ‘annus horribilis.’ While the public opinion of the monarchy may have wavered in light of these events, the queen’s commitment to her duty has never wavered.

Even amidst these tragedies, the queen has continued to make important public appearances and carry out her royal duties. In the face of adversity, she has remained a symbol of strength and resilience for the British people.