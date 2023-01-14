How Che Guevara's Image Evolved From Propaganda to Cultural Memory in China

Che Guevara Photo by flickr

Introduction

It's no secret that Che Guevara is one of the most iconic and influential figures of the 20th century. Though he was originally a highly controversial figure, his image has become an important symbol of idealism and subculture in many parts of the world.

China is no exception. In this article, we'll take a closer look at how Guevara's image has been used and remembered in China over the years. We'll explore the different ways that he's been appropriated and reimagined, and ask some questions about why he's been so enduringly popular in Chinese culture.

Introduction to Che Guevara and His Influence in China

Che Guevara is a complex figure. On one hand, he's a revolutionary and idealist who fought for the rights of the people and socialism. On the other hand, he's also been used as a propaganda tool by oppressive regimes.

This has created an interesting dynamic in how he's perceived and remembered in different parts of the world. In China, for example, his image has evolved from being strictly associated with propaganda to becoming a symbol of cultural memory and resistance.

Che Guevara's Image as a Propaganda Tool

Che's image was used as a propaganda tool to promote the ideals of the Cuban Revolution.

You saw his image on banners and posters, and it was used in speeches and publications to rally people around the cause. His face was synonymous with the Revolution, and people all over the world looked up to him as a symbol of hope and change.

Exploring the Idealism Surrounding His Image

When most people think of Che Guevara, they think of a revolutionary icon. But his image hasn't always been so revered. It started as nothing more than Communist propaganda.

His early image was disseminated as part of a campaign to build popular support for the Cuban Revolution. To the Communists, he was a hero—a martyr who was willing to die for the cause. But to the rest of the world, he was seen as a radical idealist who was too extreme for his good.

It wasn't until years later that his image began to change. As time passed, people began to see him not as a symbol of idealism, but as a symbol of humanism. He came to be seen as a man who was fighting for the rights of the people, regardless of their political affiliation or social status.

Eventually, his image evolved into that of a cultural memory—a man who stood for something larger than himself and represented the ideals of freedom and justice.

The emergence of Subculture in China Linked to Him

You can see how Che Guevara's image continues to evolve in China. His character, which was once heavily propagandized, has now become part of a more significant subculture. She has become intertwined with Chinese style, streetwear, and fashion which reflects a passion for ideals far beyond those of the Communist party.

She has become something of an Instagram-worthy icon for fashionably-minded young hipsters who use his image to express a sense of rebelliousness and individuality. It's also not uncommon to find Che Guevara tattoos emblazoned on the arms of many young people in China today, a direct indication that his legacy has transcended politics and revolution, and become more deeply rooted in cultural memory and identity.

The Different Forms of Memorialization Present in Chinese Culture

In Chinese culture, Che Guevara's image has been memorialized in different ways. On a governmental level, there are monuments and statues of Che Guevara that have been erected in some parts of the country, as well as stamps and other memorabilia. These government-sponsored objects communicate the official view of Che Guevara as a heroic revolutionary figure.

At the same time, Che Guevara is also celebrated in Chinese pop culture. He has become a symbol of idealism and youth culture, with posters and T-shirts featuring his image being worn by young people as both a fashion statement and an example of their own ideological beliefs. Then there is also graffiti of his likeness, which is often found on university campuses or in cities with strong cultural movements.

This mix of government-sanctioned memorials alongside unofficial expressions of culture shows how Chinese people have embraced Che Guevara's image as it has evolved from propaganda to an important symbol within their collective memory.

Conclusion

Che Guevera's image has evolved in China. Initially, he was used as a propaganda tool by the Chinese government. However, his image has gradually become more associated with subculture and idealism. This has led to a more complex interpretation of his image in Chinese cultural memory.