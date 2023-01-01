The Rise Of Mao Zedong: Parade Of The Waking Giant

Mao Zedong Photo by flickr

The rise of Mao Zedong is a story of one man's legacy and the history of modern China. From the Cultural Revolution to his eventual leadership of the country, Mao's immense influence on Chinese politics and society was unprecedented. In this blog post, we explore the events leading up to Mao Zedong's rise to power and what it meant for an entire nation. Get ready to take a deep dive into a critical period in Chinese history!

Introduction: Who Is Mao Zedong?

Mao Zedong was a Chinese Marxist revolutionary and founding father of the People's Republic of China. Born on December 26, 1893, in Shaoshan village, Hunan province, Mao grew up in a poor peasant household. In his youth, he worked as a metalworker and later as an elementary school teacher. Involved in politics from an early age, Mao became a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1921.

Mao played an instrumental role in the CPC's rise to power, leading military campaigns against both the Nationalist Party of China and various warlord factions. Following the establishment of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Mao served as its first chairman until he died in 1976. During his rule, Mao launched campaigns that significantly transformed China both ideologically and physically. Through the implementation of policies such as the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution, Mao sought to create a socialist society that would be free from class oppression and capable of competing with capitalist nations on an economic level. While these campaigns were largely unsuccessful and resulted in widespread famine and loss of life, they did leave a lasting impact on Chinese society and helped solidify Mao's position as one of history's most significant figures.

Mao’s Early Life and Rise to Power

Mao Zedong was born in the village of Shaoshan, in Hunan Province, on December 26, 1893. The young Mao was a frail child, and his father worried that he would not be able to survive the rigors of farm life. However, Mao's father's concerns proved to be unfounded; Mao not only survived but thrived. He was an excellent student and was quickly promoted through the ranks of his primary and secondary schools.

In 1911, at the age of 18, Mao Zedong entered into Jinggangshan Military Academy. It was here that he first began to develop his political views. Jinggangshan was a hotbed of revolutionary activity, and Mao soon became involved with several different radical groups. In 1913, he joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The CCP was still a small organization at this time, with only a few hundred members. However, it was growing rapidly, due in part to the increasing instability of the Qing Dynasty. In 1916, as part of his work for the CCP, Mao Zedong published an article entitled "On Protracted War". This essay outlined Mao's beliefs regarding warfare; specifically, that a war could be won not by defeating one's enemy militarily, but by wearing them down psychologically and economically.

Mao's advocacy for "protracted-war" would prove to be prophetic; in 1927, after years of bloody conflict between the CCP and various Nationalist

Consolidating His Power: From Unity to War

In the years after taking control of China, Mao Zedong worked to solidify his power and position within the country. He faced many challenges, both from within China and from other world powers. Mao's response to these challenges shaped the course of China's history in the twentieth century.

Mao's first challenge was uniting the different factions within China. The country had been divided for centuries, and there were many regional and ethnic groups with their agendas. Mao worked to create a sense of national identity and purpose that would bring these groups together. His efforts were successful, and China became a more unified country under his leadership.

However, this unity did not last long. World War II broke out, and China was drawn into the conflict. Japan invaded China and occupied much of the country. This was a difficult time for China, but Mao used it as an opportunity to further consolidate his power. He rallied the Chinese people against the Japanese invaders and led the country in its resistance against them.

After World War II ended, Mao had to deal with another challenge: the presence of foreign troops in China. The Soviet Union had troops in northern China, while the United States had troops in southern China. Both countries were competing for influence in Asia, and each saw China as a potential ally or client state. Mao played off these rivalries to his advantage, using Soviet support to help build up his military forces while simultaneously courting American investment in Chinese industry.

Concurrent Events

As Mao Zedong rose to power in China, several concurrent events were occurring that would help shape the country's future. The Soviet Union was collapsing, which meant that China no longer had a powerful ally. At the same time, the U.S. was becoming more involved in Asia, which created fears of American imperialism. These factors, along with others, led to a sense of nationalism among the Chinese people that helped Mao consolidate his power.

Prelude for the Great Breakthrough

In the fall of 1926, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) was in a state of turmoil. After years of toil and hardship, they finally managed to gain a foothold in Chinese society. But their ultimate goal - overthrowing the Nationalist government - seemed as far away as ever. The CCP's leadership was divided on how to proceed. Some, like Mao Zedong, believed that the time was ripe for a full-scale revolution. Others, like Soviet leader Joseph Stalin, advised caution and patience.

The CCP decided to take Stalin's advice and held a series of meetings in Moscow to discuss their next move. It was at these meetings that Mao first began to emerge as a leader. His charisma and vision won over many of his fellow communists, and he soon became one of the most important figures in the party.

In October of 1934, the CCP launched a massive offensive against the Nationalist government. This came to be known as the Long March. It was an epic journey that covered over 6,000 miles and lasted nearly a year. When it was all over, only around 7,000 communist soldiers survived. But Mao had proved his worth as a leader, and his prestige within the party grew exponentially.

The Long March was a turning point in Mao's career. He emerged from it as the undisputed leader of the CCP, and he would go on to lead China for the next quarter century.

The Defeat of Chiang Kai Shek and the Nationalist Army

Chiang Kai Shek and the Nationalist Army were defeated by Mao Zedong and the Communist Party in 1949. The Nationalists had been fighting a civil war against the Communists for over 20 years and had lost control of much of China to the Communists during that time. Chiang Kai Shek's defeat marked the end of the Nationalist government in China and the beginning of the Communist government under Mao Zedong.

The Destruction of Gao Gang and Other Leadership Opponents

In early 1951, Mao saw a number of his leadership opponents, including Gao Gang, as potential threats to his power. He, therefore, took steps to remove them from positions of influence. In October 1951, Gao Gang was arrested on charges of corruption and treason. He was later tortured and killed in prison. Other leaders who were seen as threats by Mao, such as Liu Shaoqi and Peng Dehuai, were also purged from the Communist Party.

The Start of the Cultural Revolution in 1966

The Cultural Revolution was a political campaign launched by Chinese Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in 1966, with the stated goal of purging the country of "revisionist" elements and promoting the values of communism. The campaign was characterized by widespread social and political upheaval, including mass mobilization of the population, widespread destruction of cultural and historical artifacts, and violent conflicts between different groups. It had a profound and lasting impact on Chinese society and politics and is still a controversial and sensitive subject in China today.

The Cultural Revolution was officially launched in May 1966, when the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) issued a document called "May 16 Notification", which called on young people to form Red Guards, groups of young people who were to serve as "shock troops" in the campaign to defend and spread the values of communism. Over the next few years, the Cultural Revolution swept through the country, with Red Guards and other groups attacking and purging anyone who was perceived as being opposed to the campaign. This led to widespread social and political turmoil, with many people being arrested, imprisoned, or killed.

The Cultural Revolution also had a significant impact on the country's economy and educational system. Many schools and universities were closed, and the focus of education shifted to political indoctrination rather than academic study. This had a lasting impact on the country's intellectual and cultural development, as many intellectuals and artists were silenced or forced to conform to the party's ideology.

The Cultural Revolution came to an end in 1976, following the death of Mao Zedong and the rise of a more pragmatic leadership under Deng Xiaoping. However, its legacy remains controversial and divisive in China to this day.