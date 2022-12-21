Sacred Number 108: The Mystery behind the number

Mystery Photo by wikimedia commons

For centuries, the number 108 has had a spiritual significance in many religions around the world. In this article, we'll explore what is special about this mysterious number and why it has become such an important symbol for so many people. Discover the mystery behind the sacred number 108 and its powerful meaning.

What is the number 108’s significance?

There are several interpretations for the significance of the number 108. In Hinduism, the number 108 is considered to be auspicious and is often used in sacred ritual practices. It is said to represent the complete cycle of time, with each digit representing a different aspect of existence: 1 stand for Brahma, the creator; 0 stands for Shiva, the destroyer; and 8 stands for Vishnu, the preserver. In Buddhism, 108 is also seen as an auspicious number and is often used in things like prayer beads (or males) which are used during meditation. The number is said to represent the 108 defilements of the mind, which can lead to suffering. In yoga philosophy, there are 108 energy points on the body called marma points, which are believed to be linked to our physical and mental well-being.

So what does all this mean? Well, it’s up to you to decide! But whether you see 108 as a sacred or auspicious number, or simply as an interesting mathematical curiosity, there’s no denying that it has a special place in many cultures around the world.

The relation of 108 between east and west

The number 108 is considered sacred in many eastern traditions, particularly in Hinduism and Buddhism. The number 108 is often associated with different mystical and metaphysical concepts in the west.

There are a few theories as to why the number 108 is considered sacred. One theory is that 108 energy lines are converging to form the heart chakra, said to be responsible for our emotions and spirituality. Another theory is that there are 108 stages of human consciousness, which need to be transcended to achieve enlightenment.

In yoga, 108 sun salutations are often performed as a way to cleanse the body and mind. For Buddhists, there are 108 virtues to develop on the path to enlightenment, such as generosity and patience.

While the origins of why the number 108 is considered sacred remain a mystery, its significance has been revered by many cultures for centuries. Whether you view it as a representation of human consciousness or a gateway to spiritual awakening, the number 108 can be seen as a powerful symbol of our connection to the universe.

Assumptions of how the sacred number 108 is connected to Hinduism

There are several assumptions about how the sacred number 108 is connected to Hinduism. One popular belief is that 108 energy lines are converging to form the heart chakra or petals on the lotus flower of the heart. It is also said that there are 108 Upanishads, or core teachings, in the Vedas, and 108 sacred locations in India. Some say that 108 represents the totality of existence, with 1 standing for God, 0 standing for emptiness or nothingness, and 8 standing for infinity. Others believe that 108 is a symbol of guidance and protection.

Influence of Sacred Number 108 in different cultures

In different cultures, the number 108 has been said to hold special meaning. In Buddhism, for example, 108 is seen as a sacred number. It is said to represent the 108 types of desires that humans experience. For Hindus, the number 108 is also seen as sacred. It is said to represent the 108 ways in which humans can attain salvation. In both Buddhism and Hinduism, it is also believed that there are 108 Energy Centers in the human body.

In China, the number 108 is seen as lucky. This is because its pronunciation in Chinese (Yi shi ba) sounds similar to the phrase "certainly will prosper" or "definitely will succeed". As such, it is often used in business and economic contexts.

The number 108 also has significance in astronomy. There are said to be 108 stars in each of the 28 constellations in the sky. Additionally, there are 9 planets in astrology and 12 zodiac signs, which totals to108 again.

There are a variety of interpretations of what the number 108 means across different cultures. However, one thing that remains consistent is that this number is seen as being significant and holding special power and meaning.

Religious significance

The number has been a sacred and mysterious symbol since the beginning of time. It is often seen as a holy number in many religions and is used in religious ceremonies and rituals. The number is believed to have mystical powers and to be a representation of the divine. In the Bible, the number is often used to represent important concepts, such as the 7 days of creation and the 7 seals of Revelation. In some cultures, the number is considered to be unlucky and is associated with death and evil. In others, it is seen as a lucky number and is associated with good luck and fortune.