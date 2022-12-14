Nepali Momo Recipe: Enjoy the taste of Nepalese dumplings

Nepali Momo Photo by wikimedia commons

The Nepalese Momo (Meat Dumplings) recipe uses a specific kind of Nepalese unleavened bread called "roti." This authentic, regional-specific ingredient is used to wrap the filling so that it gives an interesting texture and flavor when cooked.

What is Nepali Momo?

Momo is Nepali dumplings typically filled with spiced ground meat (usually lamb, chicken, pork, or beef) and served with a dipping sauce. They are pretty similar to Tibetan momos and Chinese jiaozi.

Nepali momos are usually steamed, but can also be pan-fried or deep-fried. The dough is made from flour, water, and baking soda, and the fillings can vary widely. Common ingredients in the filling include onion, ginger, garlic, green onion, cilantro, salt, pepper, and ground meat.

Momos can be served as an appetizer or main course. they are often eaten as street food in Nepal and Tibet. In Nepal, they are traditionally served with a tomato-based dipping sauce called achar. In Tibet, they are often served with yak butter tea.

If you've never had Nepali momo before, this recipe is a great place to start! The homemade dough is easy to work with and the filling is flavorful and hearty. Serve these dumplings with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy!

What is the Recipe?

Nepali momos are a type of dumpling that is popular in Nepal. They are typically made with ground meat, vegetables, and spices, and steamed in a bamboo basket.

Nepali momos can be made with either beef or chicken, and the fillings can vary depending on your preference. Common vegetable fillings include cabbage, onion, and garlic. For the spice lovers out there, you can also add ginger, chili pepper, and cumin to your momos.

Making Nepali momos at home is quite easy, and only requires a few simple ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen. The hardest part is rolling the dough into perfect little balls, but even that gets easier with practice.

So what are you waiting for? Give this delicious Nepali momo recipe a try!

What to Serve with Nepali Momo (Nepalese Meat Dumplings)?

There are a few different ways that you can serve Nepali momo. The most popular way is to steam them, but you can also fry or bake them.

If you are steaming your momo, you will want to serve them with a dipping sauce. The most popular dipping sauces for momo are achar (a Nepali pickle sauce) and chutney (a Nepali tomato-based sauce).

If you are frying or baking your mom, you can serve them with any type of dipping sauce that you like. Some popular dipping sauces for fried or baked momo include ketchup, soy sauce, and sweet and sour sauce.

How to Cook Nepali Momo (Nepalese Meat Dumplings)\

There are two main types of Nepali momo: fried and steamed. Fried momos are cooked in a pan with oil, while steamed momos are cooked in a steamer.

To cook Nepali momo, you will need the following:

1. ground meat (beef, chicken, pork, or lamb)

2. onion

3. garlic

4. ginger

5. salt

6. pepper

7. cumin powder

8. garam masala powder

9.ajinomoto (optional)

10. chopped green onion (for garnish)

11. Nepal chili sauce or hot sauce (for dipping)

12. momos wrappers (you can buy these at the Asian grocery store or make your own with wonton wrappers)

Fill a small bowl with water and set it aside. In a large bowl, mix ground meat, onion, garlic, ginger, salt, pepper, cumin powder, garam masala powder, and Ajinomoto (if using). To make the filling mixture less sticky so that it's easy to work with, add 1-2 tablespoons of water at a time until the desired consistency is achieved.

To prepare the momos wrappers, take one wrapper and dip your finger in the bowl of water. Gently run your damp finger along the edges of the wrapper to moisten them slightly so they will stick together when you fold them.

Place 1-2 tablespoons of the filling mixture in the center of the wrapper. Fold the wrapper in half to form a half-moon shape, then pleat the edges to seal in the filling.

To cook the momos, heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry the momos for 2-3 minutes per side until they are browned and cooked through. Serve immediately with Nepal chili sauce or hot sauce.

Recipe Variations

There are countless ways to enjoy momo. Here are just a few ideas to get you started:

-Try different fillings! In addition to the traditional pork or chicken, momo can be made with beef, lamb, shrimp, veggies, and more.

-Get creative with the dipping sauces. If you want to keep it simple, go for soy sauce or chili sauce. But you could also try a peanut sauce, tamarind chutney, or sweet and sour sauce.

-Make them your own by adding your favorite spices and herbs to the filling and/or dipping sauces.

- Switch up the cooking method and bake or pan-fry your momo instead of steaming them.