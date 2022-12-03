The Current Strep A Outbreaks and Health suggestions to prevent it

Sick Child Photo by pexels

Strep A is a bacterium, called Group A β-hemolytic streptococcus, that lives in the nose and throat of people with healthy immune systems. It's around 25% of cases of sore throat, and it causes LESS than 1 % of all pharyngeal infections. But if your child has Strep A, they MAY have some other illness or infection on top of it - for example, lung disease or ENA (infectious inflammation). Strep A spreads from close contact with an infected person by spitting into the air or touching things that someone then touches.

What is Strep A?

When it comes to strep throat, two main types of bacteria can cause the infection: Group A Streptococcus and Group B Streptococcus. Group A is the most common type of strep throat bacteria and is responsible for the majority of strep throat infections. Group B strep is less common, but can still cause a serious throat infection.

Strep A is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can cause severe throat pain and other symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. The bacteria are spread through contact with respiratory secretions (such as saliva or mucus) from an infected person. Strep A can also be spread through contact with contaminated surfaces, such as doorknobs, countertops, or toys.

If left untreated, strep A can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or rheumatic fever. Therefore, it is important to see a doctor if you or your child develops any symptoms of strep throat.

What are the signs and symptoms of contracting a Strep A infection?

If your child has a sore throat, fever, or headache, they may have strep A. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and red, rash-like bumps on the back of the throat. If your child has any of these symptoms, it's important to see a doctor right away so they can get the proper treatment.

How does Strep A spread from child to child?

When children are near one another, Streptococcus pyogenes( a species of Gram-positive ) or strep A, can spread quickly and easily. The bacteria is spread through respiratory droplets, which means that when an infected child coughs or sneezes, the droplets containing the strep A bacteria can land in the mouths or noses of nearby children. In some cases, the bacteria can also be spread through food or drinks contaminated with strep A.

Because strep A is so contagious, it is important for parents to be aware of the symptoms of the infection and to keep their children home from school or child care if they are sick. If your child has a sore throat, fever, or other symptoms of strep A, make sure to take them to the doctor so they can be properly diagnosed and treated.

You are preventing your child from catching the infection.

There are a few things that parents can do to help prevent their child from catching strep A infection:

1. Keep them away from sick people. This means keeping them home from school or daycare if they are sick, and not sending them to playdates with kids who are sick.

2. Teach them good hygiene habits. This means teaching them to wash their hands often, especially before they eat. They should also avoid sharing drinks or food with others.

3. Make sure they get vaccinated against the strep A bacteria. The vaccine is usually given as a shot, and it is most effective if your child gets it before they are exposed to the bacteria.

Treatment options for adults, teens, and children with Strep A.

There are a few different treatment options available for those who have contracted Strep A. For adults, teens, and children, the most common treatment option is antibiotics. Antibiotics help to kill the bacteria that cause the infection. There are many different types of antibiotics available. Some common antibiotics used to treat strep A include penicillin, erythromycin, and cephalosporins. It is important to finish taking all of the antibiotics even if you start to feel better. This helps to ensure that all of the bacteria are gone and prevents the infection from returning. If you stop taking the antibiotic too soon, the infection could come back and it could be harder to treat.

There are a few other things that you can do at home to help relieve some of the symptoms associated with strep A. Getting plenty of rest, drinking lots of fluids, and gargling with warm salt water can help to soothe a sore throat. Taking over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help to reduce fever and pain.