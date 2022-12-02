Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry Talk About The High Stakes In Bombshell Trailer For Their First Netflix Series

Meghan Markle (the Duchess of Sussex) and her husband Prince Harry are close to releasing their first Netflix TV series "The Royal Conversations." They talk in this article about how they juggle the multiple projects they both have on their plates, how they hope to entertain and educate people with their show, what audiences can expect from it, and more.

The duo talks about the stakes

The duke and duchess spoke about the high stakes in their new Netflix series, "Heart of Invictus," during a recent interview.

"I think the stakes are high for us right now," said Harry. "Because if this goes wrong, then we could potentially lose everything."
"Invictus is everything to us," Meghan added. "It's our life's work. It's our passion."
The couple acknowledged that they had put a lot on the line with their highly-anticipated show, which will give an intimate look at their lives as they continue to step back from royal duties.
"A lot is riding on this," said Harry. "But I think we're up for the challenge."

Teases of the first Netflix series

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first Netflix series is sure to be a bombshell.

The couple signed a deal with the streaming giant earlier this year, and they're currently working on an as-yet-untitled docuseries about their work with various charitable organizations. And if the trailer is any indication, it's going to be very, very candid.

"I'm just so proud of my wife," Prince Harry says in the clip, which teases some of the couple's upcoming appearances. "She's amazing."

But it's not all roses: The two also open up about the high stakes of their new venture. "Everything that we do is ferociously attacked," Markle says at one point.

Created a “retreat for global citizens” which is the global headquarters for their charitable foundation

The Sussexes have long been committed to using their platform to champion various causes, and their new Netflix series will be no different. In the trailer, which was released on Sunday, the couple gives a sneak peek at their upcoming documentary series, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

In one particularly powerful scene, Meghan opens up about the difficulties of being in the spotlight and how it has affected her mental health. "I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair," she says. "And that's the part that's hard to reconcile."
Harry also addresses the toll that the tabloid scrutiny has taken on him and his family. "I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum," he says about his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

The couple announced earlier this year that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and would be splitting their time between the UK and North America. As part of their new independent lifestyle, they have launched their charitable foundation, Archewell.

The foundation's first project is a partnership with Procter & Gamble to create a "retreat for global citizens, " the global headquarters for their charitable foundation. The retreat will offer programs and resources focused on mental health and well-being, with a particular focus on young people.

Discuss the stories that will be featured on the show

The series will feature several stories about the couple's life, work, and philanthropy. In one episode, the couple will discuss their decision to step back from royal duties. They will also talk about their work with various charities, including their work with victims of landmines. Additionally, the series will feature several other stories about the couple's life together.

On how they hope to connect people with passions and add to what is already in place.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hope that their new Netflix series, "Heart of Invictus," will help people connect with their passions and add to what is already in place. The couple has been working tirelessly to use their platform to uplift others and continue to break down barriers.

"Heart of Invictus" will feature stories of real people from around the world who have faced incredible challenges. The series will follow them as they prepare for and compete in the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event founded by Prince Harry.

The couple believes that by sharing these inspiring stories, they can help others see the potential within themselves to overcome anything. They also hope that the series will encourage people to get involved in their communities and make a difference in the world.

