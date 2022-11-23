California Saves Millions By Aiding Struggling Families Stuck With Unpaid Utility Bills

Lord Ganesh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wmc4m_0jKm0Dbg00
California Public Utilities CommissionPhoto bywikimedia commons

Struggling families with a history of unpaid utility bills, by the 11th-hour emergency aid, to cut their monthly bill. In California, needy households who need help paying for their monthly utilities get that assistance from a San Francisco-based program called CleanWeb and will now be helped at no cost to them through Governor Jerry Brown's Emergency Subsidies for Gas and Electric Program

Struggling Families in California With Unpaid Utility Bills Get A Second Chance

According to a recent report, nearly one in five California families struggles to pay their utility bills. This is especially true for low-income families, who are often forced to choose between paying for necessities like food and housing and paying their utility bills.

The good news is that California is taking steps to help these struggling families. A new program called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides financial assistance to low-income households who are behind on their utility bills.

This program is administered by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and is funded by utility companies and ratepayers. It provides up to $1000 per household per year to help pay past-due utility bills.

LIHEAP is available to any low-income household in California that needs help paying their utility bills. To apply, households must apply and provide proof of income and residency. Once approved, households will receive a one-time payment that will go toward their outstanding utility balance.

This program has already helped thousands of struggling Californian families catch up on their utility bills and avoid having their utilities shut off. And it's saving taxpayers millions of dollars each year by keeping people in their homes and out of expensive shelters or hospitals.

If you or someone you know is struggling to pay their utility bills, I encourage you to apply for this program. It could be the difference between making ends meet and falling behind.

New Program Will Aid The Homeless And Those Struggling To Keep Up With Utility Escrow Payments

A new program implemented in California will help those who are struggling to keep up with utility escrow payments. This will not only aid the homeless but also families who are just barely keeping up with their mortgages or rent. The program is set up as a one-time payment and will be available to anyone who needs it.

This is a much-needed relief for many Californians, as the cost of living continues to rise. This will help ensure that everyone has a place to live and that they can keep up with their Utility Escrow Payments. If you or someone you know is struggling to keep up with utility escrow payments, please encourage them to apply for this program.

How Much Money Will This Save The State?

It's no secret that California is in the midst of a budget crisis. The state is facing a $16 billion deficit, and Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed deep cuts to social services as a way to close the gap.

One area that has come under scrutiny is the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps struggling families pay their utility bills. Last year, the program cost the state $250 million.

But a new report from the National Consumer Law Center shows that LIHEAP saves the state money in the long run. The report found that for every dollar spent on LIHEAP, the state saved an average of $2.50 in other costs, such as healthcare and public safety.

So while Gov. Brown may be looking for ways to cut spending, gutting LIHEAP would cost the state more money in the long run.

What Other Ways Can We Help Struggled Families?

There are several ways that we can help struggling families who are stuck with unpaid utility bills. One way is to provide them with financial assistance so that they can pay their bills and avoid further hardship. Another way is to help them find employment so that they can earn a livable wage and support their families. Additionally, we can also connect them with resources like food banks and clothing pantries so that they can get the necessities that they need. Lastly, we can advocate for policies that will help these families get out of poverty and improve their overall quality of life.

Conclusion

In a state as wealthy as California, no one should have to worry about not being able to pay their utility bills. That's why it's so heartening to see that the state is taking steps to help those who are struggling with unpaid bills. Not only does this assist families in need, but it also helps prevent utility companies from shutting off services. It's a win-win for everyone involved, and we can only hope that other states will follow suit.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# California# california news# california unpaid utility bill# California news today# Latest Us news

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a passionate writer, and I mostly write about travel blogs. Hope you like it and please make sure to keep supporting, thank you.

N/A
1862 followers

More from Lord Ganesh

Peter Lynch:The One Who Beat Wall Street

Left to right Peter Lynch, Mark Peters, and Eric IsaacsPhoto byflickr. Peter Lynch is the one that beat Wall Street. But he does more than just being a CEO and investor, Peter has many different aliases for himself to his most recent alias. He's a 'local boy made good,' but in reality, he just wanted to have a little fun comparing himself to General George Patton.

Read full story
1 comments

The Stock Market Crash of 1929 and the Great Depression

Before The Crash, the United States economy was experiencing an unparalleled boom. More people owned stock than ever before and more labor unions were present for workers. In 1929, the Roaring Twenties came crashing to a halt with accountants frantically calculating what would happen if everyone wanted their money back at once. The Giant President Hoover Dam of Commerce named sell-offs and destructions of businesses up and down Wall Street so that the middle and lower classes get most of the attention. What will happen in 2020 when current income inequality is bigger than it has been since 1929?

Read full story
2 comments

Upper Mustang Trekking: The Forbidden Kingdom in Nepal

Himla, the forbidden kingdom of Nepal is an unexplored area. In this kingdom, there is no predictable future. So while trekking in Upper Mustang Trekking, forget about a familiar route to follow.

Read full story

Paul the Octopus: How The Soccer Star's Death Affected The People Of Germany?

Paul the Octopus became a hero and folk legend in Germany when he correctly predicted the outcome of eight soccer matches, including Germany's games in the 2010 World Cup final and the UEFA Euro 2008. Check out this article to read about how Paul came to become world famous.

Read full story

Equality Wins: US Senate Passes Bill Protecting Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages

The US Senate just voted in favor of a bill that protects same-sex and interracial marriages! This is a huge victory for equality and love. The bill, which passed with bipartisan support, will now head to the House of Representatives for further consideration. If it gives there, it will be sent to the White House for President to sign into law.

Read full story

The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation

You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.

Read full story

Sundar Pichai: From A Poor Family In India To CEO Of Google

The story of Sundar Pichai is a powerful one. He grew up in a poor family in India and was sent to the U.S. for his studies, where he eventually went on to become Google's CEO. This blog article covers Sundar's journey from poverty to success.

Read full story
1 comments

What NASA's New Artemis Rocket Means For The Future?

After 50 years of being stalled, a journey to the moon has begun. The recently launched NASA tube-launched spacecraft is on course to send humans back to the moon in 2024. This new program will explore what their exploration would look like if they were going anywhere beyond low earth orbit and exploring the future of space exploration while providing us with new challenges, methods, and technologies.

Read full story

Opinion: Slicon Valley: Why Europe Needs One, Too?

One of the world's most original tech hubs, Silicon Valley, has an unparalleled concentration of public companies from a fleeting list of sectors that includes high-tech, consumer-technology, and semiconductor manufacturing. Why does Europe have no Silicon Valley? When it comes to startups, for now at least, Europeans naturally flock to Silicon Valley as a place to learn and express themselves. But this dependency needs to end.

Read full story

U.S. judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan

The president is facing a heap of opposition as he tries to expand debt relief for people who have as much as $200,000 in student loans. A federal judge has struck down the president's proposal and sided with the Department of Education.

Read full story
82 comments

Pure American Muscle: The 1967 Ford Mustang

If you were to take a look at the Mustang's success in the early 60s and then again with the introduction of the Mustang II, it seemed like Ford had lost its touch. The new Mustang was supposed to turn that around. It was different from previous models, but this time it was for the better.

Read full story

Qatar Unveils Stadium 974: World's First Transportable Stadium

Even before its first game, Stadium 974 made history. The structure, made completely from shipping containers and steel modular components, is the first demountable, weather-covered football stadium in the world. This building pays tribute to Qatar's longstanding tradition of world trade and its maritime culture, both of which are evident in the design. For instance, it took exactly 974 shipping containers for construction. It's situated on the waterfront in the portside area and the sight of Doha's coastal cityscape, with fans feeling the cool breeze from the Arabian Gulf rolling in.

Read full story
3 comments

The Madman Of The Middle East: The Terrifying Legacy Of Colonel Gaddafi

For four decades, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi has been the madman of the Middle East, calling to mind brutal dictators from Adolf Hitler to Pol Pot and Saddam Hussein. Recently, he has become one of the most reviled figures on Earth, as his paranoia has led him to commit horrific acts of violence against his citizens. Now that he is gone from power, there are lessons to be learned from his destructive legacy. We must learn from these lessons so history doesn’t repeat itself in other parts of the world.

Read full story
24 comments

How Fascism Rose to Power: The Benito Mussolini Story

Few men have had such an impact on the course of history as Benito Mussolini. The fascist dictator of Italy from 1922 to 1943, he helped lay the foundation for World War II and the rise of Nazi Germany in the late 1930s. Adolf Hitler—the leader of the Nazis—credited Mussolini as his inspiration, even saying he would have never made it to power without Mussolini’s example. Learn more about this influential and controversial man with this fascinating look at Benito Mussolini and how fascism rose to power under his leadership in Italy in the early 20th century.

Read full story

Unprecedented Global Chip Shortage Pushes Electric Vehicle Delays Into Years

Electric vehicles have gained a lot of traction recently, as they’ve become both cheaper to produce and more accessible to the general public. Some electric vehicle companies are even rumored to be at least doubling their production shortly, which has led to an unprecedented global shortage of chips that power electric cars—which could delay those companies from reaching their goals.

Read full story
2 comments

Hachiko's Legacy of Loyalty: The Faithful Dog Story

Hachiko was, without question, the most loyal dog in all of Japan and perhaps even the entire world. Many people will recognize his story from the movie Hachi that came out in 2009 (starring Richard Gere), but Hachiko’s life story started long before that – and it ended much too soon, with heartbreak and devastation following hard on its heels. This is Hachiko’s legacy of loyalty – and how you can apply his example to your own life by thinking about what’s truly important to you.

Read full story

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.

Read full story
17 comments

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

On the evening of June 22, 1983, 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi vanished without a trace after leaving her piano lesson in Rome, Italy. She never returned home and was never seen again. Her family was informed that she had run away, but they knew that something wasn’t right as it was completely out of character for her to do so. This case has been heavily investigated by the Vatican and various private investigators, but still, no sign of Emanuela Orlandi has ever been found and the disappearance remains unsolved to this day. The disappearance of Orlandi sparked an intense media frenzy in Italy that has resulted in the case being called “Italy’s most famous mystery”.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia Brown

Imagine yourself at 16 years old. You're in a relationship with a man who's older than you, someone you trust. One night, you go with him to his house and he asks you to do something you're not comfortable with. You say no, and he gets angry. He pulls out a gun and forces you to do what he wants. Terrified and convinced that you're going to die, you comply.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy