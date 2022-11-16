Sundar Pichai: From A Poor Family In India To CEO Of Google

Lord Ganesh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SmqjI_0jD7vUB200
SundarFlickr

The story of Sundar Pichai is a powerful one. He grew up in a poor family in India and was sent to the U.S. for his studies, where he eventually went on to become Google's CEO. This blog article covers Sundar's journey from poverty to success.

Early Life

Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai, India on July 12, 1972. His father, Regunatha Pichai, was an electrical engineer at the British conglomerate GEC, and his mother, Lakshmi, was a stenographer. Sundar has two younger brothers—Srihari and Dilip.

As a child, Sundar was not formally educated; he instead learned to read and write Tamil at his grandmother's house. When he was ten years old, his family moved from Madurai to Chennai (then known as Madras), where he attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School.

In 1988, Sundar enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur), one of the country's most prestigious engineering schools. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering in 1993.

College and Early Career

After graduation, Pichai worked for a steel company in India before moving to the United States to pursue a master's degree at Stanford University. He then worked as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company before joining Google in 2004.

Pichai quickly rose through the ranks at Google, overseeing the development of several key products including Gmail and Google Chrome. He became CEO of Google in 2015, making him one of the most powerful executives in Silicon Valley.

Despite his success, Pichai remains humble and down-to-earth. He is known for his simple lifestyle and his focus on product innovation. Under his leadership, Google has continued to grow and thrive, cementing its position as one of the world's most important technology companies.

Google

Pichai rose through the ranks at Google over the next decade, eventually becoming the company’s CEO in 2015. Under Pichai’s leadership, Google has continued to proliferate, expanding into new markets and products. In 2017, Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, announced that Pichai had been appointed its CEO as well.

Today, Sundar Pichai is one of the most successful executives in Silicon Valley. He is widely respected for his technical expertise and vision for the future of technology.

Notable Achievements

Under Sundar's leadership, Google has continued to grow and innovate. The company has launched new products like Google Home and Pixel smartphones, developed groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology like DeepMind, and expanded its reach into new markets like China and India. Sundar has also been a champion of diversity and inclusion at Google, leading the company's efforts to improve the representation of women and minorities in its workforce.

Sundar Pichai is one of the most accomplished leaders in the tech industry today. He has overcome many challenges in his life – from growing up poor

Conclusion

It is truly amazing what Sundar Pichai has achieved in his life. He comes from a very humble background and yet he has managed to become the CEO of one of the most successful companies in the world. His story is an inspiration to us all and it just goes to show that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Thank you for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Biography# Sundar Pichai# Google# Journal# inspiring story

Comments / 0

Published by

I am a passionate writer, and I mostly write about travel blogs. Hope you like it and please make sure to keep supporting, thank you.

N/A
1665 followers

More from Lord Ganesh

Upper Mustang Trekking: The Forbidden Kingdom in Nepal

Himla, the forbidden kingdom of Nepal is an unexplored area. In this kingdom, there is no predictable future. So while trekking in Upper Mustang Trekking, forget about a familiar route to follow.

Read full story

Paul the Octopus: How The Soccer Star's Death Affected The People Of Germany?

Paul the Octopus became a hero and folk legend in Germany when he correctly predicted the outcome of eight soccer matches, including Germany's games in the 2010 World Cup final and the UEFA Euro 2008. Check out this article to read about how Paul came to become world famous.

Read full story

Equality Wins: US Senate Passes Bill Protecting Same-Sex and Interracial Marriages

The US Senate just voted in favor of a bill that protects same-sex and interracial marriages! This is a huge victory for equality and love. The bill, which passed with bipartisan support, will now head to the House of Representatives for further consideration. If it gives there, it will be sent to the White House for President to sign into law.

Read full story

The Power of Vipassana Meditation: A Technique for Inner Transformation

You may have heard of Vipassana meditation, but do you know what it is and what it can do for you?. Vipassana, which means "insight meditation," is a technique that helps you to see things as they are. It's a way of looking at reality without any filters, and it can be a powerful tool for inner transformation. The purpose of Vipassana is to see the true nature of reality and to liberate yourself from the suffering caused by our delusions.

Read full story

What NASA's New Artemis Rocket Means For The Future?

After 50 years of being stalled, a journey to the moon has begun. The recently launched NASA tube-launched spacecraft is on course to send humans back to the moon in 2024. This new program will explore what their exploration would look like if they were going anywhere beyond low earth orbit and exploring the future of space exploration while providing us with new challenges, methods, and technologies.

Read full story

Opinion: Slicon Valley: Why Europe Needs One, Too?

One of the world's most original tech hubs, Silicon Valley, has an unparalleled concentration of public companies from a fleeting list of sectors that includes high-tech, consumer-technology, and semiconductor manufacturing. Why does Europe have no Silicon Valley? When it comes to startups, for now at least, Europeans naturally flock to Silicon Valley as a place to learn and express themselves. But this dependency needs to end.

Read full story

U.S. judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan

The president is facing a heap of opposition as he tries to expand debt relief for people who have as much as $200,000 in student loans. A federal judge has struck down the president's proposal and sided with the Department of Education.

Read full story
81 comments

Pure American Muscle: The 1967 Ford Mustang

If you were to take a look at the Mustang's success in the early 60s and then again with the introduction of the Mustang II, it seemed like Ford had lost its touch. The new Mustang was supposed to turn that around. It was different from previous models, but this time it was for the better.

Read full story

Qatar Unveils Stadium 974: World's First Transportable Stadium

Even before its first game, Stadium 974 made history. The structure, made completely from shipping containers and steel modular components, is the first demountable, weather-covered football stadium in the world. This building pays tribute to Qatar's longstanding tradition of world trade and its maritime culture, both of which are evident in the design. For instance, it took exactly 974 shipping containers for construction. It's situated on the waterfront in the portside area and the sight of Doha's coastal cityscape, with fans feeling the cool breeze from the Arabian Gulf rolling in.

Read full story
3 comments

The Madman Of The Middle East: The Terrifying Legacy Of Colonel Gaddafi

For four decades, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi has been the madman of the Middle East, calling to mind brutal dictators from Adolf Hitler to Pol Pot and Saddam Hussein. Recently, he has become one of the most reviled figures on Earth, as his paranoia has led him to commit horrific acts of violence against his citizens. Now that he is gone from power, there are lessons to be learned from his destructive legacy. We must learn from these lessons so history doesn’t repeat itself in other parts of the world.

Read full story
24 comments

How Fascism Rose to Power: The Benito Mussolini Story

Few men have had such an impact on the course of history as Benito Mussolini. The fascist dictator of Italy from 1922 to 1943, he helped lay the foundation for World War II and the rise of Nazi Germany in the late 1930s. Adolf Hitler—the leader of the Nazis—credited Mussolini as his inspiration, even saying he would have never made it to power without Mussolini’s example. Learn more about this influential and controversial man with this fascinating look at Benito Mussolini and how fascism rose to power under his leadership in Italy in the early 20th century.

Read full story

Unprecedented Global Chip Shortage Pushes Electric Vehicle Delays Into Years

Electric vehicles have gained a lot of traction recently, as they’ve become both cheaper to produce and more accessible to the general public. Some electric vehicle companies are even rumored to be at least doubling their production shortly, which has led to an unprecedented global shortage of chips that power electric cars—which could delay those companies from reaching their goals.

Read full story
2 comments

Hachiko's Legacy of Loyalty: The Faithful Dog Story

Hachiko was, without question, the most loyal dog in all of Japan and perhaps even the entire world. Many people will recognize his story from the movie Hachi that came out in 2009 (starring Richard Gere), but Hachiko’s life story started long before that – and it ended much too soon, with heartbreak and devastation following hard on its heels. This is Hachiko’s legacy of loyalty – and how you can apply his example to your own life by thinking about what’s truly important to you.

Read full story

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.

Read full story
3 comments

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

On the evening of June 22, 1983, 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi vanished without a trace after leaving her piano lesson in Rome, Italy. She never returned home and was never seen again. Her family was informed that she had run away, but they knew that something wasn’t right as it was completely out of character for her to do so. This case has been heavily investigated by the Vatican and various private investigators, but still, no sign of Emanuela Orlandi has ever been found and the disappearance remains unsolved to this day. The disappearance of Orlandi sparked an intense media frenzy in Italy that has resulted in the case being called “Italy’s most famous mystery”.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia Brown

Imagine yourself at 16 years old. You're in a relationship with a man who's older than you, someone you trust. One night, you go with him to his house and he asks you to do something you're not comfortable with. You say no, and he gets angry. He pulls out a gun and forces you to do what he wants. Terrified and convinced that you're going to die, you comply.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and Greatness

Jimmie Foxx, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Al SimmonsWikimedia Commons. When Lou Gehrig took the now-famous speech that was cut short by ALS and concluded, “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth” at Yankee Stadium, he probably wasn’t thinking about how he would be remembered forever. But like so many memorable moments in history, it wasn’t planned that way. It was a lucky accident of circumstance. The events of July 4th, 1939 were far from ordinary. Gehrig had been suffering from the degenerative illness for years and his physical decline made playing baseball impossible.

Read full story

The Enduring Mystery Of Amelia Earhart

Amelia Earhart is one of the most famous aviatrixes in history. She was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as well as one of the first people to fly across the Pacific from Honolulu to Oakland, California.

Read full story
10 comments

The Citadel of Aleppo: A Timeless Symbol of Strength and Endurance

The Citadel of Aleppo is one of the oldest castles in the world, and it's also one of the most cherished symbols of Syria's rich history. For centuries, it has stood as a testament to the endurance and strength of the Syrian people.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy