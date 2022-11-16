Sundar Pichai: From A Poor Family In India To CEO Of Google

Sundar Flickr

The story of Sundar Pichai is a powerful one. He grew up in a poor family in India and was sent to the U.S. for his studies, where he eventually went on to become Google's CEO. This blog article covers Sundar's journey from poverty to success.

Early Life

Sundar Pichai was born in Madurai, India on July 12, 1972. His father, Regunatha Pichai, was an electrical engineer at the British conglomerate GEC, and his mother, Lakshmi, was a stenographer. Sundar has two younger brothers—Srihari and Dilip.

As a child, Sundar was not formally educated; he instead learned to read and write Tamil at his grandmother's house. When he was ten years old, his family moved from Madurai to Chennai (then known as Madras), where he attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School.

In 1988, Sundar enrolled at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur), one of the country's most prestigious engineering schools. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering in 1993.

College and Early Career

After graduation, Pichai worked for a steel company in India before moving to the United States to pursue a master's degree at Stanford University. He then worked as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company before joining Google in 2004.

Pichai quickly rose through the ranks at Google, overseeing the development of several key products including Gmail and Google Chrome. He became CEO of Google in 2015, making him one of the most powerful executives in Silicon Valley.

Despite his success, Pichai remains humble and down-to-earth. He is known for his simple lifestyle and his focus on product innovation. Under his leadership, Google has continued to grow and thrive, cementing its position as one of the world's most important technology companies.

Google

Pichai rose through the ranks at Google over the next decade, eventually becoming the company’s CEO in 2015. Under Pichai’s leadership, Google has continued to proliferate, expanding into new markets and products. In 2017, Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, announced that Pichai had been appointed its CEO as well.

Today, Sundar Pichai is one of the most successful executives in Silicon Valley. He is widely respected for his technical expertise and vision for the future of technology.

Notable Achievements

Under Sundar's leadership, Google has continued to grow and innovate. The company has launched new products like Google Home and Pixel smartphones, developed groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology like DeepMind, and expanded its reach into new markets like China and India. Sundar has also been a champion of diversity and inclusion at Google, leading the company's efforts to improve the representation of women and minorities in its workforce.

Sundar Pichai is one of the most accomplished leaders in the tech industry today. He has overcome many challenges in his life – from growing up poor

Conclusion

It is truly amazing what Sundar Pichai has achieved in his life. He comes from a very humble background and yet he has managed to become the CEO of one of the most successful companies in the world. His story is an inspiration to us all and it just goes to show that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Thank you for reading!