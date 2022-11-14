U.S. judge strikes down Biden's student debt relief plan

The president is facing a heap of opposition as he tries to expand debt relief for people who have as much as $200,000 in student loans. A federal judge has struck down the president's proposal and sided with the Department of Education.

The case is significant because it's the first time a ruling has gone against the president on one of his major policy initiatives. The decision could also make it harder for the administration to offer debt relief to more people.

The judge's ruling could affect up to 42 million Americans who have student loans. The decision is a blow to the president, who has made expanding access to affordable education one of his top priorities.

Overview of current debt relief proposals

A federal judge in Texas has struck down a student loan debt relief plan promulgated by the Biden administration. The plan would have forgiven $1.4 trillion in student loan debt for approximately 42 million Americans.

The judge ruled that the plan was unlawful because it violated the separation of powers enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. The case will likely be appealed to a higher court.

The ruling is a setback for the Biden administration, which had made student loan debt relief a key part of its agenda. The administration has argued that the student loan debt burden is preventing millions of Americans from achieving financial stability and homeownership.

There are currently several other debt relief proposals being considered by Congress, but it is unclear if any of them will gain traction in light of this ruling.

Comparison of Cuomo and Biden's proposals

President Biden's proposal to cancel $10,000 of student debt for federal borrowers was struck down by a federal judge in Texas on Wednesday. The ruling is a major setback for the president's plan to provide relief to tens of millions of Americans struggling with student loan debt.

In contrast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed a more targeted approach to student loan debt relief. Under Cuomo's plan, up to $25,000 in student loan debt would be forgiven for New Yorkers who attend state colleges and universities and agree to live and work in the state for five years after graduation.

Cuomo's plan is significantly narrower in scope than Biden's proposed nationwide cancellation of student debt, but it would provide targeted relief to those who need it most. It remains to be seen whether Cuomo's plan will gain traction in the legislature, but it is clear that he is committed to providing relief to students struggling with debt.

Factors on the Supreme Court's considerations when determining legislative powers

The Supreme Court has several factors to consider when determining whether or not a particular legislative power is constitutional. These include:
1) The nature of the power being exercised: Is it a power enumerated explicitly in the Constitution? If so, then the Court will give it more weight.
2) The history and tradition of the power being exercised: Has this power been used in the past, and if so, how? This can help the Court understand whether or not the power is being used in its intended manner.
3) The effect of exercising power: What will be the consequences of allowing this power to be used? Will it have a positive or negative impact on society?
4) The need for the exercise of power: Is there a pressing need for this power to be used to achieve a legitimate goal? If so, then the Court is more likely to find it constitutional.
5) The extent of the exercise of the power: How much authority does Congress want to give to this particular legislative body? It may be struck down as unconstitutional if it is too broad.

