Qatar Unveils Stadium 974: World's First Transportable Stadium

Even before its first game, Stadium 974 made history. The structure, made completely from shipping containers and steel modular components, is the first demountable, weather-covered football stadium in the world. This building pays tribute to Qatar's longstanding tradition of world trade and its maritime culture, both of which are evident in the design. For instance, it took exactly 974 shipping containers for construction. It's situated on the waterfront in the portside area and the sight of Doha's coastal cityscape, with fans feeling the cool breeze from the Arabian Gulf rolling in.

After the tournament, the containers and superstructure will be recycled. A waterfront development boasting fantastic amenities for the local community will be created as well as a lively hub for business. While Stadium 974 may not have a permanent existence on Earth, its legacy will likely be permanent.

