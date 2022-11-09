The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

Blood Wikimedia Commons

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.

What is golden blood?

Golden blood is a rare blood type that can't be found in any other person. It is so rare that there are only around 10-50 people with this type of blood on Earth.

This type of blood comes from a genetic mutation and it is not contagious. When two people with golden blood reproduce, they have one chance out of four to give birth to a child with golden blood.

The ratio of golden blood carriers to non-carriers is 1/100,000, making it one of the rarest types of human beings on earth. One way to find out if you have golden blood is by taking an ABO test; these tests check for antibodies in your blood that would cause incompatibilities. If you do turn out to be a carrier of the mutant gene, it will never change your ABO classification but could show up as an incompatibility during pregnancy.

How rare is it?

Although it's not as rare as double O negative or A positive, there are only about 10 people with AB blood type. With a world population of 7 billion, that's about one person for every 1,300 people. That number could be even lower because many people are unaware of their blood type. It is estimated that about 3% of Caucasians have AB blood type and about 2% of African Americans have it. One theory has suggested that there may be a genetic link to why such a small percentage of the world has this blood type.

Those who do have AB blood type often feel like they're part of a special group because so few people share their rare quality. They also tend to go through life never feeling guilty about receiving transfusions from those with the same blood type. However, those with AB blood should beware before giving any blood themselves. If someone has an allergic reaction from giving out an incorrect transfusion, this person could die because they don't know if they will receive an emergency transfusion of their AB-type blood or somebody else's donor type--in other words somebody else's incompatible Golden (AB-) blood type.

A majority of these reactions occur when donors give out plasma donations because it leaves traces of different types on the recipient's body when administered--making them vulnerable to a fatal reaction.

What are the benefits?

There are many benefits to being a rare blood type. First and foremost, people with AB-type blood are less likely to react to a transfusion as their immune systems do not recognize other types of blood as foreign. Furthermore, it is difficult for an individual with this type of blood to contract diseases like AIDS because their red cells lack the antibody that identifies HIV and aids in its spread. Finally, this type of blood can be used for bone marrow transplants because their cells will not be rejected by either donor or recipient.

Are there any drawbacks?

This type of blood is found in less than 1% of the population, so it's extremely difficult to find a match for those who have this type. Due to this rarity, it can also be more expensive for hospitals to maintain sufficient stocks for patients who need transfusions. Additionally, people with this blood type will not be able to receive certain vaccinations due to incompatibility with their immune systems. A person with AB- blood can still donate to someone with A+, B+, O+, and AB+.