Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi

On the evening of June 22, 1983, 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi vanished without a trace after leaving her piano lesson in Rome, Italy. She never returned home and was never seen again. Her family was informed that she had run away, but they knew that something wasn’t right as it was completely out of character for her to do so. This case has been heavily investigated by the Vatican and various private investigators, but still, no sign of Emanuela Orlandi has ever been found and the disappearance remains unsolved to this day. The disappearance of Orlandi sparked an intense media frenzy in Italy that has resulted in the case being called “Italy’s most famous mystery”.

Emanuela Orlandi's Background

Emanuela was born in Rome to a family from the Region of Marche, Italy. Her father was a major in the Italian Carabinieri and her mother was a professor at the University of Rome La Sapienza. Emanuela attended an all-girls Catholic school for her secondary education and graduated with honors in modern languages. She then went on to study at the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literature, also known as La Sapienza, where she majored in English language and literature.

The Day of Her Disappearance

Emanuela was last seen on June 22nd, 1983. The 15-year-old had left her apartment to go to a music lesson nearby and never made it there. To this day, no one has any idea what happened to her. She is still considered missing, presumed dead. There are many theories as to why she disappeared including that she was kidnapped by the mafia or taken against her will by priests. However, these theories have not been proven. We do know that about 18 months after Emanuela went missing, an anonymous phone call led police to find some bones in a field outside Rome which were eventually confirmed to be hers but the cause of death remains unknown.

Potential Suspects in Her Disappearance

Some people believe that the kidnapping was a ploy to gain leverage over the Vatican to negotiate for the release of Mehmet Ali Agca, who shot and wounded Pope John Paul II on May 13, 1981. The Turkish Secret Service (known as TASSO) is suspected of being behind the kidnapping because they were angry with then-Pope John Paul II for not supporting their troops in Turkey during a military coup. Others suspect it was done by a criminal organization or drug cartel out for ransom money. Others have theorized that Orlandi may have been taken by someone she knew - perhaps a family member or boyfriend - because she has never been found after all these years.

Theories About What Happened to Emanuela Orlandi

Her disappearance has been linked to the Vatican as she is believed to have been kidnapped and murdered by Vatican officials. The reason for her kidnapping is unknown, but it could be related to the famous case of 16-year-old John Paul I, who died in 1978 after only one month as pope. Theories suggest that the Vatican may have wanted revenge for the death of John Paul I and was planning on killing another pope in retaliation. But because there was no other pope for them to kill, they killed Orlandi instead. Other theories include that she was abducted by terrorists or sex traffickers and then killed because she knew too much about their activities.

The Aftermath of Emanuela Orlandi's Disappearance

Even after 37 years, no one knows what happened to Emanuela Orlandi. Her family has been searching for her ever since, but they have not found any information about where she could be. There is a lot of speculation that she was kidnapped and then killed because she knew too much about Vatican scandals or because she was kidnapped as part of an inside job.

"Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi" is a 2022 Documentary series directed by streaming on Netflix.

