The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and Greatness

Jimmie Foxx, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Al SimmonsWikimedia Commons

When Lou Gehrig took the now-famous speech that was cut short by ALS and concluded, “Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth” at Yankee Stadium, he probably wasn’t thinking about how he would be remembered forever. But like so many memorable moments in history, it wasn’t planned that way. It was a lucky accident of circumstance. The events of July 4th, 1939 were far from ordinary. Gehrig had been suffering from the degenerative illness for years and his physical decline made playing baseball impossible.

It was only after several weeks of planning that manager Joe McCarthy decided to have him field a single ball during pre-game batting practice as an exit strategy to avoid the inevitable awkwardness of his retirement announcement on July 5th. Unfortunately for everyone involved (except for us), Gehrig couldn’t hit that one ball without revealing how weak and sick he was. And just like that, America learned about ALS, and “Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day” was born in response to his courage and sacrifice.

It would be easy to forget these details amid the sea of other facts we know today: That 20,000 people attended Great Lawn Statium; That the day ended with a speech that we STILL quote today; That Lou Gehrig cried when accepting an ovation greater than any athlete had ever received before or since; Or that Babe Ruth gave an impromptu speech in return thanking

A brief history of Lou Gehrig and the New York Yankees

GehrigWikimedia Commons

Lou Gehrig was born in 1903 in New York City but played high school baseball in Los Angeles. He was the first baseman for the New York Yankees from 1925-1939 and played in 2,130 games, a record that still stands today. In that time, he batted .340 with 493 home runs, 1,995 hits, and 1,923 runs batted in.

He was the first-ever MLB player to have his number retired and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1939, just three weeks after his famous farewell speech.
His career was cut short by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He died two years later.

July 4th, 1939: The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep

July 4th, 1939 was a special day. In addition to celebrating the nation’s independence, it was also a day that would be remembered for the rest of time because one man stood up and made everyone in attendance weep. Lou Gehrig was a great ballplayer and a good man, and he did both on that day. Baseball had become a very different game since the birth of “The Iron Horse.”

It had become faster and more athletic and it wasn’t clear that Gehrig could keep up. He was undeterred and decided to alter his batting style to conform to the new approach. He wanted to end his career on his terms and not be forced out of the game by its evolution of it. He had been struggling and showing signs of weakness for a while, and as his retirement approached, it was clear that he was having trouble going up and down the dugout stairs.

What happened on Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day?

The game was scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm, and when the players began arriving, the stadium slowly began to fill. By 12:30, the stadium was packed to capacity. A large line had formed at the main entrance, and thousands more were turned away.

Once inside, the fans did not sit down for 15 minutes as the stadium was filled with a chant of “We want Gehrig!” The New York Times reported that a “curtain of noise and tears” greeted the first baseman when he finally appeared and that the ovation was “one of the most heartbreaking scenes ever witnessed on a sports field.” Gehrig had no idea that the fans had planned this, and he was choked up by their response. He stood at home plate and waved to them several times, unable to say anything.

So why is this day so important?

Lou Gehrig Appreciation Day is important because it cemented the idea that athletes are human, and that they have feelings too. It showcased the idea that the life of an athlete is not just about the game but about what happens outside the stadium as well. It showed that fans are not just spectators but are part of the game as well. It showed that behind every fan is a person who is capable of compassion and empathy. It showed us that we can be much more than just spectators, that we can be a part of the game too.

Lessons from Lou Gehrig’s farewell speech

- Life is short – don’t be afraid to make changes now. - Don’t apologize for who you are or what you love. - Your physical capabilities are not your only strengths.

Final words These words have been inspirational to many people over the years and are now ingrained in popular culture. They have been referenced in books, movies, and other sports contexts. As a society, we are always looking for inspiration and wisdom, and the words of this speech have provided both in abundance.

