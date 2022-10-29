Rihanna returns with 'Lift Me Up' from 'Wakanda Forever'

Rihanna Wikimedia Commons

You've been waiting six years, but Rihanna has released new music! The song is called Lift Me Up and is part of the soundtrack for the new Black Panther movie. This isn't just any old song, though. It's a power anthem that will get you pumped up for whatever you're working on.

Rihanna has always been one of my favorite singers, so I was excited when I heard she was releasing new music. I'm even more excited about the Black Panther movie.

I saw the trailer, and it looks so good! I can't wait to see it in theaters. If you're a Rihanna or Black Panther fan, you need to check out her new song. It's sure to get you pumped up for whatever you're working on.

Who Is Rihanna?

You might not know this, but Rihanna is a Grammy-award-winning singer. Her latest single, Lift Me Up, collaborates with Kendrick Lamar and was released as part of the hit movie Black Panther soundtrack. Not only is Rihanna a fantastic singer, but she's also a savvy businesswoman. In addition to her music career, she's also launched several successful fashion brands. So what's next for Rihanna?

Well, she's currently headlining her world tour, and we can't wait to see what she comes up with next.

What Is the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Single?

You've probably heard that Rihanna released a new single for the upcoming movie Black Panther soundtrack. The song is called "Lift Me Up," and it's a total banger. It's been a few years since Rihanna released any new music, so this is something to get excited about.

The Black Panther soundtrack will be epic, and we're sure Rihanna's new song will be a hit with fans. Rihanna has worked with Marvel before. She previously recorded the song "Victory" for the soundtrack of the movie Captain America: Civil War. We're excited to see what she comes up with for Black Panther!

When Was the Last Time Rihanna Released New Music?

When was the last time Rihanna released new music? You might be surprised to hear that it's been six years since her last studio album dropped. But now, the wait is finally over. This week, Rihanna surprise-dropped a brand new single called "Lift Me Up."

And if the rest of her upcoming album is anything like this song, then we are all in for a treat. "Lift Me Up" is a triumphant and empowering anthem, perfect for blasting on a summer road trip. She belts lyrics about rising above all the haters and never giving up. We can't wait to hear more.

Why Did Rihanna Take a Break From Music?

So, Rihanna's back—and she's brought Wakanda with her. If you're not familiar with the hit movie Black Panther, it's set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda and tells the story of T'Challa, who becomes king after his father is killed. Rihanna's new song, Lift Me Up, is a tribute to the movie, and it's already topping the charts. She released the single on Thursday, and people loved it. But why did Rihanna take a break from music for so long?

Some say she was taking a break to focus on her acting career. She starred in the movie Ocean's Eight last year and has several other projects. But others say that Rihanna was struggling with personal demons—drug addiction and depression, to be specific. So far, Rihanna hasn't addressed the rumors head-on. But we're glad she's back and can't wait to see what she does next.

What Has Rihanna Been Up to Since Her Last Album Release?

So what's Rihanna been up to since her last album release? A lot. After Anti dropped in 2016, she hit the road for the Anti World Tour. And then, in 2017, she teamed up with Samsung for her first-ever makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

But that's not all. She's also been working on new music, and on Tuesday—the day before the release of her new single, "Lift Me Up"—Rihanna announced that she's working on a new album. "I am so excited about this project!" she wrote on Twitter. "It's been in the works for a long time now." We don't know much about the new album yet, but we're sure it will be amazing.

Conclusion

You're excited to hear that Rihanna has finally released some new music! Her latest song, "Lift Me Up," is a tribute to the blockbuster movie Black Panther and its successful African-American cast and crew.

Rihanna has been busy lately with her makeup line Fenty Beauty and other business ventures, but it's great to hear that she's still making music. "Lift Me Up" is a great song that will be sure to get you pumped up. Listen to it now and let us know what you think!