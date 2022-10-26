The Heart Broken "Napalm Girl" Photo and the Story Behind It

Napalm Girl Flickr

You've probably seen the iconic "Napalm Girl" photo before. It was taken by Associated Press photographer Nick Ut in 1972 and it quickly became one of the most famous photos of the Vietnam War. The image of a terrified young girl running naked down a road after being napalmed by American soldiers is seared into the public conscience, and it's been credited with helping turn public opinion against the war.

But the story behind the photo is just as powerful as the image itself. The girl in the photograph is 9-year-old Phan Thi Kim Phuc, and she was fleeing a napalm attack on her village. When Ut took the photo, he didn't realize that Phuc was burned severely until after he developed the film. In an interview with NPR, Ut said, "I cried when I saw that little girl running."

Phuc survived and has since become a goodwill ambassador for UNESCO. She has also written a book about her experience called "The Girl Who Was Napalmed." The story of "Napalm Girl" is a powerful reminder of the tragedy of war and its lasting impact on innocent civilians.

Nick Ut's "Napalm Girl" Photo

If you've ever seen the iconic photo of a young girl running naked down a road, her skin burning from napalm, then you know the power of Nick Ut's work.

He was just 21 years old when he captured that image, and the story behind it is just as powerful as the photo itself. The girl in the photo is Phan Thi Kim Phuc, and she was fleeing a napalm attack on her village.

It says that when he saw her running down the road, he knew he had to capture the image. It was a moment that defined the horrors of war for millions of people. And Ut's photo has been credited with helping to turn public opinion against the Vietnam War.

Phuc herself has said that Ut's photograph saved her life because it drew attention to the atrocities that were being committed in Vietnam. She now lives in Canada and is a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

