Tihar: The Festival of Light, Color, and Flowers

Tihar is a Hindu Festival which is the festival of autumn and takes place across different parts of Nepal. This event is dedicated to Goddess Durga and it is about kindling lamps for an entire week as a way to show off one's prosperity. Every day, a specific color praying is associated with a specific activity. The last day of this festival calls for abstaining from all those colors, instead, people are only given flowers that symbolize purity.

Introduction to Tihar

Tihar is the five-day festival of lights and colors, celebrated in Nepal and by Nepalese people across the world. The festival is also known as Deepawali and is celebrated in October or November. Tihar celebrates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. The festival is a time to enjoy the company of family and friends, exchange gifts, and light homes and temples with candles and oil lamps.

On the first day of Tihar, crows and dogs are worshipped. The second day is dedicated to cows. On the third day, Goddess Laxmi – the goddess of wealth and prosperity – is worshipped. The fourth day is for oxen, while the fifth and final day marks Bhai Tika when brothers visit their sisters’ homes to offer them tika [a mark of respect] and blessings.

Tihar is a joyous occasion that blends spirituality with fun and festivities. It’s a time to come together as a community and celebrate our commonalities while also honoring our individual beliefs.

History of Tihar

The history of Tihar is a long and storied one, dating back centuries to the days when Nepal was still a monarchy. The festival is traditionally seen as a time to celebrate the goddess Laxmi, the Hindu deity of wealth and prosperity. In more recent years, however, Tihar has come to be known as the "festival of lights", a time when people decorate their homes with strings of colorful lights and candles in honor of Laxmi.

Tihar is also a time for families to get together and exchange gifts. In Nepal, it is common for people to exchange garlands of flowers during Tihar. This tradition is thought to date back to the days when kings would exchange garlands with their courtiers as a sign of respect.

Five Symbols of Tihar and their Significance

In Nepal, the festival of Tihar is celebrated for five days. The first day is known as Kaag Tihar when crows and ravens are worshipped. On the second day, Kukur Tihar is set aside for worshiping dogs. Laxmi Puja, the third day, is the main event of the festival when Hindus worship the goddess of wealth. Bhai Tika, the fourth day, is when brothers and sisters exchange gifts and show their love for each other. On the final day of the festival, Govardhan Puja celebrates cattle.

Each day of Tihar has its special meaning and importance. Crows and ravens are seen as messengers of Yama, the god of death. Dogs are considered to be loyal companions who guard our homes against evil spirits. Laxmi Puja is the most important event of the festival because it honors the goddess who blesses us with wealth and prosperity. Bhai Tika celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters. And Govardhan Puja pays tribute to cattle – an important part of Nepalese life.

Popularity of Tihar

The Festival of Light, also known as Tihar, is one of the most popular festivals in Nepal. It is celebrated for five days, starting on the 13th day of the waxing moon in the month of Kartik (October-November). The festival commemorates the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

Tihar is also a time to give thanks to nature, particularly the crows and cows who are considered to be important symbols of life and death in Hinduism. Crows are seen as messengers of Yama, the god of death, while cows are revered as sources of life-giving milk. During Tihar, crows and cows are traditionally fed sweets and garlanded with flowers.

Punya: The Ritual Process in Celebration of Tihar

The Punya ritual is an important part of the Tihar festival and is celebrated by Hindus all over Nepal. The ritual involves cleaning the house and preparing special food offerings for the deities. On the day of the Punya, Hindus worship Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi and offer them different kinds of flowers, fruits, and sweets. The highlight of the Punya ritual is the lighting of special oil lamps in front of the deities which are then taken out in a procession around the city.

Preparations Before the Event

Before the event, there are a few things you can do to prepare. First, make sure you have plenty of oil for your lamps. You'll need enough to keep them lit for five nights. Second, start collecting flowers. Tihar is a festival of flowers, so you'll want to have plenty on hand to decorate your home and give as gifts. Third, if you plan on making any special food for the festival, start preparing it now. The closer you get to the event, the more hectic things will be. fourth, set aside sometime each day to meditate and reflect on the meaning of Tihar. This is a time of introspection and self-reflection, so take advantage of it. Finally, start spreading the word to your friends and family about the festival. The more people who know about it, the more fun it will be!

Conclusion

Tihar is a truly beautiful festival that celebrates light, color, and flowers. It is a time when families come together to enjoy the company of one another and to create special memories. If you have never experienced Tihar before, we hope that this article has inspired you to do so. And if you are already familiar with the festival, we hope it has given you some new ideas on how to celebrate it. Thank you for reading and Happy Tihar!