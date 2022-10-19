California Students Are Now Homeless Due To Skyrocketing Rent Costs

Homeless Wikimedia Commons

California college students are now living in tents after being evicted for not paying their rent; activist groups such as the “Interfaith Tent City” have been started to help combat this eviction crisis.

California Rent Increases

Rent prices in California have been increasing at an alarming rate over the past few years, and students are bearing the brunt of the financial burden. According to a recent study, nearly one in four college students in California is now homeless.

The report found that 23% of respondents had experienced homelessness during their college career. Of those surveyed, 42% said they had slept in their car, 31% had couch-surfed, and 18% had lived in a shelter.

With the cost of living steadily rising and the availability of affordable housing dwindling, more and more students are finding themselves without a place to call home. Many are forced to drop out of school to work full-time jobs to make ends meet.

This is a crisis facing our state’s youth and one that needs to be addressed immediately. Our future depends on it.

Causes of Skyrocketing Rents

There are several reasons for the skyrocketing rent in California. The first is the state’s strong economy. With more people moving to California for work, there is greater demand for housing. This increased demand has caused prices for rental properties to increase.

Another reason for rising rents is the lack of new construction. There hasn’t been a significant amount of new multifamily housing built in California in recent years. This lack of new supply has made it difficult for renters to find affordable apartments.

The final reason for the high cost of rent in California is the state’s strict zoning laws. These laws make it difficult to build new housing, which further exacerbates the problem of limited supply. As a result, rents continue to rise, making it difficult for Californians to find affordable places to live.

Rising Computation of Students

San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in, and California students are feeling the pinch more than most. According to a recent study, an estimated one in 10 college students in the state is now homeless.

The causes of this skyrocketing homelessness rate are myriad, but rising rents are undoubtedly a major factor. San Francisco’s median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now over $3,000 per month, and rents in other parts of the state aren’t much better.

Many students simply can’t afford to pay rent while also trying to cover the cost of tuition, books, and other necessary expenses. And as housing costs continue to rise faster than wages, it’s only going to become more difficult for California’s student population to find stable housing.

Higher Education Prevention and Response Program

According to a recent study, nearly one in ten California college students are now homeless. This is a startling statistic and one that highlights the growing problem of skyrocketing rent costs in the state.

The study, conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles, found that 9.3% of surveyed students said they had experienced homelessness in the past year. This is up from 3.1% in the previous survey from just two years ago.

With rent prices continuing to rise across California, it’s no wonder that more and more students are finding themselves without a place to call home. Many are forced to couch surf or live in their cars. Others have no choice but to drop out of school altogether.

This is a major problem that needs to be addressed. Thankfully, there are some programs in place that are working to help homeless students get back on their feet. The Higher Education Prevention and Response Program (HEPP) is one such program.

The program provides grants to colleges and universities so they can establish or expand services for homeless students. These services can include things like financial assistance, housing referrals, and mental health support.

So far, HEPP has helped thousands of homeless students stay enrolled in college and earn their degrees. But with rent prices still on the rise, more needs to be done to prevent and respond to student homelessness

Rental Assistance in California

There are several programs available to help Californians with their rent, whether they are struggling to make ends meet or are homeless. The first step is to contact your local county human services agency or the California Housing and Community Development Department. You may also be able to find help through your city or county’s Continuum of Care.

The state of California offers a few different programs to assist residents with rental costs. The CalWORKs program provides financial assistance and job training to eligible low-income families. The Emergency Solutions Grants program offers financial aid and resources to help those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

The federal government also provides some rental assistance through programs like the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8). To learn more about all of the assistance programs available, visit the HUD website.