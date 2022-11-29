Jesus Tow Truck

Look Who's Blogging

We spotted this tow truck this morning that has a very familiar look that reminds us of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Jesus was crucified along with two thieves. In the photo, you can see a giant cross in the middle. It's probably not a real cross, but some kind of mechanical equipment used to tow cars. And if you notice on the bumper area to the left and right of the "cross", you would see two smaller cross stickers. The whole imagery awfully resembles the crucifixion of Jesus and the two thieves.

According to the New Testament, Jesus was crucified outside Jerusalem at a placed called Calvary (or Golgotha), which in Aramaic means “place of the skull.” The Latin word for skull is calvaria, and in English, Christians often refer to the site of the crucifixion as Calvary.

The Penitent Thief, also known as the Good Thief, is one of two unnamed thieves in Luke's account of the crucifixion of Jesus in the New Testament. The Gospel of Luke describes him asking Jesus to "remember him" when Jesus comes into his kingdom. Jesus responded "Today you will be with me in paradise." The other, as the impenitent thief, challenges Jesus to save himself and both of them to prove that he is the Messiah.

Perhaps the owner of this tow truck company is a Christian, as the stickers look like they were intentionally placed on the bumper. Or perhaps, this whole thing was just a coincidence and we are reading too much into it.

What do you think?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2H9A_0jRTFa4700
3 crosses on the tow truckPhoto byLook Who's Blogging

