Trump Shirts in Gift Shop

We spotted some pro-Trump t-shirts at a gift shop in Casper, Wyoming. It is something we don't see coming from deep blue Democratic state California.

The shirts say stuff like "I Love Trump", or Donald Trump as the futuristic killer cyborg from Arnold Schwarzenegger's Terminator with the slogan "I'll Be Back", indicating he'd be returning as the president in 2024. There is even Trump as Calvin from the Calvin & Hobbes comic strip, peeing on the word "Biden."

We suppose in a red state like Wyoming, finding pro-Trump merchandise is not uncommon. In blue state California, we don't think we've have seen pro-Biden shirts before. Then again, we haven't really been to a touristy gift shop here in the Golden State.

Have you been out of your state and seen shirts that are opposite of your political beliefs? Were you shocked when you saw them? Or do you find humor in them, despite your political stance? We figured the store could lose half of their customers with merchandise like this because some could be offended by them, but since they were in a red state, we suppose most of their customers lean right. Or maybe they could be used as gag gifts?

What do you think? Would you wear something like this? If so, would you wear them in a blue state? Or would you fear that someone might mock you or attack you (either verbally or physically)? Or do you wear them proudly? Let us know in the comments below!