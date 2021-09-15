Loyalty vs Closure

Written by: London Winters

I am sure that most people have lost a family member, or know a family that has lost someone due to murder. Murder is senseless no matter how, when, or why it happened. It leaves a family feeling obliterated and pulverized. Everyone deserves closure to help them through their grief. If your family has not experienced a loved one being snatched away by murder; count your blessings. I pray that your family will never experience death in that way.

To every hustler, businessman, or whatever you like to think your title is in the evil streets of every American city. When people decide to commit murder, set it up, know the murder plot, or supply the financial means to cede murder, all parties involved are guilty of a heinous crime. I have four words for you “Tell your Mama Everything”. And No! I am not talking about your girlfriend who will more than likely be twerking for another man a week after your funeral.

I’m talking about telling your mother, a sister, an auntie, a cousin, etc... Tell a family member everything because that is who will truly feel the pain and hurt of losing you at the end of the day. Death is hard enough and when someone you love is taken away without warning it leaves nothing except blood and tears. Your so-called friends will not feel your family’s pain. I know you think your friends are cool, but cool doesn't always equate to wisdom.

A true friend has your back and will adhere to sound advice, but false friends would rather be loyal to the streets, rather than give you or your family an opportunity to get closure. I am speaking from experience because my son was murdered in 2020. You are probably thinking, “I don’t want my family knowing this or that”. I understand that you want to protect your family from that life, and that’s normal, but I beg to differ.

You have to think in a broader spectrum of “What If”. Begin to use your instincts and common sense when you feel, see, or hear things that are not going in the right direction. No one ever wants to think the worse, but always think “what if” if you truly love your family and want them to have closure. Forget what you heard or think, the streets aren’t loyal...your family is. You are probably thinking what type of doom and gloom article is this? It’s a real experience my family and I had to experience when our loved one was brutally murdered on the cold streets of Cleveland, Ohio; no one said a word!

Remember to tell your family the smallest details; even though it may seem like it won’t have an impact in a “what if “ situation. You can start by recording, taking pictures, etc.., and send them to your Mama, sister, brother, or someone in your family. Tell your Mama and your family what vibes you are getting from people, situations, incidents, and circumstances. Do not let your family be blindsided and faked out by the streets. I say this because your “friends” will come to your Mama's house in the event of your death; they will sit with her seeing her distraught. Yet giving her some guilt money, bring some guilt food to the house as it fills up with people, and tell some guilt stories as though they loved you and were your forever friend (s).

They have no remorse gathering at your family's home breaking bread, pouring a drink while expressing fake condolences to your mom, dad, siblings, your kids, your wife, your husband, and extended family; knowing all the while who killed you or had you killed. This Judas behavior must stop in the black community; while at the same time, we are claiming to love Jesus.

I’ve written up to this point to say that the “snitches get stitches” ignorant mentality needs to be laid to rest for good. This type of thinking needs to die in the black community, not our people; murders will decrease significantly because trigger happy individuals will think twice. So will the people who support these criminals by not saying anything. Let them be charged with accessory to murder! Maybe if they sit inside a cell they will figure out, just because you did not pull the trigger doesn't make them innocent. It is my hope that people will realize, that there is strength in numbers and start speaking up to make sure these murderers get a life sentence or the death penalty for killing someone, possibly you.

Please ask yourself “what if?”. Wouldn’t you want justice for your heartbroken, devastated mother, father, siblings, children, spouse, grandmother, and other family members? Guess what? Those so-called friends, girlfriends, baby Mama, baby Daddy, customers, your booster, or whoever else; they're going to sit with your family pretending they are hurt too shedding phony tears. They are going to race your family going to your candlelight vigil, give you a birthday party you can’t attend, give a balloon release, attend your fatherless children's birthday parties, take pictures at your gravesite the whole nine; knowing who murdered you. What kind of friend is that? Their not a friend, they have a black heart.



Do yourself a favor, confide in your family! Your cell phone can do many things besides browse social media. Start recording incidents, write things down you feel are important, know individuals' government names (names like Clown and Moon aren't going to help the detectives). Tell this information to a family member (s) they deserve to know. Tell your family what’s truly going on. Become a guarantee that your family will seek justice, get justice, and receive closure. That is how much they love you, so love them back by thinking unselfishly about “What If?”.

The analysis, titled "A Public Health Crisis in the Making, " found that although Black men and boys ages 15 to 34 make up just 2% of the nation's population, they were among 37% of gun homicides that year. That's 20 times higher than white males of the same age group. ~USA Today

