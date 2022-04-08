Scallops & Shrimp in Miso Lime Coconut Sauce Recipe

London Bruncher

Sautéed shrimp and scallops served in a tangy miso lime coconut sauce over jasmine rice in this unique recipe featuring shellfish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mjou2_0f1X6hYL00
Samah London

While these days I’m craving all types of comfort foods, unfortunately, they are not always the healthiest option, but then everything in moderation is my motto! This recipe satisfies my cravings for comfort food with its brothy miso coconut sauce. Plus I get plenty of vegetables from the spinach. I love that this recipe is packed with shrimp and scallops, it makes a great summer dinner.

I cook the shrimp and scallops separately in the pan before adding them together because they have different cooking times. While it adds an extra step, this keeps both the shrimp and scallops moist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVayl_0f1X6hYL00
Samah London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojtpu_0f1X6hYL00
Samah London

All About Miso

Miso paste is made by fermenting soybeans with different grains. There are a variety of types of salty, sweet, and savory paste. For this recipe, I use white miso which is fermented with a high percentage of white rice giving it, a light color.

The umami-packed ingredient is traditionally used in Japanese cuisine, but I love adding it to everything from vegetable dishes to soups. Miso is salty so taste before adding additional salt to the dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFxMb_0f1X6hYL00
Samah London

Key Ingredients in This Recipe

  • Shrimp – The terms “jumbo” “extra jumbo” and “colossal” aren’t standardized terms within the industry. Instead, look at the numbers – they estimate approximately how many shrimp are in 1 pound. The shrimp should be peeled and deveined before beginning the recipe.
  • Scallops – When cooking with scallops look for “dry packed” as they won’t contain any preservatives or additives. I order from The Scallop Guys, a sustainable company based out of Boston with fresh and 100% natural Atlantic sea scallops. They come frozen and portioned out into individual packages for easy serving.
  • Miso – I use white miso paste in this recipe made from fermented soybeans. This type of miso has a sweeter, more mild taste that complements the coconut milk.
  • Coconut Milk – Coconut comes from the creamy liquid inside mature coconuts. It creates a rich, creamy sauce with a bit of coconut flavor. The coconut milk complements the shrimp and scallops in this dish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FY5X7_0f1X6hYL00
Samah London

HOW TO MAKE SHRIMP & SCALLOPS WITH MISO LIME SAUCE

  1. Season the shellfish. Layout the shrimp on paper towels and season the shrimp with salt and pepper on both sides. Do the same with the scallops. Place a large sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, and heat through. Add a tablespoon of butter and allow to melt.
  2. Cook the shrimp. Add the shrimp and cook on each side until pink and no longer translucent, about a minute on each side. Remove from pan and place on paper towels. Cover to keep warm.
  3. Cook the scallops. Add the remaining olive oil and butter to the pan, allowing it to melt. Then add the scallops to the pan and cook until lightly browned on each side and just barely cooked through. Remove from the pan and place on a plate.
  4. Sauté the aromatics. Reserve as much oil in the pan as possible and return the pan to medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender and opaque. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant. Stir in the miso paste and sauté for 1 minute.
  5. Finish the sauce. Whisk in the coconut milk and 1 cup of water. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer until the sauce thickens about 10 minutes. Add the spinach and stir until the spinach wilts, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice.
  6. Serve. Return the shrimp and scallops to the pan. Divide the shrimp and scallops among serving bowls with jasmine rice. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serrano peppers and serve immediately.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10prRn_0f1X6hYL00
Samah London

Ingredients:

  • ¾ pound dry-packed sea scallops
  • ¾ pound jumbo 16/20 per pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Kosher salt, as needed
  • Freshly ground black pepper, as needed
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • ½ medium red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 tablespoons minced ginger
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • ¼ cup white miso paste
  • 1 (13-ounce) can of coconut milk (shake vigorously before opening)
  • 3 ounces of baby spinach
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Jasmine rice, for serving
  • Handful cilantro leaves
  • 1 medium serrano pepper, thinly sliced

Instructions:

  • Layout the shrimp on paper towels and season the shrimp with salt and pepper on both sides. Do the same with the scallops. Place a large sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, and heat through. Add a tablespoon of butter and allow to melt.
  • Add the shrimp and cook on each side until pink and no longer translucent, about a minute on each side. Remove from pan and place on paper towels. Cover to keep warm.
  • Add the remaining olive oil and butter to the pan, allowing it to melt, then add the scallops to the pan and cook until lightly browned on each side and just barely cooked through, about 2 minutes on each side. Remove from the pan and place on a plate.
  • Reserve as much oil in the pan as possible and return the pan to medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender and opaque, about 5 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 10 seconds.
  • Add the miso paste and sauté for 1 minute. Whisk in the coconut milk and 1 cup of water. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer until the sauce thickens about 10 minutes. Add the spinach and stir until the spinach wilts, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice.
  • Return the shrimp and scallops to the pan. Divide the shrimp and scallops among serving bowls with jasmine rice. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serrano peppers and serve immediately.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKZjy_0f1X6hYL00
Samah London

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Scallops and Shrimp in Miso Li

Comments / 0

Published by

A foodie sharing easy recipes and hotel & restaurant recommendations!

Chicago, IL
420 followers

More from London Bruncher

Spicy Green Herbed Crispy Rice Sweet Potato Bowl Recipe

A spicy green herb mixture is stirred into crispy rice and topped with roasted sweet potato wedges and a drizzle of sriracha yogurt. Samantha HarteryA spicy green herb mixture is stirred into crispy rice and topped with roasted sweet potato wedges and a drizzle of sriracha yogurt. Green rice is a great way to give tired-looking greens that are on their way out of second life. In this recipe, spinach is quickly cooked down to keep its vibrant green color before its pureed with cilantro, serrano, and green onion.

Read full story

Quick Braised Baby Artichokes With Burrata Recipe

This classic Roman dish of braised baby artichokes is paired with creamy burrata and grilled bread for a delectable appetizer - it features baby artichokes, one of my favorite spring ingredients.

Read full story

Tomato Irish Soda Bread Dinner Rolls with Fried Shallot Butter Recipe

These zesty dinner rolls topped with Irish Cheddar and slathered with plenty of shallot butter pair well with an Irish whiskey cocktail or draft Guinness stout before settling into a hearty meal.

Read full story

How to Make Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes

These pancakes are made with equal parts cornmeal and flour and loaded with juicy blueberries for a delicious summer breakfast. The cornmeal creates a crisp crust on the outside of the pancakes while the flour keeps them light and fluffy. They are best served topped with additional butter and a heavy pour of maple syrup. Blueberries and corn are one of my favorite southern flavor combinations.

Read full story

Pan-Fried Goat Cheese with Hot Raspberry Honey Recipe

This recipe is inspired by Chef Alice Waters's famous baked goat cheese salad she serves at her Berkley restaurant, Chez Panisse. I love the crisp outer shell that forms around the goat cheese from pan-frying the mixture of panko and classic breadcrumbs. I turn it into an appetizer meant for sharing by serving it with assorted garden vegetables and bread for a crudité platter. The types of vegetables can easily be swapped out depending on the season, but for this late-summer version, I choose to serve it with carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, snap peas, radish, and homemade sourdough bread.

Read full story

Speck & Brie Pizza with Fig Jam Recipe

This simple pizza with a base of sweet and sticky fig jam, piled with smokey speck, creamy Brie and peppery wild arugula makes a delicious holiday appetizer. Speck takes the place of more typical prosciutto in this pizza with fig jam and Brie cheese. Speck has a smokier flavor profile that works well on this homemade pizza.

Read full story

How to Make Roasted Beet Salad with Burrata

Earthy, yet sweet, roasted beets are paired with creamy burrata and a bright orange vinaigrette for an appetizer in which winter produce shines. If you can find them I love using multiple colors of beets to give the salad pops of color and dimension. When you trim the tops off the beets save the greens and use them as you would other leafy greens.

Read full story

How to Make Creamy Pesto Pasta

With just a few simple ingredients this sauce has become a staple in my pasta rotation with the sharp taste of the Parmesan cheese, and the richness provided by the pine nuts, herby basil, and just a touch of lemon juice.

Read full story

Roasted Chicken with Italian Salsa Verde Recipe

A whole chicken is broken down into 10 pieces and seared in a pan until the skin is crispy then roasted until cooked through and juicy. Using a whole chicken is the most cost-effective and I love getting a variety of cuts. The rendered chicken fat is tossed with cubes of fresh bread and cooked into flavorful, crispy croutons served over bitter radicchio. The drippings contain so much flavor, that when I create the croutons it keeps one of my favorite parts of roasted chicken from going to waste!

Read full story

Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes Recipe

These buttery, crispy smashed potatoes topped with luxe contrasting textures of creme fraîche, caviar, salmon roe, and chives are one of my favorite ways to eat potatoes. While I love serving these as an elevated appetizer for holiday gatherings like Christmas or New Year's Eve. They can also be paired with a perfectly seared steak, roasted chicken, or an accompaniment to brunch. The key to these potatoes is boiling them until they are tender first then smashing and pan-frying them. They are light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

Read full story

French Potato Salad with Green Beans Recipe

This herby French potato salad with green beans is tossed in a simple lemon and garlic vinaigrette over a bed of arugula topped with poached eggs. This herby French potato salad with green beans is tossed in a simple lemon and garlic vinaigrette over a bed of arugula topped with poached eggs.

Read full story

Strawberries and Cream Cheese Cookies Recipe

These cream cheese-based cookies are laced with crushed-up freeze-dried strawberries for a sweet and creamy cookie. The combination of strawberries and cream is a classic one – bowls of fruit topped with cream have been served at Wimbledon since the British tournament started in 1877 and New York Cheesecake is often served piled with a sticky strawberry compote.

Read full story

How to Make Confit Tuna Sandwich

While confit generally refers to something being cooked in its own oil, the term also applies to the method used here. While it can be served gently flaked apart and added to sandwiches or niçoise salad as is, in this recipe the cooked tuna is broken up and shredded. And then made into a salad with mayonnaise and the confit shallots. While it takes a bit of time, I prefer to make this confit tuna rather than using canned tuna since I have much more control over the seasoning, flavor, and how it’s cooked. I use rosemary as the aromatics in this recipe.

Read full story

Pepperoni Fried Rice with Scallops and Garlic Aioli Recipe

Pan-fried crispy rice served tossed with cubes of spiced pepperoni and herbs, then flavored with tomato paste and topped with garlic aioli and scallops in this Italian-American-inspired spin on Spanish paella.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy with Cajun Remoulade Recipe

Po'boys are the ubiquitous sandwich of New Orleans, and when I took a weekend trip there, I had more than my fair share!. Po’ boys are the ubiquitous sandwich of New Orleans, and when I took a weekend trip there, I had more than my fair share! I fry my shrimp in a mixture of cornmeal and flour for a light, crispy crust piled into fluffy French rolls with lettuce, tomato, remoulade, and pickles. I recommend taking some of the fillings out of the bread so that the fried shrimp nestle inside without falling out.

Read full story
3 comments

Lamb Burgers with Curry Mayonnaise Recipe

Lamb burgers made using flavorful ground New Zealand lamb served on brioche buns with arugula, caramelized onions, and homemade curry mayonnaise. This flavorful lamb burger is sure to be a hit at your next BBQ. New Zealand ground lamb patties are simply seasoned with salt and pepper and then grilled to medium-rare. They are served on rich brioche buns with caramelized onions, curry mayonnaise, and peppery wild arugula.

Read full story

How to Make Mixed Berry Galette

This rustic version of a tart or pie is filled with a simple mixed berry filling and topped off with a scoop of ice cream for a Patriotic summer dessert. Simple pastry dough is wrapped around a sweet filling composed of blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, sliced strawberries and a hint of lemon to complement the fruit. I prefer making galettes to pies Roisbecause there is far less room for error. The whole point of a galette is to make it look “rustic” – i.e. made in a plain and simple fashion. More recently the term “rustic” is used to describe foods that are slightly imperfect giving them a more homemade charm. The most popular form of galette is “galette des rois” also called King cake. The filling is made with frangipane – an almond cream.

Read full story

Sautéed Pea Salad with Burrata Recipe

This easy warm-weather appetizer is ready in 10 minutes!. In this recipe, sugar snap peas are thinly sliced on the bias with shallots served over creamy burrata with grilled bread. Adding red wine vinegar to the pea salad as they cook adds a bit of acidity to contrast with the cheese. While they are mainly thought of as a spring vegetable, peas are in season starting in Spring through September or October. Store peas in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic. They will stay fresh for three to five days.

Read full story

Iced Milk Tea Latte with Cheese Foam Recipe

Iced black tea is combined with milk and topped off with a spoonful of sweet and savory cheese foam made from the cream cheese. The first time I had cheese foam was at a small tea store in Flushing, Queens. Since then it’s become one of my favorite pick-me-up drinks. A similar shop, Moge Tee, opened down the street from me in Williamsburg and I quickly got into the habit of spending too much money grabbing a tea in the afternoon. I realized I could easily make batches of the tea at home, adding as much of the cheese foam topping as I want.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy