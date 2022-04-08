Scallops & Shrimp in Miso Lime Coconut Sauce Recipe

Sautéed shrimp and scallops served in a tangy miso lime coconut sauce over jasmine rice in this unique recipe featuring shellfish.

While these days I’m craving all types of comfort foods, unfortunately, they are not always the healthiest option, but then everything in moderation is my motto! This recipe satisfies my cravings for comfort food with its brothy miso coconut sauce. Plus I get plenty of vegetables from the spinach. I love that this recipe is packed with shrimp and scallops, it makes a great summer dinner.

I cook the shrimp and scallops separately in the pan before adding them together because they have different cooking times. While it adds an extra step, this keeps both the shrimp and scallops moist.

All About Miso

Miso paste is made by fermenting soybeans with different grains. There are a variety of types of salty, sweet, and savory paste. For this recipe, I use white miso which is fermented with a high percentage of white rice giving it, a light color.

The umami-packed ingredient is traditionally used in Japanese cuisine, but I love adding it to everything from vegetable dishes to soups. Miso is salty so taste before adding additional salt to the dish.

Key Ingredients in This Recipe

HOW TO MAKE SHRIMP & SCALLOPS WITH MISO LIME SAUCE

Season the shellfish. Layout the shrimp on paper towels and season the shrimp with salt and pepper on both sides. Do the same with the scallops. Place a large sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, and heat through. Add a tablespoon of butter and allow to melt. Cook the shrimp. Add the shrimp and cook on each side until pink and no longer translucent, about a minute on each side. Remove from pan and place on paper towels. Cover to keep warm. Cook the scallops. Add the remaining olive oil and butter to the pan, allowing it to melt. Then add the scallops to the pan and cook until lightly browned on each side and just barely cooked through. Remove from the pan and place on a plate. Sauté the aromatics. Reserve as much oil in the pan as possible and return the pan to medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender and opaque. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant. Stir in the miso paste and sauté for 1 minute. Finish the sauce. Whisk in the coconut milk and 1 cup of water. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer until the sauce thickens about 10 minutes. Add the spinach and stir until the spinach wilts, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice. Serve. Return the shrimp and scallops to the pan. Divide the shrimp and scallops among serving bowls with jasmine rice. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serrano peppers and serve immediately.

Ingredients:

¾ pound dry-packed sea scallops

¾ pound jumbo 16/20 per pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

Kosher salt, as needed

Freshly ground black pepper, as needed

4 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

½ medium red onion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons minced ginger

4 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup white miso paste

1 (13-ounce) can of coconut milk (shake vigorously before opening)

3 ounces of baby spinach

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

Jasmine rice, for serving

Handful cilantro leaves

1 medium serrano pepper, thinly sliced

Instructions:

Layout the shrimp on paper towels and season the shrimp with salt and pepper on both sides. Do the same with the scallops. Place a large sauté pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil, and heat through. Add a tablespoon of butter and allow to melt.

Add the shrimp and cook on each side until pink and no longer translucent, about a minute on each side. Remove from pan and place on paper towels. Cover to keep warm.

Add the remaining olive oil and butter to the pan, allowing it to melt, then add the scallops to the pan and cook until lightly browned on each side and just barely cooked through, about 2 minutes on each side. Remove from the pan and place on a plate.

Reserve as much oil in the pan as possible and return the pan to medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender and opaque, about 5 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 10 seconds.

Add the miso paste and sauté for 1 minute. Whisk in the coconut milk and 1 cup of water. Lower the heat to medium-low and simmer until the sauce thickens about 10 minutes. Add the spinach and stir until the spinach wilts, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lime juice.

Return the shrimp and scallops to the pan. Divide the shrimp and scallops among serving bowls with jasmine rice. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serrano peppers and serve immediately.