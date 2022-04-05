Pan-Fried Goat Cheese with Hot Raspberry Honey Recipe

This recipe is inspired by Chef Alice Waters's famous baked goat cheese salad she serves at her Berkley restaurant, Chez Panisse.

I love the crisp outer shell that forms around the goat cheese from pan-frying the mixture of panko and classic breadcrumbs. I turn it into an appetizer meant for sharing by serving it with assorted garden vegetables and bread for a crudité platter. The types of vegetables can easily be swapped out depending on the season, but for this late-summer version, I choose to serve it with carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, snap peas, radish, and homemade sourdough bread.

When making the raspberry hot honey, strain the sauce so it becomes a thin syrup rather than jam. Save the solids for a smoothie so it doesn’t go to waste.

Key Ingredients in This Recipe

  • Goat cheese – Also known as chèvre, is a creamy, mild cheese made from goat’s milk. This cheese has a tart, tangy flavor and actually has many different varieties. The most common goat cheese in America is fresh chèvre found in log form. In this recipe I re-shape and batter the log of before frying it until crispy. The cheese softens but does not melt as it cooks.
  • Honey – Make sure the only ingredient on the back is honey! There should be no other additives (such as corn syrup or sugar syrup). Look for raw, unfiltered honey. 
  • Panko breadcrumbs – Panko breadcrumbs make a great crust on fried foods and, because they are lighter, they absorb less oil than other breadcrumbs, keeping the cheese crispier. I use a combination of both plain and panko.
  • Plain breadcrumbs –  I love making my own breadcrumbs out of leftover stale bread. Simply add to a food processor or blender and pulse until ground. They can be made ahead of time and stored in an airtight container.

How to Make Pan-Fried Goat Cheese with Hot Raspberry Honey

  1. Make the raspberry hot honey. Combine honey and raspberries in a small saucepan; cook over low heat until just simmering. Remove from heat; let stand 30 minutes. Strain, pressing down on the mixture with a spoon. Set aside until ready to use or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
  2. Shape the cheese. Use your hands to shape the goat cheese into a ½”-thick disc. Add to a shallow bowl and add ¼ cup of the olive oil then add the goat cheese disc and turn to coat and let sit for 30 minutes.
  3. Assemble the dredge. In one medium mixing bowl add the egg and whisk then add the plain and panko breadcrumbs to another medium bowl, stirring to combine.
  4. Coat the cheese in the breadcrumbs. Add the goat cheese to the egg mixture and toss to coat then add to the breadcrumbs, pressing down lightly so the breadcrumbs adhere to the cheese.
  5. Fry the first side. Heat a small nonstick sauté pan over medium heat, add the remaining olive oil, and heat through. Add the goat cheese and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
  6. Flip and continue to fry. Carefully flip the goat cheese with a plastic spatula and continue to fry until the other side is golden brown, about an additional 2 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside until ready to serve.
  7. Assemble and serve. Add the goat cheese to a large platter and arrange the vegetables and bread around the cheese. Serve immediately.

Tips and Tricks for This Recipe

  • Substitute the raspberry hot honey for regular honey.
  • Serve the pan-fried goat cheese over a simple frisée salad. Battering and frying the goat cheese adds the right about of crispiness in place of croutons.

Ingredients:

For the hot raspberry honey:

  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ cup raspberries
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

For the goat cheese:

  • 1 8-ounce log goat cheese
  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ cup plain breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup panko breadcrumbs

For serving:

  • Grilled bread
  • Carrots, peeled
  • Cucumber, sliced on the bias

Instructions:

For the hot raspberry honey:

  • Combine honey and raspberries in a small saucepan; cook over low heat until just simmering. Remove from heat; let stand 30 minutes. Strain, pressing down on the mixture with a spoon. Set aside until ready to use or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

For the goat cheese:

  • Use your hands to shape the goat cheese into a ½”-thick disc. Add to a shallow bowl and add ¼ cup of the olive oil then add the goat cheese disc and turn to coat and let sit for 30 minutes.
  • In one medium mixing bowl add the egg and whisk then add the plain and panko breadcrumbs to another medium bowl, stirring to combine.
  • Add the goat cheese to the egg mixture and toss to coat then add to the breadcrumbs, pressing down lightly so the breadcrumbs adhere to the cheese.
  • Heat a small nonstick sauté pan over medium heat, add the remaining olive oil, and heat through. Add the goat cheese and fry until golden brown, about 2 minutes.
  • Carefully flip the goat cheese with a plastic spatula and continue to fry until the other side is golden brown, about an additional 2 minutes. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside until ready to serve.

For serving:

  • Add the goat cheese to a large platter and arrange the vegetables and bread around the cheese. Serve immediately.

