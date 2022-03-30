Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes Recipe

London Bruncher

These buttery, crispy smashed potatoes topped with luxe contrasting textures of creme fraîche, caviar, salmon roe, and chives are one of my favorite ways to eat potatoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYZEk_0erItsl900
Staff

While I love serving these as an elevated appetizer for holiday gatherings like Christmas or New Year's Eve. They can also be paired with a perfectly seared steak, roasted chicken, or an accompaniment to brunch. The key to these potatoes is boiling them until they are tender first then smashing and pan-frying them. They are light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hUps_0erItsl900
Staff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnxJP_0erItsl900
Staff

Key Ingredients in This Recipe

  • Potatoes – I use fingerling potatoes in this recipe. They are small, oblong potatoes that are particularly well-suited for roasting or frying. In this recipe, I first boil them until tender then dry them before they are fried in a pan until crispy.
  • Crème fraîche – Serving these potatoes with crème fraîche makes for a creamy contrast to the crispy potatoes. If you can’t find creme fraîche, substitute with sour cream.
  • Caviar and roe – Topping the potatoes with roe elevates them for special occasions like holidays. They can be omitted if desired though they add a salty touch to the dish. I use a combination of both caviar and salmon roe for a mix of colors through one or the other can be used.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3649sq_0erItsl900
Staff

How to Make Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes

  1. Boil the potatoes. Add the potatoes to a large saucepan, cover with water by 1-inch and bring the water to a boil. Cook until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let the potatoes completely dry.
  2. Smash potatoes. Heat a large cast-iron pan over medium heat, add the olive oil and heat through. Working in batches if needed. Add the potatoes using the flat side of a spatula to press down and smash them. Season with salt and pepper then add the garlic to the pan.
  3. Fry the potatoes. Fry the potatoes until the outside is crispy, about 3 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip the potatoes and continue to fry on the other side until golden brown, about an additional 2 minutes.
  4. Serve. Remove to a serving platter and top with creme fraiche, caviar, roe, chives, and dill. Serve immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vsCVz_0erItsl900
Staff

Ingredients:

  • 1½ pounds fingerling potatoes
  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt, as needed
  • Freshly ground black pepper, as needed
  • 3 cloves garlic, smashed
  • ¼ cup creme fraiche
  • 1-ounce caviar
  • 1-ounce salmon roe
  • 2 teaspoons diced chives
  • 1 teaspoon fresh dill

Instructions:

  • Add the potatoes to a large saucepan, cover with water by 1-inch and bring the water to a boil. Cook until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let the potatoes completely dry.
  • Heat a large cast-iron pan over medium heat, add the olive oil, and heat through. Working in batches if needed. Add the potatoes using the flat side of a spatula to press down and smash them. Season with salt and pepper then add the garlic to the pan.
  • Fry the potatoes until the outside is crispy, about 3 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip the potatoes and continue to fry on the other side until golden brown, about an additional 2 minutes.
  • Remove to a serving platter and top with creme fraiche, caviar, roe, chives, and dill. Serve immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q6eat_0erItsl900
Staff

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes# Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes

Comments / 0

Published by

A foodie sharing easy recipes and hotel & restaurant recommendations!

Chicago, IL
412 followers

More from London Bruncher

Speck & Brie Pizza with Fig Jam Recipe

This simple pizza with a base of sweet and sticky fig jam, piled with smokey speck, creamy Brie and peppery wild arugula makes a delicious holiday appetizer. Speck takes the place of more typical prosciutto in this pizza with fig jam and Brie cheese. Speck has a smokier flavor profile that works well on this homemade pizza.

Read full story

How to Make Roasted Beet Salad with Burrata

Earthy, yet sweet, roasted beets are paired with creamy burrata and a bright orange vinaigrette for an appetizer in which winter produce shines. If you can find them I love using multiple colors of beets to give the salad pops of color and dimension. When you trim the tops off the beets save the greens and use them as you would other leafy greens.

Read full story

How to Make Creamy Pesto Pasta

With just a few simple ingredients this sauce has become a staple in my pasta rotation with the sharp taste of the Parmesan cheese, and the richness provided by the pine nuts, herby basil, and just a touch of lemon juice.

Read full story

Roasted Chicken with Italian Salsa Verde Recipe

A whole chicken is broken down into 10 pieces and seared in a pan until the skin is crispy then roasted until cooked through and juicy. Using a whole chicken is the most cost-effective and I love getting a variety of cuts. The rendered chicken fat is tossed with cubes of fresh bread and cooked into flavorful, crispy croutons served over bitter radicchio. The drippings contain so much flavor, that when I create the croutons it keeps one of my favorite parts of roasted chicken from going to waste!

Read full story

French Potato Salad with Green Beans Recipe

This herby French potato salad with green beans is tossed in a simple lemon and garlic vinaigrette over a bed of arugula topped with poached eggs. This herby French potato salad with green beans is tossed in a simple lemon and garlic vinaigrette over a bed of arugula topped with poached eggs.

Read full story

Strawberries and Cream Cheese Cookies Recipe

These cream cheese-based cookies are laced with crushed-up freeze-dried strawberries for a sweet and creamy cookie. The combination of strawberries and cream is a classic one – bowls of fruit topped with cream have been served at Wimbledon since the British tournament started in 1877 and New York Cheesecake is often served piled with a sticky strawberry compote.

Read full story

How to Make Confit Tuna Sandwich

While confit generally refers to something being cooked in its own oil, the term also applies to the method used here. While it can be served gently flaked apart and added to sandwiches or niçoise salad as is, in this recipe the cooked tuna is broken up and shredded. And then made into a salad with mayonnaise and the confit shallots. While it takes a bit of time, I prefer to make this confit tuna rather than using canned tuna since I have much more control over the seasoning, flavor, and how it’s cooked. I use rosemary as the aromatics in this recipe.

Read full story

Pepperoni Fried Rice with Scallops and Garlic Aioli Recipe

Pan-fried crispy rice served tossed with cubes of spiced pepperoni and herbs, then flavored with tomato paste and topped with garlic aioli and scallops in this Italian-American-inspired spin on Spanish paella.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Fried Shrimp Po’ Boy with Cajun Remoulade Recipe

Po'boys are the ubiquitous sandwich of New Orleans, and when I took a weekend trip there, I had more than my fair share!. Po’ boys are the ubiquitous sandwich of New Orleans, and when I took a weekend trip there, I had more than my fair share! I fry my shrimp in a mixture of cornmeal and flour for a light, crispy crust piled into fluffy French rolls with lettuce, tomato, remoulade, and pickles. I recommend taking some of the fillings out of the bread so that the fried shrimp nestle inside without falling out.

Read full story
3 comments

Lamb Burgers with Curry Mayonnaise Recipe

Lamb burgers made using flavorful ground New Zealand lamb served on brioche buns with arugula, caramelized onions, and homemade curry mayonnaise. This flavorful lamb burger is sure to be a hit at your next BBQ. New Zealand ground lamb patties are simply seasoned with salt and pepper and then grilled to medium-rare. They are served on rich brioche buns with caramelized onions, curry mayonnaise, and peppery wild arugula.

Read full story

How to Make Mixed Berry Galette

This rustic version of a tart or pie is filled with a simple mixed berry filling and topped off with a scoop of ice cream for a Patriotic summer dessert. Simple pastry dough is wrapped around a sweet filling composed of blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, sliced strawberries and a hint of lemon to complement the fruit. I prefer making galettes to pies Roisbecause there is far less room for error. The whole point of a galette is to make it look “rustic” – i.e. made in a plain and simple fashion. More recently the term “rustic” is used to describe foods that are slightly imperfect giving them a more homemade charm. The most popular form of galette is “galette des rois” also called King cake. The filling is made with frangipane – an almond cream.

Read full story

Sautéed Pea Salad with Burrata Recipe

This easy warm-weather appetizer is ready in 10 minutes!. In this recipe, sugar snap peas are thinly sliced on the bias with shallots served over creamy burrata with grilled bread. Adding red wine vinegar to the pea salad as they cook adds a bit of acidity to contrast with the cheese. While they are mainly thought of as a spring vegetable, peas are in season starting in Spring through September or October. Store peas in the refrigerator, wrapped in plastic. They will stay fresh for three to five days.

Read full story

Iced Milk Tea Latte with Cheese Foam Recipe

Iced black tea is combined with milk and topped off with a spoonful of sweet and savory cheese foam made from the cream cheese. The first time I had cheese foam was at a small tea store in Flushing, Queens. Since then it’s become one of my favorite pick-me-up drinks. A similar shop, Moge Tee, opened down the street from me in Williamsburg and I quickly got into the habit of spending too much money grabbing a tea in the afternoon. I realized I could easily make batches of the tea at home, adding as much of the cheese foam topping as I want.

Read full story

Spicy Cashew Dressing Recipe

This dressing is a great, flavorful salad dressing, spread for sandwiches and as a dip for satays. This creamy spicy cashew dressing is inspired by one of my favorite dressings at Sweetgreen. No matter what salad I get I always order a side of the dressing to dip bread into. While some cashew salad dressings require soaking of the nuts or use of cashew butter, this recipe is easy and only requires the ingredients to be tossed into a blender or food processor.

Read full story

Bang Bang Shrimp Recipe

A bonus of making your own bang bang shrimp is you can make (and eat) as many as you want!. This recipe for fried shrimp is similar to popcorn shrimp and is served in a creamy, spicy sauce made from Thai sweet chili sauce, sriracha, and mayo. The bang bang shrimp recipe is inspired by the famous appetizer at Bonefish Grill. I fell in love with the crispy shrimp years ago and make this recipe whenever I’m too far away from one of the restaurant locations!

Read full story
1 comments

Roasted Broccoli Grain Bowl with Arugula Recipe

This hearty vegan grain bowl is packed with flavor and makes a great healthy weeknight dinner or lunch throughout the week. The broccoli is roasted and seasoned with chili flakes, served with arugula, quinoa, chickpeas, avocado, and watermelon radish tossed in a creamy and spicy cashew dressing dusted with a bit of nutritional yeast.

Read full story

Spring Vegetable Quiche Recipe

This vegetarian quiche recipe has a velvety, custardy filling paired with fresh spring vegetables like peas, asparagus, and spinach, then topped with creamy goat cheese and pea shoots.

Read full story
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crispy Jalapeño Hash Browns Recipe

These crispy jalapeño hash browns are inspired by my typical Waffle House order. While there aren’t any locations (that I know of) in Los Angeles or New York, a trip to the Waffle House is one of my favorite parts about football weekends spent in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Read full story
Tuscaloosa, AL

Fried Chicken Biscuits With Hot Honey Butter Recipe

Buttermilk brined and fried chicken thighs are placed over sky-high, flakey split biscuits and topped with honey butter and briny bread and butter pickles. The addition of hot sauce to the combination of honey and butter spices up an already delicious dish.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy