Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes Recipe

These buttery, crispy smashed potatoes topped with luxe contrasting textures of creme fraîche, caviar, salmon roe, and chives are one of my favorite ways to eat potatoes.
While I love serving these as an elevated appetizer for holiday gatherings like Christmas or New Year's Eve. They can also be paired with a perfectly seared steak, roasted chicken, or an accompaniment to brunch. The key to these potatoes is boiling them until they are tender first then smashing and pan-frying them. They are light and fluffy on the inside and crispy on the outside.
Key Ingredients in This Recipe
- Potatoes – I use fingerling potatoes in this recipe. They are small, oblong potatoes that are particularly well-suited for roasting or frying. In this recipe, I first boil them until tender then dry them before they are fried in a pan until crispy.
- Crème fraîche – Serving these potatoes with crème fraîche makes for a creamy contrast to the crispy potatoes. If you can’t find creme fraîche, substitute with sour cream.
- Caviar and roe – Topping the potatoes with roe elevates them for special occasions like holidays. They can be omitted if desired though they add a salty touch to the dish. I use a combination of both caviar and salmon roe for a mix of colors through one or the other can be used.
How to Make Crispy Smashed Fried Potatoes
- Boil the potatoes. Add the potatoes to a large saucepan, cover with water by 1-inch and bring the water to a boil. Cook until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let the potatoes completely dry.
- Smash potatoes. Heat a large cast-iron pan over medium heat, add the olive oil and heat through. Working in batches if needed. Add the potatoes using the flat side of a spatula to press down and smash them. Season with salt and pepper then add the garlic to the pan.
- Fry the potatoes. Fry the potatoes until the outside is crispy, about 3 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip the potatoes and continue to fry on the other side until golden brown, about an additional 2 minutes.
- Serve. Remove to a serving platter and top with creme fraiche, caviar, roe, chives, and dill. Serve immediately.
Ingredients:
- 1½ pounds fingerling potatoes
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt, as needed
- Freshly ground black pepper, as needed
- 3 cloves garlic, smashed
- ¼ cup creme fraiche
- 1-ounce caviar
- 1-ounce salmon roe
- 2 teaspoons diced chives
- 1 teaspoon fresh dill
Instructions:
- Add the potatoes to a large saucepan, cover with water by 1-inch and bring the water to a boil. Cook until fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let the potatoes completely dry.
- Heat a large cast-iron pan over medium heat, add the olive oil, and heat through. Working in batches if needed. Add the potatoes using the flat side of a spatula to press down and smash them. Season with salt and pepper then add the garlic to the pan.
- Fry the potatoes until the outside is crispy, about 3 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip the potatoes and continue to fry on the other side until golden brown, about an additional 2 minutes.
- Remove to a serving platter and top with creme fraiche, caviar, roe, chives, and dill. Serve immediately.
