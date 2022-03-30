With just a few simple ingredients this sauce has become a staple in my pasta rotation with the sharp taste of the Parmesan cheese, and the richness provided by the pine nuts, herby basil, and just a touch of lemon juice.

Made creamy by blending it with the starchy pasta water until smooth and finishing it with a touch of heavy cream. To keep the sauce a vibrant bright green, I blanch the basil leaves before combining them with the remaining ingredients.

Key Ingredients in This Recipe

Basil – Italian large leaf basil is the variety typically found in grocery stores and most commonly used in pesto. Iy has a robust, herby basil flavor. Be sure to thoroughly wash the basil leaves before using them in the pesto; pesto is no place for dirt.

Parmesan – Parmesan-Reggiano is definitely one of my favorite cheeses. It's a hard cow's milk cheese aged for different lengths of time. I'd recommend buying a roughly cut piece of wrapped cheese from the grocery store – it's typically a higher quality cheese.

Pine nuts – The pine nuts are first toasted in a pan to round out their flavor in this creamy pesto sauce.

How to Make Creamy Pesto Pasta

Toast the pine nuts. Add the pine nuts to a small nonstick skillet and toast them over medium-low heat until they are golden brown and fragrant for about 4 minutes. Remove and set aside. Blend the pesto. Pick the basil leaves off the stems then rinse and pat the basil dry. Place the basil, Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice in a blender or food processor fitted with a blade attachment and blend on high until the basil is chopped for about 1 minute. Season the pesto. Stop the blender and scrape down the sides occasionally with a spoon to make sure all ingredients are combined. Season to taste with salt. Cook the pasta. Bring a large pot of water to the boil; add the salt and bring back to the boil. Pour in the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 10 minutes. Reserve 1 cup of the pasta cooking water and set aside. Drain the pasta and return to the pot. Blend the pesto with pasta water. Add ½ cup of the reserved pasta water to the pesto and continue to blend until smooth. Add the cream and blend once more. Serve. Ladle in the desired amount of pesto to coat the pasta. Stir and serve.

Tips and Tricks for This Recipe