Earthy, yet sweet, roasted beets are paired with creamy burrata and a bright orange vinaigrette for an appetizer in which winter produce shines.

If you can find them I love using multiple colors of beets to give the salad pops of color and dimension. When you trim the tops off the beets save the greens and use them as you would other leafy greens.

Key Ingredients in This Recipe

How to Make Roasted Beet Salad with Burrata

Wrap beets. Preheat oven to 375ºF. Trim the tops off the beets if needed and scrub completely. Drizzle the beets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Individually wrap each beet tightly in aluminum foil. Roast until the beets are tender, about 1 hour. Roast beets. Remove from the oven and let the beets cool. Once cool rub the beets to peel the skins and discard. Cut the beets into quarters. Make the orange vinaigrette. Add the orange juice, olive oil, honey, and Dijon to a small mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve. Arrange beets in a shallow serving bowl. Add the burrata to the middle and drizzle with the orange vinaigrette. Top with the pistachios and garnish with arugula and fennel fronds if used. Serve immediately with grilled bread.

Ingredients:

For the roasted beets:

6 medium beets (mix of red or yellow)

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, as needed

Freshly ground black pepper, as needed

Orange vinaigrette:

¼ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt, as needed

Freshly ground black pepper, as needed

For serving:

8 ounces burrata

¼ cup chopped pistachios

Handful wild arugula, for garnish (optional)

Fennel fronds, for garnish (optional)

Grilled bread

Instructions:

For the roasted beets:

Preheat oven to 375ºF (190ºC). Trim the tops off the beets if needed and scrub completely. Drizzle the beets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Individually wrap each beet tightly in aluminum foil. Roast until the beets are tender, about 1 hour.

Remove from the oven and let the beets cool. Once cool rub the beets to peel the skins and discard. Cut the beets into quarters.

Orange vinaigrette:

Add the orange juice, olive oil, honey, and Dijon to a small mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

For serving: