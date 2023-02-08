Local businesses and school rivalries raise over $90,000 for students at the SC School for the Deaf and Blind

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Eight teams representing Spartanburg businesses and schools showcased their favorite chili recipes in a competition that supports students at the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind. Held annually in January, this year's chili cook-off featured chili tasting, appetizers, drinks and entertainment by Echo Operative. Through the fundraising efforts of teams and event sponsorships, over $90,000 was raised.

Congratulations to the following winners of the 13th Annual ‘So You Think You Can Cook’ Chili Cook-off:

People's Choice Award:

1st Place: Spartanburg High School

2nd Place: Sodexo

Spartanburg High School wins the Peoples Choice Award at the 13th Annual 'So You Think You Can Cook' Chili Cook-off. Photo by Jeannie Harmon

Best Table Presentation:

1st Place: Red Hot Chili People

2nd Place: SCSDB

The Red Hot Chili People team wins Best Table Presentation at the 13th Annual 'So You Think You Can Cook" Chili Cook-off. Photo by Jeannie Harmon

Judges Choice:

1st Place: Spartanburg Day School

2nd Place: Dorman High School

Spartanburg Day School wins the Judges Choice Award for its chili recipe at the 13th Annual 'So You Think You Can Cook" Chili Cook-off Photo by Jeannie Harmon

Golden Chili Award Winners (raised $1,000+ dollars):

Spartanburg High School

SCSDB

Sodexo

Red Hot Chili People

Smith Drug Company

Dorman High School and Spartanburg High School compete for best chili recipe at the 13th Annual 'So You Think You Can Cook" Chili Cook-off. Photo by Spartanburg High School

The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind would like to thank the following event sponsors: Contec (presenting sponsor); Halliday, Schwartz & Co.; Stan and Paula Baker; Compass Insurance; Arkwright Foundation; Kitsy and Andrew Babb; Mellnee Buchheit; Bill and Lynne Burton; Carolina Farm and Wildlife; The Habisreutinger Family;

McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture; Pinnacle Financial Partners; WSPA Channel 7 (media sponsor) and Bomar Printing (invitation sponsor).

###

The South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind is the state’s specialized school for students who are deaf or blind. It offers preK-12 educational programs on its main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and homes throughout the state. Visit www.scsdb.org for more information.

The SC School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to securing resources that enable the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind to achieve its mission and goals. For more information, visit www.scsdbfoundation.org or call 864-577-7583.