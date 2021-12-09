Cloudy & Rainfall in San Diego; Colder Weather Forecasted for The Weekend

This morning is cloudy and cold with showers. Rainfall will become more structured and widespread this afternoon before tapering off this evening as it heads southeast.

Weak and gusty southwest winds will develop today, peaking late morning or afternoon. Expect sunny skies Friday through Sunday. Early next week, a significant storm will bring heavy rain.

This morning, sporadic showers and extensive clouds ahead of a cold front from the northwest. So far, rainfall quantities have varied from 0.01 inch at the shore to a third of an inch in the San Bernardino mountain ranges.

Rainfall will become more structured and widespread this afternoon, and then taper off this evening as the front passes southeast.

A shortwave trough nested in a larger troughing across the western US drives the cold front.

Today storm will bring rain this afternoon, with daytime temperatures in the 50s to low 60s west of the mountains.

There will be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches of rain in the coast and lowlands, with higher quantities in San Diego County; 0.50 to 1 inch in the mountains, with snow likely over 6,500 FT; and less than 0.10 inches in the deserts.

Early this morning, strong southwest to west winds will peak, then decrease down overnight. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be felt in windy regions.

Fair but cold weather is forecast Friday through Sunday. On Friday, a weak post-frontal trough will sweep over the area, followed by weak ridging between low-pressure systems on Saturday and Sunday.

Members of model ensembles are beginning to converge on a solution for early next week. A stronger storm is very expected to hit Southern California between Monday and Wednesday, while the timing is still unknown. On Monday, an atmospheric river will flow along the coast, bringing more deep-layer precipitation with it.

Expect 1 to 1.5 inches on the coast and valleys, 2 to 4 in the mountains, 0.5 to 0.75 in the High Deserts, and 0.25 to 0.50 in the low deserts.